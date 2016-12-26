Richey's 2016-17 Big Ten hoops preview

Video: Illini Preview: 'Big Ten's a different type of game' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands hit on multiple topics heading into the Illini's Big Ten opener Tuesday at Maryland.

Coming up for Jim Delany’s men’s hoops squads: 18 regular-season games within the conference between Tuesday and March 5. Illini beat writer Scott Richey breaks down each team as league play begins Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Northwestern at Penn State:

Maryland Terrapins (12-1)

Best win: Take your pick of one-point victories against Georgetown, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, with the Cowboys boasting the best RPI of that trio.

Worst loss: Just the one — a 73-59 home loss to Pittsburgh — makes this a pretty straightforward exercise. But getting smoked in College Park by the Panthers did reveal the Terrapins could be vulnerable to a team that can rebound and get production on the block.

Early MVP candidate: No surprise here that it’s junior point guard Melo Trimble. Moved off the ball more in a backcourt that also includes freshman Anthony Cowan, Trimble has reverted back closer to his offensive form from his own first season — a good thing.

Stat watch: After Trimble, Maryland’s next top scorers are freshmen — Justin Jackson at 11.3 ppg and Cowan at 10.2 ppg. Jackson is also the team’s top rebounder (6.1 rpg), while Cowan, not Trimble, leads Maryland in assists (3.7 apg).

Storyline: How good are the Terps, exactly? One nonconference loss matches last year’s team — albeit to North Carolina a year ago — but this year’s squad has a strength of schedule in the bottom third of all Division I. Beating the likes of Howard, Saint Peter’s and Jacksonville State this month doesn’t exactly project well to the Big Ten.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-1)

Best win: Not only did the Golden Gophers have six players score in double figures in their 85-71 victory against Arkansas, but they also forced 21 turnovers and swatted eight shots.

Worst loss: Falling 75-67 to a Top 25 team like Florida State wouldn’t normally qualify under “worst.” It just happens to be the only loss.

Early MVP candidate: Tight race here with Jordan Murphy and even freshman wing Amir Coffey both making a strong case, but it’s Nate Mason’s to lose right now. The sophomore guard leads Minnesota with 13.2 points and 5.5 assists per game and is shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

Stat watch: The Gophers were a middle-of-the-road defensive team last year — about as high of praise as they could get going 8-23. This year they’re a top-25 bunch so far, with Illinois State transfer center Reggie Lynch (and his shot-blocking ability) a key component of that improvement.

Storyline: Coach Richard Pitino has been quoted several times saying he can’t really compare this year’s team to last year’s simply because it really is a different team. Sure, there are some holdovers like Mason and Murphy, but Lynch, Coffey and Milwaukee transfer Akeem Springs have breathed new —but more importantly, different — life into the program.

Northwestern Wildcats (11-2)

Best win: Beating Texas held a little more weight before the Longhorns tried to bottom out in nonconference action, but it’s still a quality victory and the Wildcats didn’t try to give that one away like they did against Dayton.

Worst loss: Can’t feel too bad about losing by two to both Butler and Notre Dame, but for the purposes of “worst” loss, Northwestern did let more of a late second-half lead slip away against the Bulldogs.

Early MVP candidate: Junior guard Scottie Lindsey has more than doubled his offensive production this season (14.9 ppg, up from 6.4 ppg) as a full-time starter for the first time. He’s also shooting a higher percentage, rebounding better and has almost matched his assists total from a year ago through 13 games.

Stat watch: No Aaron Falzon. No Rapolas Ivanauskas. Dererk Pardon’s return is unknown. Northwestern is rather thin in the post, but the Wildcats still lead the Big Ten in blocked shots with 90 (6.9 per game) thanks largely to Gavin Skelly.

Storyline: Time to run back the classic Northwestern question: Is this the year the Wildcats make the NCAA tournament? They have a decent RPI despite an overall weak nonconference slate, meaning all their eggs are again in the Big Ten basket. As always, it’s win or stay home.

No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers (11-2)

Best win: In search of a seriously marquee nonconference victory, the Boilermakers got it in their last chance by beating a ranked Notre Dame team 86-81.

