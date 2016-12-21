Seniors secure four-year sweep of Braggin' Rights

Video: Richey: Fitting seniors led way in Braggin' Rights win » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown of Illinois' 75-66 Braggin' Rights victory against Missouri on Wednesday night in St. Louis. Video

ST. LOUIS — Maverick Morgan’s physical play in the closing minutes of Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri had Illinois coach John Groce thinking about the 6-foot-10 big man as a freshman.

The offensive rebound Morgan pulled down with 90 seconds remaining — ripped from a pair of Missouri players — wasn’t necessarily a play the Ohio native would have made three years ago. Groce responded with as emphatic a fist pump as he threw out all game.

The annual game against the Tigers makes fellow Illinois senior Malcolm Hill think about his days across the Mississippi River playing at Belleville East. He grew up watching the Braggin’ Rights game and never thought he’d be able to play in that physical of a game or be surrounded by a 50-50 split of fever-pitched fans.

But it was Morgan and Hill who led the way on Wednesday night, as Illinois (10-3) posted a 75-66 victory in front of a Scottrade Center crowd of 12,409 — a fourth consecutive Braggin’ Rights victory for the Illini seniors.

“I think a lot of people on our team would have been fine, hopefully, in those situations,” said Morgan, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double of the season. “I think that’s something we try to do at Illinois — pass on the torch and help guys mature.”

Illinois’ seniors did plenty of maturing from their first Braggin’ Rights game to their last. Jaylon Tate had two points in eight minutes off the bench in 2013-14. Neither Hill nor Morgan scored in four and five minutes, respectively.

“They’re the first incoming freshman class that we had,” Groce said. “Those guys have been through a lot. Just to think about where they’re at right now and how much they’ve improved and grown as people and players is really what this thing’s about. But we’ve still got a long way to go, and they’ve still got more transformation to take place to continue to grow and get better.”

Hill, who led Illinois with 21 points against Missouri (5-6), gave credit to former Illini Joseph Bertrand and Rayvonte Rice for helping develop his game.

“I had Ray and Joe help make me better each and every day,” Hill said. “I think we’ve been doing a great job of that each year I’ve been here; we’ve all been making each other better.”

Beating Missouri again also meant a little extra meaning to Braggin’ Rights for Hill.

“Not too many can say they went 4-0 against Mizzou,” the Fairview Heights native said. “I can talk about that and brag about that with the rest of the people that come to Illinois. That’s pretty cool.”

Also pretty special, according to Groce. Former Illini Tyler Griffey joined Illinois in the locker room after Wednesday’s win. Tuesday’s team meeting saw the current Illinois leaders bring up past players, including Griffey, Brandon Paul and D.J. Richardson, who never won a Braggin’ Rights game.

“Those guys didn’t have a chance to win one,” Groce said. “Those are pretty good players, and they were on a pretty good team the year we had them in Year 1. I think it says a lot about the guys we’ve got in the locker room right now for them to bring that up. That’s three or four years later.

“To think about those guys and want to play for them, I think speaks volumes to who we have in our locker room from a character perspective. It’s special. It’s hard to win one of them let alone four in a row.”