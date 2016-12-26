UI MBB preview: at Maryland

Video: Illini Preview: 'Big Ten's a different type of game' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands hit on multiple topics heading into the Illini's Big Ten opener Tuesday at Maryland.

Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (10-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 11.9

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.4

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.4

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 11.7

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.4



Off the bench

G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 3.7

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.5

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 9.0

FYI: Foul trouble the last two games has stymied Black after a strong start to his season. The Memphis native had four points and four rebounds in 10 minutes against BYU and put up zero points and six rebounds in 13 minutes against Missouri.



Maryland (12-1)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Anthony Cowan Fr. 6-0 10.2

G Melo Trimble Jr. 6-3 17.7

G Kevin Huerter Fr. 6-7 7.0

F Justin Jackson Fr. 6-7 11.3

F Michal Cekovsky Jr. 7-1 10.0



Off the bench

G Jaylen Brantley Jr. 5-11 4.8

F Ivan Bender So. 6-9 4.3

F L.G. Gill Sr. 6-8 3.6

FYI: The Terrapins have played half this season without veteran center Damonte Dodd. The 6-foot-11 senior missed two games in late November with concussion symptoms and hasn’t played since Dec. 3 — four straight DNPs — with a sprained MCL in his left knee.



Details

Site: XFINITY Center (17,950), College Park, Md.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (expert analysis) have the call on ESPN2.

Series history: Maryland leads 6-5.

Last meeting: Maryland won 81-55 on March 3.

FYI: Illinois center Maverick Morgan outdueled Diamond Stone in the teams’ lone game last season. Morgan put up 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Illini loss, while Stone had four points and five rebounds. Stone, the No. 40 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, is currently on the Los Angeles Clippers’ roster but has spent some time in the D-League this season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.



Scott Richey’s storylines

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Illinois finished the 2015-16 regular season with a multi-game road trip at Maryland and Penn State. And that’s the last time the Illini played a true road game. This season’s nonconference schedule was eight home games and five at neutral sites, although the KenPom designation for the 75-73 victory against BYU in Chicago is “semi-home.” Headed back to Maryland Tuesday, senior guard Malcolm Hill said the Illini are ready for the challenge. “This is going to test how together we are, how much adversity we can withstand,” Hill said. “I’m not worried at all. .... I think road games really see where a team’s at, so it gives us a chance to really evaluate ourselves.”



HANG ON TIGHT

Hill and redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke were both quick to point out limiting turnovers as the area in which Illinois needs to improve the most in Big Ten play. The Illini have committed double-digit turnovers in 11 of 13 games this season and had 15 in their Braggin’ Rights victory against Missouri. “That’s the thing that’s kind of been our Achilles heel this year,” Finke said. “Our offense has been going pretty good, but turning it over, we have to take better care of the ball.” Finke said it was particularly important to value the ball better going into Tuesday’s game at Maryland. Hill echoed a similar sentiment. “Turnovers, that’s probably one of the worst things you can do on a road game because that gets the crowd into the game and gives the other team momentum,” Hill said.



DUAL-PURPOSE DUO

Maryland’s backcourt doesn’t fit into the traditional “point guard/shooting guard” mold. Instead, the Terrapins simply have two guards — junior Melo Trimble and freshman Anthony Cowan — who can score just as well as they can facilitate. “A great challenge starts with their guard play,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “I think Cowan and Trimble really put a lot of pressure on you in transition. They put pressure on your halfcourt defense, obviously, attacking the paint. ... I think maybe the one thing that has benefitted Trimble is that Cowan makes him better, so that allows him to maybe get a few more shots where he gets spoon-fed and he’s not strictly the spoon-feeder. I think those two together are kind of a two-headed point guard monster.”



Prediction: Maryland 77, Illinois 71

Illinois has had more success than not against teams with talented guards this season, bottling up North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr. and really limiting Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene. Then there’s Keon Johnson. The Illini couldn’t stop the Winthrop guard, and Maryland will present a dynamic backcourt pair of Trimble and Cowan. That’s Illinois’ challenge. Slow down those two and the Terrapins will follow. But that’s a tall order for the first true road game of the season. (N-G prediction record: 10-3)