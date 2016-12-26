Georgetown transfer interested in Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois currently has just 12 scholarship players on its roster, with Kendrick Nunn's dismissal during the offseason leaving an opening yet to be filled.

That open scholarship means options for the Illini. They could use it on a Class of 2017 recruit, roll it over to the Class of 2018 or even add a mid-year transfer like they did a year ago when now redshirt freshman Kipper Nichols joined the team.

The transfer carousel is already spinning across the country, and Georgetown junior Isaac Copeland has reportedly included Illinois in his list of possible destinations according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Copeland started the first five games of the season for Georgetown, but played just eight total minutes in the next seven. The 6-foot-9 forward took five DNPs in the last six games and played just three minutes Dec. 4 against Elon — his last appearance.

Copeland started all 33 games last season for the Hoyas and averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The former five-star recruit out of New Hampshire's Brewster Academy also appeared in all 33 games as a freshman in the 2014-15 season, making 11 starts and averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

In addition to Illinois, Copeland is reportedly also considering Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Texas and Connecticut. Copeland is a Raleigh, N.C., native.