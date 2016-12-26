Illini feeling better for this year's Big Ten opener

Video: Illini Preview: 'Big Ten's a different type of game' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands hit on multiple topics heading into the Illini's Big Ten opener Tuesday at Maryland. Other Related Content UI MBB preview: at Maryland

CHAMPAIGN — It would probably be quicker to point out what went right during Illinois nonconference schedule a year ago.

The list of what went wrong, though, provides insight into how a 15-19 season with a 5-13 Big Ten record happened.

Four games in Springfield while renovations continued at State Farm Center meant a more rigorous travel schedule instead of the luxury of playing in Champaign.

Add in numerous injuries, “home” losses to North Florida and Chattanooga and near-disasters against Chicago State and Illinois-Chicago and the Illini were fortunate to head into Big Ten play at 8-5.

But Illinois wasn’t able to build off five straight wins to end last year’s nonconference slate, going 2-7 in the first month of Big Ten games.

The Illini — healthy this time around — will put six straight wins on the line Tuesday at Maryland when Big Ten play starts anew. They also consider themselves in a much better situation than a month ago, when they lost three straight during the Thanksgiving week — still room for improvement but riding a wave of confidence.

“I’m pretty sure people were pretty nervous we lost three in a row, but I knew we were getting better from it,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “We weren’t nervous at all. We know the potential we have as a team.

“I think the best thing about it is we’ve had a chance to grow as a team. We haven’t had any injuries — knock on wood. I think the fact we’ve all been growing and learning as a team has helped us improve drastically compared to last year.”

Sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said the Illini have settled into their respective roles more during the six-game winning streak, which has led to improved play. Those losses to Winthrop, West Virginia and Florida State, however, held some importance.

“We weren’t worried, but at the same time we knew what was at stake and what we needed to do,” Abrams said. “I would definitely say those games helped us and groomed us a lot to keep getting better and show us you’ve got to be ready each game.”

Illinois coach John Groce said he’s seen his team improve in multiple areas through the nonconference portion of the season. Whether it’s Mike Thorne Jr. getting his conditioning and body to a competitive edge, Abrams shaking off the rust of consecutive missed seasons or on-court improvements, the Illinois team that faces Maryland Tuesday isn’t the same one that opened the season Nov. 11 against Southeast Missouri State.

The three losses in November were a part of that growth process. They revealed plenty about the Illini in a basketball sense, like how turnovers could be a real issue. But that lone rough stretch, Groce said, isn’t what has shaped his team’s resiliency.

“It’s everything that these guys have been through on the court, everything they’ve been through off the court,” Groce said. “They’ve seen people applaud them. They’ve received their fair share of criticism.

“So much has been thrown at them at very large ends of the spectrum. I think the ability to have those experiences allows them to rely on those and bounce back and be able to stay somewhere in the middle and not get too high or too low.”