Worst loss: What’s worse? You decide. Losing by seven visiting a top-15 Louisville squad or by three to the defending champs and top-ranked Villanova at home? Neither’s that bad.

Early MVP candidate: Caleb Swanigan isn’t just Purdue’s early MVP candidate. The sophomore big man, who’s averaging 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, is a National Player of the Year candidate at this stage of the season.

Stat watch: The Boilermakers haven’t exactly given up their strong defensive identity, but they’ve been pretty solid on the offensive end, too, averaging 84.3 ppg with Dakota Mathias (51 percent), Ryan Cline (49 percent) and Vince Edwards (47 percent) absolute snipers from three-point range.

Storyline: Can’t escape the fact the win against Notre Dame was the only one Purdue managed in its three highest profile games. The Boilermakers were tough to stop when they held every advantage talent-wise. That won’t always be the case in Big Ten play.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-2)

Best win: Tough to get excited about any of the wins for the Scarlet Knights. Of the 11, Drexel — an 87-66 Rutgers victory — has the top RPI at 151st.

Worst loss: Seton Hall isn’t quite the team it was a year ago, but is still among the top 35-40 in the country. What hurt worse in losing 72-61 to the Pirates was the amount of tri-state talent in the house that saw another New Jersey squad play better.

Early MVP candidate: After missing most of the 2015-16 season with a knee injury (and a suspension thrown in, too), Deshawn Freeman has bounced back for Rutgers, with the redshirt junior forward is averaging 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Stat watch: Anyone expecting sophomore guard Corey Sanders to be in the “early MVP” hunt only has to look at his offensive regression to see why he’s not. His scoring is down and so are his shooting percentages to 40 percent from the field and just 15 percent from three-point range.

Storyline: First-year coach Steve Pikiell has already won four more games at Rutgers than Eddie Jordan did a season ago. The odds are not in his favor that trend will continue into Big Ten play, although wins do generate more confidence than losses.

No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (11-2)

Best win: Beating Syracuse would have held more weight if the Orange weren’t losing to everybody these days, so a 93-84 victory against Marquette slides into the top spot.

Worst loss: Losing by 12 to Creighton can be partially explained away by the fact the game was in Omaha, Neb. Falling on a neutral site 71-56 to North Carolina might show the Badgers just aren’t quite at that elite level.

Early MVP candidate: Some Wisconsin fans might clamor for Nigel Hayes or Bronson Koenig. Both are deserving. And even though Ethan Happ is third behind those two in scoring at 13.3 ppg, he rebounds better than Hayes and has more assists than Koenig.

Stat watch: These aren’t your typical Badgers. The 93 points against Marquette and three other 90-plus scoring performances prove that point. Wisconsin still might not play at the briskest of tempos, but the Badgers are averaging their most points per game (77) since the 1992-93 season.

Storyline: Wisconsin among the top 20 teams in the country is pretty much where everyone expected Greg Gard’s squad to be considering the experienced roster that returned in Madison. With the Big Ten’s power structure up in the air, that experience could mean a conference title.

No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (10-2)

Best win: How a team that’s 0-2 against teams from its own state also beat Kansas and North Carolina is hard to figure. That 76-67 victory against the Tar Heels, by the way, seemed more dominant than a nine-point win.

Worst loss: Losing 71-68 in overtime at Fort Wayne simply reinforced there truly is nothing to be gained by power-conference teams scheduling in-state opponents, let alone playing those games on the road. It’s too bad, but the truth.

Early MVP candidate: A year removed from season-ending knee surgery, 6-4 guard James Blackmon Jr. hasn’t lost anything offensively. Blackmon leads the Hoosiers at 18.5 ppg and is shooting 51 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range.

Stat watch: Indiana’s offensive efficiency can’t be questioned. The Hoosiers are the nation’s third-best shooting team inside the three-point line, with OG Anunoby, Juwan Morgan and De’Ron Davis all shooting 60 percent or better.

