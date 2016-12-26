Tate: After top 3, Big Ten basketball a toss-up

Video: Illini Preview: 'Big Ten's a different type of game' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands hit on multiple topics heading into the Illini's Big Ten opener Tuesday at Maryland.

If you’ll accept an indeterminate, Illinois is part of a five-team mob — alongside Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern — with the best shot at the Big Ten’s No. 4 slot behind ranked leaders Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana.

It may not pan out that way, but that’s the look going into Illinois’ Big Ten opener at Maryland (4 p.m. Tuesday).

John Groce has prepared his team as well as could reasonably be expected.

According to the NCAA’s Christmas release — not to be confused with KenPom’s more intricate ratings — Illinois stacks up No. 21 in the country and second in the Big Ten (behind No. 7 Nebraska) in pre-conference strength of schedule.

And we may not know as much about Wisconsin and Indiana as we think because they are Nos. 225 and 287 nationally in SOS (IU defeated Kansas and North Carolina, but no other wins are worth noting).



Variety of experience

In a 10-3 start, the Illini have seen it all.

They’ve faced a steady procession of high-quality guards, most notably Winthrop’s Keon Johnson (38 points).

They’ve tangled with power postmen like BYU’s Eric Mika (25 points) and stretch-fives like IUPUI’s Matt O’Leary (25 also).

They’ve been shackled by West Virginia’s full-court press — the 11th-ranked Mountaineers leading the nation in steals (13.8), turnover margin (15.8) and scoring margin (33.6).

They’ve been shut down by BYU’s troublesome zone, and rejected by 20th-ranked Florida State’s fierce rim protectors (70 blocks this season, thanks to 7-foot-4 Christ Koumadje, 7-1 Michael Ojo and 6-10 Jonathan Isaac).

“In scheduling, you try to estimate where teams might fall, depending on returning personnel,” Groce said. “The different styles we’ve played have prepared us. We’ve faced some exceptional guards, but Maryland is different in that they have two point guards, (Anthony) Cowan and (Melo) Trimble, who are great scorers as well as passers.”



Big Ten notes

— Maryland, in tuning up for Tuesday’s date with Illinois, is 12-1 with one-point wins over Georgetown, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Trimble, the lone returning starter, has scored the winning points each time in the last 10 seconds, either with baskets or free throws.

— Damonte Dodd, a 6-11 Maryland senior, has missed the last four games with a knee strain. Even if he is available, Slovakian native Michal Cekovsky will get most of the playing time on the post. The 7-1 Cekovsky has scored in double figures in six of nine games and is shooting 67.8 percent. He sat out the first four games with a foot injury.

— Trimble, Iowa’s Peter Jok and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan have virtually wrapped up all-conference status. The other two spots will likely fall between Illini Malcolm Hill, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Nigel Hayes, and Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. and Thomas Bryant. It’ll be settled by what happens from this point on.

— Two of the nation’s top freshmen, Miles Bridges of Michigan State and Tyler Cook of Iowa, appear close to returning after missing December games. Their absences have contributed to weak 8-5 starts for those teams, Bridges spraining an ankle and Cook breaking a finger.

— Illinois’ 84-80 loss to Winthrop is one of six stunners suffered by Big Ten teams this season: Indiana lost at Fort Wayne 71-68, Ohio State lost to Florida Atlantic 79-77 in overtime, MSU fell to Northeastern 81-73, Penn State lost to Albany 87-81 and Nebraska succumbed to Gardner-Webb 70-62. None of the conference’s other losses fell into the “shocking” category.



National glance

— Normal’s Keita Bates-Diop is rolling again after missing five games, and his 10-point average gives coach Thad Matta six players in double figures. Having squeaked past UNC-Asheville 79-77, Ohio State has nine days off before opening Big Ten play at Illinois on New Year’s Day (6 p.m.).

— In explaining weak UI guard play in recent years, you can point to Groce’s near misses in recruiting. Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans is averaging 20.2 points and 4.6 assists, Louisville’s Quentin Snider 11.9 and 3.9, St. John’s Marcus LoVett 16.7 and 4.1, Cal’s Charlie Moore 16.1 and 3.3, Ohio State’s JaQuan Lyle 10.8 and 5.9, Villanova’s Jalen Brunson 12.8 and 3.8, and Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes 10.0 and 4.8. Illinois elected not to recruit Nebraska’s Glynn Watson (12.6 and 2.8).

— New Saint Louis coach Travis Ford hired Eagles (AAU) coach Corey Tate to help attract last year’s top in-state junior, Belleville Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin. For now, the Billikens are 4-8 with no quality wins, and suffered losses by 30 or more to BYU, Kansas State and Wichita State.

— Most inexplicable result: Syracuse, which reached the Final Four last March, suffered its worst loss in 36 years at the Carrier Dome, 93-60 to St. John’s. The Johnnies had just lost to Penn State 92-76 and went in with a 5-7 record.



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.