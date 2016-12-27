LIVE! Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Illinois struggled offensively, failed to get stops at the other end and simply couldn't slow Maryland down in an 84-59 Terrapins victory in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Illini, who return home New Year's Day to face Ohio State.

Malcolm Hill scored a game-high 21 points and shot 60 percent from the field. The rest of the Illini were less effective, with 38 points on 15 of 49 shooting (30.6 percent). Mike Thorne Jr. also hit double figures with 10 points.

Maryland shot 56 percent from the field, a percentage that took a real hit by the Terps connecting on just 7 of 21 three-pointers. In the paint, though, Maryland couldn't be stopped. Melo Trimble led the Terps with 20 points and did almost all his scoring at the rim or from the free throw line. Three other Maryland players finished in double figures as well.

Maryland 58, Illinois 33 — 11:50 left in 2nd half

Nothing has really changed in College Park. Illinois did make four of its first five shots of the half (or at least four of five early after the break), but didn't stop Maryland at all in that same run.

Melo Trimble made layup on one end. Jaylon Tate layup that caroms HARD off backboard and does not hit rim. Game in a nutshell. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 27, 2016

Maryland 39, Illinois 23 — Halftime

Illinois did what it had to do during the nonconference portion of the season, winning 10 games and bouncing back from what could have been more of a crippling three-game losing streak (although the loss to Winthrop at home still stands as a bad one). If the first half of today's game is any indication — and it probably isn't; there's 17 more Big Ten games — the Illini might not be able to do what's necessary in conference play to get back to the NCAA tournament.

That's a knee jerk reaction, but Illinois did not play a good first 20 minutes against Maryland. The Illini shot 27 percent in the first half, turned the ball over nine times and pretty much didn't play a lick of defense in letting the Terps get the to rim with impunity. Malcolm Hill has 12 points to lead the Illini, but the rest of the team struggled mightily.

Instead of the typical "good/bad" look at the first half, I simply turn to social media — an incredibly unhappy place right now:

@IllinoisLoyalty Not surprised ! Between Weber and Groce embarrassing moments have become the norm ! He's not a big ten coach and needs gone — Hap Collins (@chief_illini_3) December 27, 2016

Should have redshirted Lucas if this is how it was going to go....#firegroce #Illini — Kelli (@RealKelliSmith) December 27, 2016

I have no faith in John Groce to prepare a team to play against a good team...or to scheme to get the most out of our players. #Illini — Jersey Jon (@Jersey_Jon73) December 27, 2016

No part of that half should come as a surprise. Same ole same ole! #illini — Robert Scott (@Golfndirtracin) December 27, 2016

Please don't pass the ball to Mike Thorne unless his back is to the basket. #Illini — Jeff Drake (@JDrake52) December 27, 2016

I want to be angry, but five years of this has burned me out. #FireGroce #Illini — Patrick O'Dowd (@WrestlngRealist) December 27, 2016

Gonna be using this a lot this season....#illini pic.twitter.com/I3N4zoExP1 — Daniel Charous (@Dchar612) December 27, 2016

I'll give Hill some credit. He made good decisions on the offensive end. If it wasn't for him....#Illini — Gary Tongate (@ChiefBigG) December 27, 2016

I've probably missed fewer than 10 Illini games in the after Dee era. I really, really hope that investment pays off at some point. — Henry Bethke (@henrybethke) December 27, 2016

Maryland 27, Illinois 10 — 7:32 left in 1st half

This was a 4-4 game at one point. But Illinois' inability to stop Maryland's dribble penetration — by anyone at this point — coupled with the Illini's inability to make shots has let this first half get out of control. Illinois is 4 of 20 from the field overall and has hit just 1 of 8 three-pointers. The lone make was Malcolm Hill. Meanwhile, Tracy Abrams has missed all three of his three-pointers and all four of his total shots. Quick shots — and not good ones — hasn't helped the Illinois offense.

And Illini fans are, let's say, less than thrilled.

I choose to believe Maryland is just that good...sure that's it #Illini getting laughed out of the building so far. — Micah Donsbach (@micahdonsbach) December 27, 2016

Unprepared, outclassed, outhustled. B1G's oldest team getting whooped by the youngest team to start conf play #fireGroce #Illini — Dan Smearman (@DanSmearman) December 27, 2016

Maryland 17, Illinois 8 — 11:05 left in 1st half

I held off on an under 16 media timeout update to let the game play out a little more and get a better feel for what exactly Illinois was doing against Maryland. What the Illini were doing then? Not a lot well. Illinois went more than 4 minutes between made shots, is just 3 of 13 (23 percent) from the field and already has seven turnovers. On the defensive end, Illinois is letting Maryland guards Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan get to the basket when they want. That's basically the one thing Illini can't do.

