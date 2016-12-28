Edwardsville guard draws interest

COLLINSVILLE — Mark Smith was a newly minted Missouri baseball commitment a year ago, a right-hander perhaps ultimately bound for the Tigers’ rotation, when Edwardsville started play in the 2015 State Farm Classic in Bloomington.



An elbow injury to his throwing arm, Tim Jamieson’s resignation as Missouri baseball coach, a decommitment and a year later, Smith played his first game of the 33rd annual Collinsville Holiday Classic on Wednesday as a wide-open basketball recruit with Kansas State — represented by former Illinois assistant Chris Lowery — in attendance.



Smith holds scholarship offers from DePaul and Loyola. Illinois is among the teams that has expressed interest, along with the Wildcats, Northwestern and Pittsburgh.



And the 6-foot-4 guard is enjoying a recruitment process that makes baseball’s pale in comparison.



“They’re way different,” Smith said. “I’d say baseball’s a lot more calm. Basketball, they invite you up for games and stuff. It’s a fun recruiting process. … To have my home-state team recruiting me and other schools coming to watch me is fun.”



Illinois assistant Jamall Walker has spearheaded Smith’s recruitment so far, the Edwardsville guard said. Smith said he’s talked with Walker a few times and is expecting the Illini’s top recruiter in the Metro East area to be at one of his remaining games in Collinsville. Smith also is planning on making a trip to Champaign soon.



“I’ll talk with Coach (John) Groce and see where we go from there,” Smith said about the impending visit.



A real perk of Smith’s basketball recruitment was front-row seats on the baseline for the Illini’s Braggin’ Rights game win against Missouri alongside Illinois signee Javon Pickett and fellow recruiting target E.J. Liddell, a sophomore out of Belleville West.



“That was great,” Smith said. “I always watched that game as a kid on TV. Sitting right there on the court with Javon and E.J. was fun.”



Smith put up good numbers for Edwardsville as a junior, averaging 14.1 points, 8.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game. A 15-point, seven-assist and five-rebound performance Wednesday against McCluer North (Mo.) in Collinsville took his season averages this season to 20.3 points, 9.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds.



“I think Mark’s like a lot of our guys — he’s done a good job of getting better each year,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said. “He’s just done a good job of improving each year. I just think that’s a credit to him. He works at it.”



Smith said his biggest improvement this season has been gaining some quickness, which has helped him get to the rim easier. He abused McCluer North off the dribble Wednesday, attacking the basket at will. Smith either finished at the rim, dumped off to A.J. Epenesa (14 points) or kicked it out to Oliver Stephen (29 points, including nine three-pointers).



“I’d say just a playmaker,” Smith said to describe his game. “I get to the lane, find my open teammates, finish at the basket and shoot the ball from distance.”



When Epenesa went to the bench in the first half with a few early fouls, Smith took control.



“I think our guys just do a really good job of taking what the defense gives, and in that stretch there Mark had some opening and did a good job of converting,” Waldo said. “I also thought he passed the ball well in that segment.”



Relatively new to the basketball recruiting world, Smith said he doesn’t have a timetable for his decision.



“I’m not thinking about that,” Smith said. “I’m just playing and looking at the offers coming in.”

Eye on (future) Illini



Illinois signees Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon were also in action Wednesday in the first day of the 33rd annual Collinsville Holiday Classic. Here’s how the Metro East half of the Illini’s 2017 recruiting class fared:



Decatur Eisenhower 58, Belleville East 51

The stat line: Pickett was 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from three-point range, for 13 points. The 6-foot-5 guard also had seven rebounds and four assists.

The story: Pickett was quiet in the first half, spotting up more against Eisenhower’s 1-3-1 zone than attacking it. That changed right before halftime and carried over into the third quarter when Pickett scored seven consecutive points late in the quarter — a three-pointer, a pull-up 15-footer and a fast-break layup — to tie the game at 40.

Quotable: “My teammates were telling me to take more shots because in the first half they said I didn’t really take that many shots. I kept shooting and rebounding and giving my teammates passes. That just built my confidence up more and more.” — Pickett



East St. Louis 68, Riverview Gardens 47

The stat line: Tilmon paired up with sophomore Terrence Hargrove against a smaller Rams squad to dominate the post. The future Illinois center had a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double and also finished with five blocks.

The story: Tilmon did his damage sitting out the last 6 1/2 minutes of the game with the Flyers firmly in control. Those 23 minutes, though? They were productive. Tilmon worked the offensive glass, changed the game defensively and couldn’t be stopped on the block. His last two points were perhaps his most impressive — quick feet for a baseline spin and a dunk finish.

Quotable: “Points will come to me. I’m not tripping off that. I want to be known for shot-blocking because that’s not what I’m known for. That’s one of my weaknesses — defense — so that’s what I’ve been working on.” — Tilmon