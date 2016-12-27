Groce: Illini need to man up

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A series of tweets by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Illinois Twitter buzzing before Tuesday’s Big Ten opener at Maryland. The noted bracketologist had the Illini as one of his last four teams in, and even just being on the bubble produced some positive feelings out of the Illinois fan base.



Those positive feelings deteriorated in a hurry — within a few hours — once the game against the Terrapins actually started.



Offensively, Illinois took rushed shots with little ball movement, struggled from the arc and committed multiple turnovers. Defensively, the Illini couldn’t slow Maryland’s constant dribble penetration and gave up plenty of points at the rim.



And that was just in the first 20 minutes.



Those same Illinois struggles continued after halftime, and Maryland’s 84-59 victory snapped a six-game Illini winning streak and cast a serious pall over a strong finish to the nonconference season.



“I thought the two guards (Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan) were terrific and I thought they played with a lot of energy, but at the end of the day we weren’t very good in any area,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “You can pick about any area.”



Plenty of choices in that regard. Groce pointed out his team’s turnovers, shot selection and two-point defense as the most glaring issues.



“That looked nothing like our team that had played the last four, five, six games and even over the last month,” Groce said. “We had practiced really well. I was really disappointed in the way that we played.”



Perhaps most disappointing? That one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten — Maryland starts three freshmen — toppled one of the most experienced. Outside of senior guard Malcolm Hill’s game-high 21 points and 10 more from sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr., the Illini didn’t get much in their first true road game.



“We don’t have any excuses,” Groce said. “I just told those guys that. I don’t want to hear them. We don’t have any. Everybody’s going to man up and own it.”



Groce was less concerned with his team dropping its Big Ten opener after winning six straight and the improvements he had seen as he was with how his team lost to Maryland. The Terrapins had four players in double figures — led by Trimble’s 20 points.



“We’re getting significantly better in a lot of areas — individuals were getting better, our team was getting better (and) we practiced really well coming into this thing,” Groce said. “I thought we had a great maturity about us. Just didn’t see it coming. We’re better than that. We’ve got to play better than that. We’ve already played way better than that.”



Illinois’ next chance to prove it can play better — to possibly inject some positive feelings back into its fan base — comes Sunday with a 6 p.m. New Year’s Day game against Ohio State at State Farm Center.

What happened

Illinois gave up a veritable layup line to Maryland, and the Terrapins took advantage, using a 48-24 advantage on points in the paint — built almost exclusively by their guards — to open Big Ten play with a 25-point rout of the Illini.



What it means

The first half of Illinois’ Big Ten schedule was considered the more difficult part. There were no expectations of a perfect start, but the Illini getting blown out in their first true road game of the season does not bode well for the next handful of games.



What’s next

Illinois (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten) returns home for a New Year’s Day showdown against Ohio State. The Buckeyes (10-3, 0-0) will make their conference debut at 6 p.m. Sunday and doing so with a two-game winning streak intact — but just barely.