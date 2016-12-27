UI MBB notebook: Squad can't capitalize on advantage

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland center Damonte Dodd had missed four consecutive games with a sprained MCL in his left knee before Tuesday’s Big Ten opener against Illinois. That he was sidelined again was not a surprise, but fellow center Michal Cekovsky’s game-time scratch with a left ankle injury was.



Dodd and Cekovsky in street clothes should have meant a serious advantage for Illinois in the post with Maryland’s biggest available players 6-foot-9 sophomore Ivan Bender and 6-8 fifth-year transfer L.G. Gill, who had yet to do much for the Terrapins.



That advantage ultimately never materialized for the Illini in their 84-59 loss. Sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr. had 10 points, but Leron Black, Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke never found solid footing against a smaller Maryland lineup. Morgan was especially limited, finishing with five points and three rebounds after posting consecutive double-doubles against BYU and Missouri to wrap up nonconference play.



“We got it in there and I thought we had an advantage in there, but we just didn’t do the right thing with it on numerous occasions,” Illinois coach John Groce said, adding his team consistently was disciplined enough to work the ball into the paint.



Illinois put up mostly jumpers against Maryland and didn’t make many of them. The Illini shot 35.6 percent from the field but just 18.2 percent from three-point range. Tracy Abrams, who entered the game shooting 59.2 percent from beyond the arc, was 0 for 6 against the Terrapins.



“We had some good (shots) with some guys we want to shoot the ball that did not go in, but when a team’s on a run and you’ve missed some jump shots, the best way to stymie a run is to get the ball to the paint — especially with our size,” Groce said. “I just thought we fell in love with the jump shots during that run they made to kind of distance themselves in the first half too much.”



Malcolm Hill’s game-high 21 points moved the Illinois senior into 11th on the Illini’s all-time scoring list with 1,503 career points. He’s 34 points from passing Andy Kaufmann to reach the top 10.



Hill was 6 of 10 from the field, including a pair of three-pointers, and went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.



“He battled,” Groce said. “At times early, I thought he could have been even more aggressive in pick-and-roll situations, trying to find that balance.”



Turnovers have been a recurring issue for Illinois this season. The Illini committed a season-high 24 turnovers in their loss to then-No. 19 West Virginia in Brooklyn and have had double-digit turnovers every game since. Illinois turned it over 17 times against Maryland.



“Obviously, decision-making would probably be the one thing,” Groce said. “We’ve had a blend. We’ve got to clean up some of those areas. I do think we’re better than we were earlier in the year, but we still have to improve. We’ve got to decrease that number per game.”



That a veteran team has struggled taking care of the ball is something Groce said has surprised him. For example, two turnovers against the Terrapins (26 this season) meant senior point guard Jaylon Tate passed his turnover total from a year ago in about half as many games.



“Part of it is playing your role really, really well — being aggressive and attacking, but doing it with purpose and staying within your role,” Groce said. “I think guys have started to understand a little bit more.”



Jalen Coleman-Lands has been on a mission in the last year to prove he’s more than just a shooter. That proved to be a bumpy road Tuesday. The sophomore guard missed all three of his three-point attempts, and his three turnovers came mostly when he tried to make something happen offensively on a drive to the basket.



Coleman-Land as more than a shooter could create more offensive opportunities for the Illini. At times, not necessarily Tuesday, of course, it has.



“Being more versatile, using my shot fakes, using things I’m strong at to my benefit,” he said he’s working on. “I feel like, ultimately, that’s going to help out my team, and it has.”



Michael Finke called the Big Ten “a different type of game.” The redshirt sophomore forward got his first taste a year ago, and it introduced him to teams that were more physical, more athletic — simply better — than most of the nonconference foes the Illini faced.



Finke also saw his production drop in Big Ten play last season. It was a learning experience.



“I think last year going into the Big Ten I was playing really well, especially for my first year playing,” Finke said. “Going into the Big Ten kind of humbled me a little bit. More people were scouting more and taking away things I was better at.”



Finke had five points — on 1-of-4 shooting — and three rebounds against the Terrapins.



Illinois took Dec. 22-23 off after defeating Missouri for a fourth consecutive Braggin’ Rights victory. The early holiday was necessitated by a return to practice on Christmas Eve.



Most of the Illini returned home. Coleman-Lands even got a chance to see his younger brother, Isaiah, who is a senior at La Lumiere School. Since both are away from their Indianapolis home and their schedules usually conflict, it was a rare opportunity.



The two-day break, though, wasn’t enough time for Thorne to return to Fayetteville, N.C. He spent the early holiday in Fairview Heights with Hill and his family.



“I had a little Christmas lunch slash dinner,” Hill said. “He said it was really good. He kind of had a hard time with the next practice (after all the food). I did, too. It was good.”



Hill said the time away was good for the Illini.



“It just gives us a break from each other,” he said. “We see each other each and every day. It gets everybody excited to come back and get ready to get better. I think the break was good for us. I kind of got bored being at home once I saw my family, so I was ready to come here anyway.”



