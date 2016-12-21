UI MBB grades: B for Illini against Mizzou
Beat writer Scott Richey offers his grades for Illinois and Missouri after a Braggin' Rights win for the Illini:
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Maverick Morgan
The Illini senior might have come up a few points shy of the team lead — Malcolm Hill had 21 — but a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, plus some needed physicality down the stretch, secured the Illinois win.
BACKCOURT: Illinois C+, Missouri D
Tracy Abrams fouling out with equal turnovers and points (three) wasn’t good, but a big game from Hill, solid assist total from Jaylon Tate balanced things out. Enough shots that never hit the rim were an issue for the Tigers.
FRONTCOURT: Illinois A, Missouri C-
It wasn’t just Morgan producing down low for the Illini. Mike Thorne Jr. added eight points, and Michael Finke had four late points and seven rebounds. But Morgan kind of carried the day here.
BENCH: Illinois B+, Missouri B-
Again, an Illini thank-you to Morgan. And Tate, who had six assists and one turnover. And this was where Missouri was at its “best,” with Jordan Geist’s 12 points leading a second-half charge.
OVERALL: Illinois B, Missouri C-
A couple notables with this Illinois win — a sixth straight to end the nonconference season, four straight in the Braggin’ Rights series. But against a team that missed the rim entirely on three straight shots late in the game? Celebrate cautiously, Illini fans.
Comments