Illinois vs. Maryland — 4 p.m., ESPN2

As Northwestern puts the finishing touches on what's turning into a rout of Penn State, the expected Illinois starters — Tracy Abrams, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Malcolm Hill, Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr. — will, in fact, start at Maryland. The Terrapins, though, will be without Michal Cekovsky (left ankle) and Damonte Dodd (left knee).

Dodd not playing isn't exactly a surprise, but no Cekovsky really hurts Maryland's post depth. Illinois has made more of an effort to get the ball down low to Thorne and Maverick Morgan in particular. The Illini should have a real advantage there against the Terps.

This might be the biggest game of the John Groce-era #Illini #BeatMaryland — Josh Mundt (@mundtdog16) December 27, 2016

Illinois at Maryland — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Interesting take on Twitter on a subject I posted about earlier in the LIVE! Report. After Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology came out, there were plenty of Illinois tweets/retweets since the Illini were in. The majority took on a positive note, simply happy Illinois was in the picture. Not all, though. A little food for thought from one fan:

#Illini fans celebrating being part of Lunardi's last 4 in. Not long ago we would have all been furious if that was the case. — Michael Szwaja (@ChiSportsTweetr) December 27, 2016

Illinois at Maryland — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Maybe you've heard it before ... Illinois is a "strength in numbers" team according to coach John Groce. You've heard that, I'm sure, because Groce has used that phrase a lot to when discussing his lineup and rotation. A lineup and rotation that doesn't appear likely to change even with Big Ten play set to start in about 30 minutes.

#Illini pregame warm-ups are underway here in College Park. @B1GMBBall opener vs. Maryland coming up. pic.twitter.com/ygSIVxxjJD — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 27, 2016

"We’re going to play nine-plus," Groce said. "That’s just who we are right now. That’s who our team is."

Groce credited his bench for Illinois' last two wins. Maverick Morgan (14 points) and Michael Finke (10) were key off the bench against BYU. Then Morgan put up a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double against Missouri.

"The last two games, I thought the strength of our team really has been the guys that came off the bench and performed at a very high level per minute played," Groce said. "Had they not been ready, I don’t know if we’d have won either game. It’s going to take everybody. We understand that’s who we are, and I think the guys are getting more and more comfortable with that and buying into that and being ready to go."

Illinois at Maryland — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Last Wednesday's win against Missouri made for four straight Braggin' Rights victories — a sweep for the Illinois senior class. But both Illini coach John Groce and senior guard Malcolm Hill prefaced their thoughts about that win with the fact they believed they made too many mistakes against the Tigers. One clear area was in turnovers, with Illinois committing 15 in St. Louis.

"I felt like we made some big plays in the game, had some guys really show some great physical and mental toughness," Groce said. "We didn’t necessarily play our best. I thought we made more mistakes in that one than we did in the game in Chicago the previous week, but I thought we really exhibited a lot of toughness — especially through (Leron) Black’s foul trouble, (Tracy) Abrams’ foul trouble."

Hill said the Illini had good practices Christmas Eve and Christmas Day after taking the two days after the Braggin' Rights game off for time at home for the holiday.

"We learned a lot from the Mizzou game," Hill said. "I think we’ve been doing a good job in practice. The great thing about this year is nobody is getting hurt — knock on wood. We’ve been getting better as a whole team this season instead of just individual players."

Illinois at Maryland — 4 p.m., ESPN2

So Northwestern is leading Penn State 51-32 at halftime. All that really means is Illinois and Maryland is closer to starting. Sure, the Wildcats have a 19-point lead, but I watched them almost blow a serious halftime advantage against Dayton 10 days ago in Chicago. Nothing is certain. I'd say Northwestern probalby still wins — Penn State obviously hasn't done much on the defensive end — but the Wildcats snatching defeate from the jaws of victory wouldn't be a huge surprise.

(Here comes a great segue).

What also wouldn't be surprising? Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan leading Maryland in today's game. It's an interesting dynamic in the Terps backcourt. Adding Cowan has freed Trimble up offensively. He doesn't have to run the show all the time. He still can, but Cowan at the point lets Trimble just be a scorer sometimes.

