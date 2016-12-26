Ballot Breakdown: Louisville men leapfrog Kentucky
A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. Kansas 2
3. Duke 3
4. UCLA 4
5. Baylor 6
6. Louisville 9
7. Kentucky 5
8. Gonzaga 7
9. Creighton 8
10. West Virginia 10
11. Virginia 11
12. Indiana 12
13. North Carolina 13
14. Florida State 14
15. Purdue 15
16. Butler 16
17. Wisconsin 17
18. Saint Mary’s 19
19. Xavier 20
20. Oregon 21
21. USC 22
22. Arizona 23
23. Cincinnati 24
24. Seton Hall 25
25. Clemson —
Associated Press Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. UCLA 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Baylor 4
5. Duke 5
6. Louisville 10
7. Gonzaga 7
8. Kentucky 6
9. North Carolina 8
10. Creighton 9
11. West Virginia 11
12. Virginia 12
13. Butler 13
14. Wisconsin 14
15. Purdue 15
16. Indiana 16
17. Xavier 17
18. Arizona 18
19. Saint Mary’s 19
20. Florida State 21
21. Oregon 20
22. USC 23
23. Cincinnati 24
24. Notre Dame 25
25. Florida —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
The best way to describe Louisville guard Quentin Snider in his first two seasons with the Cardinals was serviceable. The one-time Illinois commit was a four-star prospect and top-10 point guard coming out of Louisville Ballard, but he put up just OK numbers the past two seasons. Could last week’s win against Kentucky be his breakthrough? Snider had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Wildcats. It was truly his game. Now? Do it again.
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Baylor 3
4. Maryland 4
5. Mississippi State 5
6. South Carolina 6
7. Florida State 7
8. Louisville 8
9. Washington 9
10. Duke 10
11. UCLA 11
12. Stanford 12
13. Miami 14
14. West Virginia 15
15. Virginia Tech 17
16. Ohio State 16
17. California —
18. Oregon State 19
19. Arizona State 22
20. Colorado 13
21. South Florida 18
22. Kentucky 24
23. DePaul 25
24. Oklahoma State 23
25. Kansas State 20
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Baylor 3
4. Maryland 4
5. Mississippi State 5
6. South Carolina 6
7. Florida State 7
8. Louisville 8
9. Washington 9
10. UCLA 10
11. Miami 11
12. West Virginia 13
13. Stanford 14
14. Ohio State 12
15. Duke 17
16. Texas 16
17. Kentucky 18
18. Arizona State 21
19. Virginia Tech 23
20. Colorado 15
21. California —
22. Oregon State 25
23. South Florida 21
24. Oklahoma 20
25. Syracuse 19
Richey’s Random Thoughts
California returned six of its top seven scorers from last year’s 15-17 team, including Nos. 1-5, and the Golden Bears haven’t lost a single game this season in 12 tries. But Cal’s early-season schedule held it back. Before beating then-No. 20 Oklahoma on Dec. 20, the Golden Bears’ best win was against a Duquesne team that’s 6-7 on the year. If Kristine Anigwe (25.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game) keeps dominating the block, Cal should stay in good shape.
