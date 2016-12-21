UI MBB notes: Former Illini recall Braggin' Rights

Video: Illini Recap: 'It's special' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and seniors Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan discuss their fourth straight Braggin' Rights victory against Missouri, with Tigers coach Kim Anderson also chiming in about his team's struggles of late. Video

ST. LOUIS — Malcolm Hill didn’t miss the opportunity to mention what he called the “618 Crew” in the stands at Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights game.

Joining future Illini Javon Pickett behind the baseline next to the Illinois bench were Edwardsville guard Mark Smith (a 2017 recruiting target) and Belleville West forward E.J. Liddell (a 2019 target).

The trio had front-row seats, then, for a 75-66 Illinois victory — the fourth straight for the Illini in the annual game against Missouri.

Illinois coach John Groce mentioned them, too, albeit not by name. Pickett, who signed in November, being the only one he could have, of course.

“The state’s important to us; the area’s important to us,” Groce said. Illinois also will add East St. Louis center Jeremiah Tilmon next season out of the Metro East. “They’re excited to be a part of it. What gets me excited more than anything is how badly they want to put that jersey on with the Illinois logo on it. That gets me excited to coach them.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Missouri coach Kim Anderson said his team, now 5-6 on the season with three consecutive losses, could use the upcoming time off with the impending holiday. When the Tigers return to action Dec. 29 against Lipscomb, he said, it likely will be with a new lineup and shorter rotation.

“It’s really hard to play 11 guys,” Anderson said. “K.J. (Walton) didn’t play much, and Mitch (Smith) didn’t play much. At some point we’ve got to quit playing 11 guys because when you play 11 guys, there’s two or three guys who are pretty good that aren’t playing enough minutes.

“When we come back next week we’ll probably have to shorten the bench a little bit. Guys will have to understand that and keep competing in practice.”

Groce had shortened his rotation some the past few games, settling on a starting five and typically the same four players off the bench. Tracy Abrams’ foul trouble changed that a bit Wednesday, with Te’Jon Lucas getting a short run in the first half to make it a 10-man rotation against the Tigers.

But Groce said even if the rotation tightened, that wouldn’t set it in stone for the rest of the season.

“We still evaluate in practice and evaluate in games,” Groce said. “Guys have to perform their role at a high level. We’ve been playing nine to 11 every night. We’re a strength-in-numbers outfit. That’s who we are. We’re going to need everybody.

“It’s a long season. We’ve got 18 games coming up here. We’ve got a gauntlet coming up with league play.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Missouri committed 16 second-half fouls, giving Illinois 24 free-throw attempts. The Illini made 18 of them.

“We talked a lot about playing with more energy,” Anderson said. “I didn’t think we were not playing, but I thought we had to go to another level. I thought we did a much better job in the second half. The product of that was we fouled more, and they shot 24 free throws. I don’t like that, but I would rather us play harder than the way we played earlier in the game. I thought we were kind of soft.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Doug Altenberger was around for the early days of the Braggin’ Rights game. The former Illini guard’s freshman season in 1982-83, in fact, was the lone break in the series dating back to 1980.

“One of my favorite places to play was in St. Louis and playing that game,” said Altenberger, who is now part of the Fighting Illini Sports Network radio team but didn’t call Wednesday’s game. “It had an NCAA feel to it, and you looked forward to it as a player. It was Braggin’ Rights. That’s really what it was.

“You got to sit there for the next year and say that you beat Missouri. That was one of the things on your bucket list to check off during the season.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Altenberger is also quick to point out he was unbeaten in his Braggin’ Rights appearances. The Illini won in 1983 through 1986 — the first half of an eight-game winning streak. It was the second half of that streak, though, that Altenberger said elevated the rivalry.

“When I left, I think it went a couple levels higher with (Kenny) Battle and (Stephen) Bardo and those guys and the great teams they had at Missouri,” Altenberger said. “It kept skyrocketing. They were great battles as well, and Bardo and those guys had a great run as well.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Altenberger and his team’s success has been more of the norm, with Illinois holding a serious Braggin’ Rights advantage. But there have been some Illini who didn’t have that level of success against Missouri.

Sergio McClain experienced three losses to the Tigers before he got his first win in 2000.

“We went home every Christmas feeling bad about it,” said McClain, who will coach the Champaign Swarm this season in the Midwest Professional Basketball Association. “That was what stood out the most to me those first three years was not being able to figure out how to beat them and every year having more talent.”

Illinois beat Missouri 86-81 in overtime in 2000, with Brian Cook dropping 25 points and 11 rebounds on the Tigers to lead the Illini. McClain had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

“To finally beat them, that was the monkey off the back,” McClain said. “We had a new coach with (Bill) Self. We were one of the top (five) teams in the nation at that time. We came in a little better equipped and had a chip on our shoulder.”

✰ ✰ ✰

McClain credited Illinois’ schedule before the Braggin’ Rights game for having the Illini properly prepped for the raucous environment that was the annual showdown against Missouri. Illinois already had played No. 6 Maryland (win), No. 1 Arizona (loss), No. 1 Duke (loss), No. 7 Seton Hall (win) and No. 7 Arizona (win) before facing the Tigers in 2000.

“We played top-tier teams going into that matchup, and I think we were a lot more prepared for that type of atmosphere,” McClain said.

✰ ✰ ✰

Jerry Hester had a similar experience to McClain in the Braggin’ Rights game, going 2-3 in his five years at Illinois, including his medical redshirt season. The former Illini radio analyst was a freshman for perhaps the most memorable game in the series, Missouri’s 108-107 triple-overtime win in 1993.

“It was an instant classic for that series,” Hester said. “You think about it a little differently now. That was one game we didn’t talk about, obviously, because we lost it.

“Kiwane Garris and myself were best friends and roommates. The first time we talked about it was a couple years ago. We never brought that game up.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Hester’s first series win, as a junior in 1995, held some real significance. The former Illini guard had 14 points and four rebounds and played a key late role in the 96-85 overtime victory.

“Before I got there, I was in high school and grade school watching Illinois kind of dominate that with the Flying Illini teams, and even before that,” Hester said. “To lose the games that we lost was tough. Playing a big role in overtime and hitting a couple threes and a big dunk to seal it was a personal good experience. To get one and have somewhat bragging rights for a year was pretty good.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Hester admits the Braggin’ Rights game has lost a bit of its luster. Attendance dropped in 2015 and was even lower Wednesday night. But it’s a rivalry Hester said he thinks can be renewed.

“It is such a big game,” he said. “At its height, I think it rivals some of the best rivalries in college basketball. A couple times I’ve heard announcers say in the past it was right behind North Carolina and Duke.

“I think if both teams can get back to being very competitive, and to be honest as long as Illinois’ competitive that’s the most important. I’m obviously not a Missouri fan, but you like to beat them at their best, too. The one thing I will say is regardless of how the teams have been, the Illinois fans have shown up. Illinois has definitely dominated the crowd.”