"Trimble’s a great guard," Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. "They’re a really balanced team. They’re really young, starting three freshmen, but they’re playing pretty well, obviously, only losing one game so far. It will be a good battle for us."

Illini guard Malcolm Hill had some thoughts on the Maryland backcour pair, too.

"They have two really good guards that can get to the free throw line at a high rate," he said. "We can’t let them. As a scorer, seeing the ball go in the hoop plenty of times from the free throw line can kind of get you going. That’s one of things that’s been helping those two guards get going in the games they’ve won."

Illinois at Maryland — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Since it's December, how about we talk a little March Madness? Really, this only comes up because I was browsing Twitter while watching Northwestern-Penn State and saw a series of tweets from ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Last week — before the Braggin' Rights game — he had nine Big Teams in his projected NCAA tournament field. Illinois wasn't one of them. He's releasing a new one Thursday, but tweeted his field just now.

The relevant ones ...

Updated seed list as major conf. play begins (AQ/CAPS=KenPom leader): 01-NOVA, 02-KU, 03-DUKE, 04-Baylor, 05-UCLA, 06-Lville, 07-UK, 08-NCar — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) December 27, 2016

37-WICH, 38-Pitt, 39-SHall, 40-Nwestern, 41-Tcu, 42-DAYTON, 43-Illinois, 44-Vcu, 45-MTSU, 46-UNCW, 47-UTA, 48-OhioSt, 49-TexA&M, 50-MONM — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) December 27, 2016

LAST FOUR IN: Illinois, VCU, Ohio St, Texas A&M. FIRST FOUR OUT: Temple, Wake, TexTech, Nevada. NEXT FOUR OUT: NC State, Marq, Gtown, KState — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) December 27, 2016

Multi-bid conferences: ACC (10), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (6), Big East (5), SEC (5), Pac-12 (4), A-10 (2), American (2), WCC (2). — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) December 27, 2016

Good afternoon everybody. Hope you had a terrific holiday weekend, but basketball doesn't stop so I'll also welcome you back to another LIVE! Report. Illinois (10-3) is about two hours from starting Big Ten action against Maryland. The host Terrapins (12-1) are on a five-game winning streak — one fewer than the Illini — after losing to Pittsburgh on Nov. 29.

All, well two, of the metrics make it seem like this should be a pretty tight game. Maryland is the No. 64 team in the KenPom rankings, and Illinois is at No. 66. When it comes to RPI, the Terps are 22nd, while the Illini check in at 35th. Maryland opened as a four-point favorite, but is now favored by just three points. Since the game is in College Park, Md., that's basically a push with the Terps getting the three-point home court advantage bump. So stay tuned. This could be a close one.

But as always around these parts, we've got plenty of Illini basketball coverage from myself and Loren Tate to tide you over before tip off.

Illini feeling better for this year's Big Ten opener

CHAMPAIGN — It would probably be quicker to point out what went right during Illinois nonconference schedule a year ago.

The list of what went wrong, though, provides insight into how a 15-19 season with a 5-13 Big Ten record happened.

Four games in Springfield while renovations continued at State Farm Center meant a more rigorous travel schedule instead of the luxury of playing in Champaign.

Add in numerous injuries, “home” losses to North Florida and Chattanooga and near-disasters against Chicago State and Illinois-Chicago and the Illini were fortunate to head into Big Ten play at 8-5.

But Illinois wasn’t able to build off five straight wins to end last year’s nonconference slate, going 2-7 in the first month of Big Ten games.

The Illini — healthy this time around — will put six straight wins on the line Tuesday at Maryland when Big Ten play starts anew. They also consider themselves in a much better situation than a month ago, when they lost three straight during the Thanksgiving week — still room for improvement but riding a wave of confidence.

Tate: After top 3, Big Ten basketball a toss-up

If you’ll accept an indeterminate, Illinois is part of a five-team mob — alongside Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern — with the best shot at the Big Ten’s No. 4 slot behind ranked leaders Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana.

It may not pan out that way, but that’s the look going into Illinois’ Big Ten opener at Maryland (4 p.m. Tuesday).

John Groce has prepared his team as well as could reasonably be expected.

According to the NCAA’s Christmas release — not to be confused with KenPom’s more intricate ratings — Illinois stacks up No. 21 in the country and second in the Big Ten (behind No. 7 Nebraska) in pre-conference strength of schedule.

And we may not know as much about Wisconsin and Indiana as we think because they are Nos. 225 and 287 nationally in SOS (IU defeated Kansas and North Carolina, but no other wins are worth noting).

