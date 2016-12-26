Ballot Breakdown: Louisville men leapfrog Kentucky

Video: Illini Preview: 'Big Ten's a different type of game' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands hit on multiple topics heading into the Illini's Big Ten opener Tuesday at Maryland.

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. Kansas 2

3. Duke 3

4. UCLA 4

5. Baylor 6

6. Louisville 9

7. Kentucky 5

8. Gonzaga 7

9. Creighton 8

10. West Virginia 10

11. Virginia 11

12. Indiana 12

13. North Carolina 13

14. Florida State 14

15. Purdue 15

16. Butler 16

17. Wisconsin 17

18. Saint Mary’s 19

19. Xavier 20

20. Oregon 21

21. USC 22

22. Arizona 23

23. Cincinnati 24

24. Seton Hall 25

25. Clemson —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. UCLA 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Baylor 4

5. Duke 5

6. Louisville 10

7. Gonzaga 7

8. Kentucky 6

9. North Carolina 8

10. Creighton 9

11. West Virginia 11

12. Virginia 12

13. Butler 13

14. Wisconsin 14

15. Purdue 15

16. Indiana 16

17. Xavier 17

18. Arizona 18

19. Saint Mary’s 19

20. Florida State 21

21. Oregon 20

22. USC 23

23. Cincinnati 24

24. Notre Dame 25

25. Florida —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

The best way to describe Louisville guard Quentin Snider in his first two seasons with the Cardinals was serviceable. The one-time Illinois commit was a four-star prospect and top-10 point guard coming out of Louisville Ballard, but he put up just OK numbers the past two seasons. Could last week’s win against Kentucky be his breakthrough? Snider had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Wildcats. It was truly his game. Now? Do it again.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Baylor 3

4. Maryland 4

5. Mississippi State 5

6. South Carolina 6

7. Florida State 7

8. Louisville 8

9. Washington 9

10. Duke 10

11. UCLA 11

12. Stanford 12

13. Miami 14

14. West Virginia 15

15. Virginia Tech 17

16. Ohio State 16

17. California —

18. Oregon State 19

19. Arizona State 22

20. Colorado 13

21. South Florida 18

22. Kentucky 24

23. DePaul 25

24. Oklahoma State 23

25. Kansas State 20

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Baylor 3

4. Maryland 4

5. Mississippi State 5

6. South Carolina 6

7. Florida State 7

8. Louisville 8

9. Washington 9

10. UCLA 10

11. Miami 11

12. West Virginia 13

13. Stanford 14

14. Ohio State 12

15. Duke 17

16. Texas 16

17. Kentucky 18

18. Arizona State 21

19. Virginia Tech 23

20. Colorado 15

21. California —

22. Oregon State 25

23. South Florida 21

24. Oklahoma 20

25. Syracuse 19

Richey’s Random Thoughts

California returned six of its top seven scorers from last year’s 15-17 team, including Nos. 1-5, and the Golden Bears haven’t lost a single game this season in 12 tries. But Cal’s early-season schedule held it back. Before beating then-No. 20 Oklahoma on Dec. 20, the Golden Bears’ best win was against a Duquesne team that’s 6-7 on the year. If Kristine Anigwe (25.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game) keeps dominating the block, Cal should stay in good shape.