Storyline: Anunoby and sophomore center Thomas Bryant are both projected first-round draft picks come June. Sounds great except for the fact both are discussed in the vein they’ll get better once they leave Indiana for the pros. Not exactly good for the Hoosiers’ short-term concerns, but Indiana does have the talent to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten.

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3)

Best win: North Carolina State is ranked just one spot higher than VCU in RPI at 37th and 38th, respectively, but the Illini handling the Rams by 18 on a neutral court with a 64-46 win is just a little big bigger.

Worst loss: It’s doubtful the “Keon Johnson Game” will be soon forgotten. Not with the diminutive guard dropping 38 points at State Farm Center to lead Winthrop to an 84-80 overtime victory.

Early MVP candidate: Malcolm Hill might not lead the Illini in scoring, rebounding and assists like he did a year ago, but the 6-6 senior guard is still putting up strong overall numbers at 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Stat watch: Illinois coach John Groce doesn’t go too many opportunities without mentioning his team needing to take better care of the ball. The Illini rank 209th in the country with 14 turnovers per game and 242nd in the KenPom rankings in turnover percentage.

Storyline: A 10-3 mark in nonconference play was just step No. 1 for Illinois. Now, 10 more victories (probably) in 18 remaining Big Ten games could be necessary for the Illini to snap their three-year streak of not reaching the NCAA tournament. Strong incoming 2017 class aside, success will still be partially measured by postseason results.

Michigan Wolverines (10-3)

Best win: The Wolverines put it on SMU in a 76-54 victory at Madison Square Garden behind a 23-point game from senior guard Derrick Walton Jr.

Worst loss: Michigan’s stay in the Top 25 was a short one. The Wolverines broke in at No. 25 on Nov. 21 and two days later lost 61-46 at South Carolina.

Early MVP candidate: Not only is Zak Irvin leading Michigan in scoring at 14.1 ppg, but the 6-6 senior is also the Wolverines’ No. 2 rebounder behind D.J. Wilson and is dishing out assists nearly as frequently as Walton.

Stat watch: Send Michigan to the free-throw line at your own peril. It basically means points are almost assuredly going up on the scoreboard. The Wolverines are shooting 80.1 percent from the line — good for fifth in the country — with Walton (92.9 percent) and Duncan Robinson (86.7 percent) the last two that should be fouled.

Storyline: The Wolverines snuck into the NCAA tournament a year ago and should have the pieces to return to the tournament this March with a solid veteran backcourt (Walton, Irvin, Robinson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman) and an emerging young big (Wilson) alongside Mark Donnal.

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3)

Best win: The Buckeyes took down Providence 72-67 in the Gavitt Games in November, which was arguably, depending on how UConn is valued, their only quality win of the season so far.

Worst loss: Remember when Ohio State lost to UT-Arlington and Louisiana Tech last season? This year’s surprise stinker was a 79-77 overtime loss to Florida Atlantic. At home, no less.

Early MVP candidate: Six players averaging double figures makes this pretty much a toss-up. If you can ignore Jae’Sean Tate’s 17 percent three-point shooting and focus on how well he finishes elsewhere (60 percent on his twos), then his team-best 14.3 ppg wins the day.

Stat watch: Tate’s not the only Buckeye who might as well reconsider his shots from beyond the arc. Ohio State is shooting 32 percent as a team from three-point range, with Kam Williams (27 of 63, 43 percent) the lone true gunner.

Storyline: Ohio State is a bit better offensively and defensively this season compared to last even taking into account poor three-point shooting. Is that slight improvement enough to bump the Buckeyes from the NIT into the NCAA tournament? Early bracketology predictions are pointing to yes, and a favorable early Big Ten schedule could help.

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5)

Best win: Iowa beat then-No. 25 Iowa State 78-64 earlier this month. Does any other game on the Hawkeyes’ schedule really matter?

Worst loss: Giving away a second-half lead at home in a 98-89 loss to Nebraska Omaha certainly qualifies in this category.

Early MVP candidate: This was going to be Peter Jok’s team. The 6-6 senior guard has simply proven that preseason narrative true, averaging a Big Ten-best 22.6 ppg while also leading the Hawkeyes in rebounds (6.2 rpg) and ranking third in assists (2.2 apg).

