Tate: Illini scorers irrelevant as long as team wins

Illini Recap: 'It's special' Illinois coach John Groce and seniors Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan discuss their fourth straight Braggin' Rights victory against Missouri, with Tigers coach Kim Anderson also chiming in about his team's struggles of late.

ST. LOUIS — It’s never clear where the Illini points are coming from.

Malcolm Hill scored 40 one day against Northern Kentucky and three the next. Tracy Abrams went from seven to 31 vs. Central Michigan. Leron Black had a 21-point outburst, then a total of four in the last two games. And just when you begin to doubt Maverick Morgan, he comes alive.

So why wouldn’t you expect another unpredictable, hold-your-breath clash in the Braggin’ Rights shootout on Wednesday?

With refs’ whistles piercing the night, Abrams and Black were virtually AWOL due to personals in a grinding, hair-pulling affair marred by 43 fouls and 51 free-throw attempts. Through the madness, seniors Hill and Morgan went about their business, combining for 40 points as the Illini held off Missouri 75-66.

“It was a physical, sloppy game,” said Illinois coach John Groce, mindful of 15 turnovers and 10 missed free throws.

“But the seniors stepped up for the fourth straight time,” Groce continued, “and each of those wins has been by single figures.”

And that sends Illinois into Tuesday’s Big Ten opener at Maryland with a 10-3 record and a winning streak of six, more than anyone could have hoped for after seeing this team decimated by West Virginia and Florida State last month in Brooklyn.



Tate finds his niche

While Illinois led all the way after draining 10 of the first 15 shots, Mizzou rallied within 63-59 shortly after Abrams fouled out with 6:36 to go.

If Hill and Morgan deserve the bulk of the credit, oft-criticized Jaylon Tate can’t be overlooked. He filled in with solid defense and six assists against a single turnover. Even as critics call for freshman Te’Jon Lucas, the lanky Tate has been a steady performer off the bench, serving 20 assists in the last four games and a team-high 53 this season.

If you’re looking for a jump shooter, you’ll prefer Jalen Coleman-Lands (12 points on Wednesday). But Tate has found a role and seems to settle down the team. He has become valuable without scoring.

Fact is, he has attempted just eight field goals in the last six games, and a couple of those were forced by the shot clock.

Wrapping up Wednesday’s overall performance, there were too many mistakes and too many inadequacies that future opponents may take advantage of. But it’s a win, and every victory from this point should be cherished because, well ... who knows where the next points are coming from?



Mizzou can’t stop tailspin

Another Missouri basketball loss is a mere peck compared to myriad blows sustained recently during the school’s debilitating tailspin.

Departing players and consecutive 3-15 SEC finishes are mirrored by a two-year conference football mark of 3-13. It was a year ago that the football team threatened a boycott just as longtime coach Gary Pinkel stepped down. University President Tim Wolfe resigned amid racial upheaval (a fraternity was suspended), fandom fell off dramatically and, last we heard, the softball program was under scrutiny.

All this after Mizzou Arena, now overflowing with empty seats, took on this basic name after Wal-Mart’s Laurie family, which contributed $25,000,000 to name it after daughter Paige, was found to have earlier helped her through school at USC by paying someone else to do her classwork.

You can’t make this stuff up. Everything has gone sideways for the Tigers, and they face tough sledding to straighten it out.



