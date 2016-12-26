Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: Louisville men leapfrog Kentucky
Ballot Breakdown: Louisville men leapfrog Kentucky

Mon, 12/26/2016 - 11:41pm | Scott Richey
Illini Preview: 'Big Ten's a different type of game'
Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands hit on multiple topics heading into the Illini's Big Ten opener Tuesday at Maryland.

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. Kansas    2
3. Duke    3
4. UCLA    4
5. Baylor    6
6. Louisville    9
7. Kentucky    5
8. Gonzaga    7
9. Creighton    8
10. West Virginia    10
11. Virginia    11
12. Indiana    12
13. North Carolina    13
14. Florida State    14
15. Purdue    15
16. Butler    16
17. Wisconsin    17
18. Saint Mary’s    19
19. Xavier    20
20. Oregon    21
21. USC    22
22. Arizona    23
23. Cincinnati    24
24. Seton Hall    25
25. Clemson    —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. UCLA    2
3. Kansas    3
4. Baylor    4
5. Duke    5
6. Louisville    10
7. Gonzaga    7
8. Kentucky    6
9. North Carolina    8
10. Creighton    9
11. West Virginia    11
12. Virginia    12
13. Butler    13
14. Wisconsin    14
15. Purdue    15
16. Indiana    16
17. Xavier    17
18. Arizona    18
19. Saint Mary’s    19
20. Florida State    21
21. Oregon    20
22. USC    23
23. Cincinnati    24
24. Notre Dame    25
25. Florida    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
The best way to describe Louisville guard Quentin Snider in his first two seasons with the Cardinals was serviceable. The one-time Illinois commit was a four-star prospect and top-10 point guard coming out of Louisville Ballard, but he put up just OK numbers the past two seasons. Could last week’s win against Kentucky be his breakthrough? Snider had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Wildcats. It was truly his game. Now? Do it again.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Notre Dame    2
3. Baylor    3
4. Maryland    4
5. Mississippi State    5
6. South Carolina    6
7. Florida State    7
8. Louisville    8
9. Washington    9
10. Duke    10
11. UCLA    11
12. Stanford    12
13. Miami    14
14. West Virginia    15
15. Virginia Tech    17
16. Ohio State    16
17. California    —
18. Oregon State    19
19. Arizona State    22
20. Colorado    13
21. South Florida    18
22. Kentucky    24
23. DePaul    25
24. Oklahoma State    23
25. Kansas State    20

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Notre Dame    2
3. Baylor    3
4. Maryland    4
5. Mississippi State    5
6. South Carolina    6
7. Florida State    7
8. Louisville    8
9. Washington    9
10. UCLA    10
11. Miami    11
12. West Virginia    13
13. Stanford    14
14. Ohio State    12
15. Duke    17
16. Texas    16
17. Kentucky    18
18. Arizona State    21
19. Virginia Tech    23
20. Colorado    15
21. California    —
22. Oregon State    25
23. South Florida    21
24. Oklahoma    20
25. Syracuse    19

Richey’s Random Thoughts
California returned six of its top seven scorers from last year’s 15-17 team, including Nos. 1-5, and the Golden Bears haven’t lost a single game this season in 12 tries. But Cal’s early-season schedule held it back. Before beating then-No. 20 Oklahoma on Dec. 20, the Golden Bears’ best win was against a Duquesne team that’s 6-7 on the year. If Kristine Anigwe (25.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game) keeps dominating the block, Cal should stay in good shape.

