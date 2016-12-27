UI MBB grades: F vs. Maryland

Player of the Game: Maryland’s Melo Trimble

Of the Terrapins who made their living attacking the basket Tuesday against Illinois, it was the junior guard who was the most effective. Trimble led Maryland with 20 points and shot 70 percent from the field — almost entirely layups.



Backcourt

Maryland: A

Illinois: D

The only non-failing grade for the Illini sits solely on Malcolm Hill’s shoulders. The senior guard led all scorers with 21 points, shot 60 percent (including making half of Illinois’ three-pointers) and tied for the game high of seven rebounds.



Frontcourt

Maryland: B+

Illinois: F

The Illini guards didn’t do any better in stopping Maryland’s dribble penetration, but Illinois still doesn’t have a rim protector among its bigs, who weren’t able to take advantage of the Terps being down both their centers. Ten points from Mike Thorne Jr. doesn’t balance that out.



Bench

Maryland: A

Illinois: F

John Groce said his bench was the key to the Illini’s last two wins against BYU and Missouri. That was mainly Maverick Morgan, who managed five points and three rebounds against Maryland. The Terps ultimately finished with a 31-17 edge on bench points.



Overall

Maryland: A

Illinois: F

There were some questions about just how good Maryland might be. A 25-point victory against the Illini doesn’t exactly answer them, either, because it was too easy. Now there’s questions galore as Illinois continues a tough start to Big Ten play.