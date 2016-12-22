Men's hoops does just enough to break zone

Video: Illini Recap: 'It's special' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and seniors Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan discuss their fourth straight Braggin' Rights victory against Missouri, with Tigers coach Kim Anderson also chiming in about his team's struggles of late. Video

ST. LOUIS — Missouri opened Wednesday night’s Braggin’ Rights game in man-to-man defense, and Illinois immediately went to work. Like in Saturday’s win against BYU in Chicago, the Illini made it a point to get the ball inside to either Mike Thorne Jr. or Maverick Morgan.

Results were mixed in the early going — a couple heat-check three-pointers from Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill don’t exactly count — but Illinois was able to establish its inside-out offense at the start of the game.

“Their inside guys hurt us,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson said. “Morgan played really, really well, and Thorne got some buckets. We just didn’t have an answer. We tried to double a little bit, but when we doubled they did a great job of slashing a guy to the basket, and we didn’t get good enough help on the other side.”

That was the story for most of the first half, at least. Again, like BYU did previously against Illinois (10-3), Missouri made an adjustment.

The Tigers threw a 2-3 zone at Illinois, and the Illini offense nearly ground to a halt. Their second-to-last possession of the first half defined their zone offense at that point. Jaylon Tate did plenty of dribbling at the top of the key, the shot clock ran down and Tate had to fire an off-balance, contested three-pointer that missed.

Missouri stuck with the zone in the second half. It was a departure from the way the Tigers typically play — a mix of man and zone leaning more toward the former — but it was a response to the way Illinois has handled zone defenses lately.

“Going into the game, we knew Missouri didn’t play a whole lot of zone, but based on our past couple games we were prepared for them to play it anywhere from 5 to 75 percent of the time,” Morgan said.

“They ended up playing it a decent amount — I would say more than they had the past couple games for them. … It’s something we did work on, but we’re continuing to tighten some things up with the zone offense.”

Limiting Illinois’ transition offense was one of Missouri’s second-half goals after the Illini had some success in that regard — six points off turnovers, five fast-break points — in the first 20 minutes.

The Tigers’ adjustment was a press that wasn’t really a press. Missouri didn’t show the type of ball pressure of a West Virginia or VCU, but the Tigers managed to keep Illinois from immediately initiating its offense.

“I thought that when we kind of did a soft press and got back in our zone, I think that kind of slowed them down a little bit and gave them some problems,” Missouri forward Kevin Puryear said. “They got late shots in the shot clock, and we got some key stops.”

But Missouri didn’t get enough stops or do a good enough job late in the game of keeping Illinois off the offensive glass. Illinois coach John Groce said the Tigers’ three-quarter-court press was “interesting” in the way it limited his team’s offense, but said the Illini were more efficient once they were in the halfcourt.

“I do think we attacked it better in the second half,” Groce said. A couple adjustments made included using Hill in the high post and Michael Finke more on the wing.

“I thought we got the ball to the high post,” Groce continued. “We moved the ball better. We ran some sets against it that were pretty good. We had a chance to get the ball to Morgan on some duck-ins.”