A look at the current Braggin' streak

Dec. 21, 2013

Illinois 65, Missouri 64



Illini fans could be forgiven if they were experiencing a bit of déjà vu in the closing seconds of this game. Illinois hadn’t beaten Missouri since 2008, and all that stood in the way was a pair of free throws — eerily reminiscent of the instant classic from 1993 when Kiwane Garris’ free throws didn’t fall. But after falling behind on a Jabari Brown three-pointer, Tracy Abrams hit both his foul shots with 4.6 seconds on the clock to seal the Illini win.



Illini guard Rayvonte Rice: “Tracy was a warrior tonight. He made big plays for us, scored when we needed him to score, found the open man. He did everything you could ask him to do.”

Dec. 20, 2014

Illinois 62, Missouri 59



This was quintessential Braggin’ Rights. The biggest lead of the game was Illinois’ six-point advantage in the second half, but neither team led by more than three points during the final 12 minutes. The Illini win goes down in the record books — at least in Champaign — for the ending, with Rayvonte Rice hitting a game-winning, stepback, fadeaway three-pointer at the top of the key over Missouri’s Keith Shamburger and Johnathan Williams III, leading to one serious dogpile celebration.



Mizzou coach Kim Anderson: “They gave the ball to Rayvonte Rice; that’s who I would have given it to, too. He’s just a great player.”



Dec. 23, 2015

Illinois 68, Missouri 63



The 35th edition of the “Border War” series seemed to be trending into the not so typical, with Illinois leading by as many as 20 points with 16:19 to play after a Kendrick Nunn three-pointer. The Illini didn’t score again for nearly 10 minutes, their lead cut to five before Malcolm Hill’s layup with 6:50 on the clock. Missouri got as close as three points with just more than one minute remaining, but Illinois managed to escape.



Illini coach John Groce: “Sometimes that’s how you close it out. You’ve got to defend. Sometimes it’s not pretty. ... Offensively for us the last 15 minutes, we weren’t very pretty, but we did find a way to guard and get enough stops and made a couple big plays late.”



Big-time players step up and make big-time plays.”