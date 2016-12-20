UI MBB preview: vs. Missouri

Illinois vs. Missouri

6 p.m. Wednesday



Lineups



Illinois (9-3)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 12.7



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.1



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.2



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 13.1



C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.3



Off the bench



G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 3.6



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.8



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 8.2



FYI: Hill is the Illini’s go-to player, and his minutes reflect that status. He’s averaging 32.6 minutes per game — good for eighth in the Big Ten. Hill is the second-leading scorer in the conference and also ranks 14th in rebounding.



Missouri (5-5)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Terrence Phillips So. 5-11 7.5



G Cullen VanLeer So. 6-4 7.4



G Frankie Hughes Fr. 6-4 12.7



F Kevin Puryear So. 6-7 11.9



F Russell Woods Sr. 6-8 7.4



Off the bench



F Jordan Barnett Jr. 6-7 3.0



G K.J. Walton So. 6-3 7.3



F Willie Jackson Fr. 6-6 6.3



FYI: Barnett made his Missouri debut in the Tigers’ 67-64 loss to Eastern Illinois on Saturday. The St. Louis native transferred from Texas at the semester last season and just became eligible.



Details



Site: Scottrade Center (22,000), St. Louis.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play) and former Illini Sean Harrington (expert analysis) have the call on ESPNU.



Series history: Illinois leads 30-16.



Last meeting: Illinois won 68-63 on Dec. 23, 2015.



FYI: The Illini are 3-1 against the Tigers under John Groce, with the lone loss an 82-73 defeat on Dec. 22, 2012. Illinois had a five-point lead with eight minutes to play but gave it away down the stretch. Laurence Bowers led Missouri with 23 points — a total matched by the Illini’s Brandon Paul.



Scott Richey’s storylines



BLACK’S ENERGY REMAINS HIGH



Leron Black quickly became a mainstay in the Illinois rotation upon his return from his six-game suspension at the beginning of the season. The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore forward entered the starting lineup Dec. 3 against VCU and averaged 18.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in his first three games as a starter. Mainly, though, Black stayed out of foul trouble with three or fewer fouls in more than half of his first seven games back. Saturday’s game against BYU was a different story. Black sat the last seven minutes of the first half with two fouls, had four for the game and finished with four points and four rebounds. “He got frustrated there on a shot that got blocked by (BYU’s Yoeli Childs) and then fouled 94 feet away from the basket,” Groce said of the one foul against the Cougars that Black could have controlled better. “Other than that one, I think he’s cleaned up a lot of them and really worked at it and is much, much, much improved certainly from where he was when he first got here two years ago.”



MORGAN BUILDING CONFIDENCE



A strong start to the season gave way to some inconsistent production from senior center Maverick Morgan — a stretch of games in which he wasn’t doing much scoring or rebounding. But Morgan has played well in Illinois’ last two wins, averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds against Central Michigan and BYU. He had his first double-double of the season Saturday against the Cougars. “I think at this point of the season, everyone that’s going to have confidence has it right now,” Morgan said. “That’s something I’ve had. I think the past game was good for me, good for the team. Good to get that win — just a little close — but it was good for all of us.”



HILL WISHES FOR ANOTHER WIN



Illinois will celebrate a modified holiday this week. After squaring off against Missouri on Wednesday in St. Louis, the Illini have Thursday and Friday off. Then they begin preparation for their Big Ten opener on Dec. 27. “We’ll practice on Christmas Eve, Christmas and the 26th and then right after practice leave for the Big Ten opener, a road game at Maryland,” Groce said. On Illinois senior Malcolm Hill’s Christmas list? “To get a win against Mizzou and enjoy these two days of break I have,” the Fairview Heights native said. “It would be pretty sickening to walk around my hometown if we lose.”



Prediction: Illinois 81, Missouri 68



Rivalry games almost always come with the caveat of “throw out the records,” the stipulation being level of play always seems to get a boost. But records mean something. Yes, teams can play well in a loss and poorly in a win, but records indicate how teams are faring — and who they’re faring against. Illinois and Missouri are moving in opposite directions. The Illini have won five straight, picking up three quality wins and rebounding from a three-game losing streak. Missouri has lost two straight, including Saturday to Eastern Illinois (ranked 201st in RPI). Wins against Western Kentucky, Tulane and Alabama A&M (351st of 351 teams in the RPI) aren’t résumé builders, either. The Illini should be overwhelming favorites. (N-G prediction record: 9-3)