Stat watch: Five Iowa players average at least four rebounds per game, pushing the Hawkeyes to the No. 3 spot in the Big Ten at 40.7 rebounds per game. Conversely, Iowa ranks next to last in opponents’ rebounding, giving up 39.1 per game.

Storyline: Despite having a player of Jok’s ability and skill, the Hawkeyes were going to need a little help after losing their other four starters to graduation. Some has come from a trio of freshmen in Cordell Pemsl, Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook. How those three fare in Big Ten play — Cook when he returns from a broken finger — will probably decide Iowa’s fate more than Jok.

Michigan State Spartans (8-5)

Best win: More missed opportunities in this regard than wins, but the Spartans did beat Wichita State 77-72 in the Bahamas thanks to a 21-point game by Miles Bridges.

Worst loss: Four of Michigan State’s losses have come to ranked teams. The fifth? An 81-73 loss to Northeastern at home. The Huskies aren’t exactly the Colonial’s best either.

Early MVP candidate: No clear frontrunner for the injury-ravaged Spartans, with their leading scorer (Bridges) having missed the last five games. Other injures to Ben Carter and Gavin Schilling has meant a bigger role for another freshman, Nick Ward, who’s averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Stat watch: Michigan State is as bad at the free-throw line as Michigan is good. The Spartans are shooting just 61.9 percent from the line (329th in the country), and even with a minuscule sample size, senior guard Tum Tum Nairn is shooting just 25 percent (2 of 8). His inability to get to the line is another problem.

Storyline: Tom Izzo actually apologized to his young team for its early schedule, which saw the Spartans play in Hawaii and then New York five days apart and played some factor in Michigan State already being within one loss of matching last year’s total. Injuries haven’t helped either, but an easier start than finish to Big Ten play could help the Spartans get on track.

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-5)

Best win: The Nittany Lions flirted with a loss playing George Washington on the road, but they managed a 74-68 victory with Mike Watkins’ 20 points leading the way.

Worst loss: Penn State didn’t start the 2016-17 season on the highest of notes, losing 87-81 at home to Albany. The Great Danes have gone on to beat exactly one other team with an RPI better than 200.

Early MVP candidate: One player wasn’t going to fill the role of Brandon Taylor, who took over as Penn State’s No. 1 option after D.J. Newbill departed. With five double-digit scorers, Lamar Stevens as second-leading scorer has put up the strongest overall numbers.

Stat watch: Leading scorer Shep Garner is shooting just 41 percent from the field for Penn State. Three other regular are connecting at below 40 percent. No real surprise, then, the Nittany Lions rank 281st in the country in field goal percentage.

Storyline: Penn State has tread water the last three seasons under Pat Chambers, playing .500 basketball in that span. A highly-regarded 2016 recruiting class was supposed to be the spark the Nittany Lions needed, and it might just be that with Stevens, Tony Carr and Watkins three of their top five scorers and Carr taking more of the point guard duties from Garner.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6)

Best win: The Cornhuskers opened the season on a four-game winning streak, with that fourth win an 80-78 victory against Dayton. Six losses in eight games followed.

Worst loss: Momentum wasn’t playing into Nebraska’s favor after losses to Creighton and Kansas, but dropping a 79-62 game to Gardner-Webb at home was the lowest point of the nonconference slate.

Early MVP candidate: Tai Webster does a lot for Nebraska. On a team loaded with freshmen and sophomores, the junior guard basically has to, and the New Zealand native leads the Cornhuskers in scoring (17.0 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg) and ranks third in rebounding (5.1 rpg).

Stat watch: Nebraska is the 20th-worst three-point shooting team in the country. While success from deep isn’t an absolute precursor to winning, it doesn’t hurt. The fact the Cornhuskers’ most prolific shooter, Jack McVeigh, is shooting 29.5 percent (18 of 61) doesn’t help.

Storyline: Here’s how bad things have gotten in Lincoln: coach Tim Miles has taken a hiatus from Twitter. He might be off social media for a while. The Cornhuskers are one of the youngest teams in the country, and projections for Big Ten play don’t have them performing beyond their experience.