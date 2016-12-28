LIVE! Pickett, Tilmon in action today

COLLINSVILLE — Oliver Stephen hit nine three-pointers for almost all of his game-high 29 points, Illinois recruiting target Mark Smith had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Edwardsville advanced to the winner's bracket quarterfinals of the Collinsville Holiday Classic with an 83-53 victory against McCluer North.

Smith assisted on most of Stephen's makes from deep, and the 6-foot-4 guard abused McCluer North off the bounce, getting to the rim with ease.

A.J. Epenesa added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Edwardsville, and Caleb Strohmeier made it four Tigers in double figures with 12 points. Edwardsville will play the winner of Urbana and Lincoln at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

****

Edwardsville 34, McCluer North 23 — Halftime

Mark Smith finished the first half with nine points, five assists and three rebounds. The Edwardsville senior would easily be in double figures if McCluer North hadn't fouled him twice to stop his dribble penetration. Both times Smith finished at the rim but the foul was called on the floor ... so no continuation. Is continuation even a thing in high school basketball in Illinois? I should probably know that.

****

Edwardsville 17, McCluer North 14 — Start 2nd quarter

A couple thoughts from the first 8 minutes.

— Mark Smith can get to the rim. Strong, physical guard. Not sure about his three-point shot, though.

— I would not want to try and box out A.J. Epenesa. Or try to check him on the block.

****

Edwardsville vs. McCluer North — Pregame

Next game up in Collinsville gives me an opportunity to see Edwardsville guard Mark Smith. The Tigers senior, who has received interest from Illinois, is averaging 21 points, 10 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game so far this season. Big guard at 6-foot-4, and he can play at least a little bit above the rim. He threw down a pregame dunk before the officials were out at Fletcher Gym (a no-no when refs on the court).

Smith, though, wasn't the first Edwardsville player to catch my attention when the Tigers came out for warmups. Hard not to notice A.J. Epenesa. The Iowa-bound defensive end is ... solidly built.

Edwardsville fun fact: Our very own sports editor Matt Daniels is a Tigers alum and played for legendary coach Mike Waldo.

****

COLLINSVILLE — Belleville East's Collinsville Holiday Classic run will continue Thursday morning against Oakville, but it's on the opposite side of the bracket the Lancers were aiming for after their 58-51 loss to Decatur Eisenhower in the first round of the 16-team tournament.

Illinois signee Javon Pickett had 13 points for East and scored more than half of them in a late third quarter rally that saw the Lancers take a three-point lead into the fourth. The 6-foot-5 guard was 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from three-point range, and also had seven rebounds and four assists.

"My teammates were telling me to take more shots because in the first half they said I didn't really take that many shots," Pickett said. "I kept shooting and rebounding and giving my teammates passes. That just built my confidence up more and more."

East will play at 10 a.m. Thursday against Oakville, which was routed in the first game of the day by Springfield Southeast.

"We told them things haven't necessarily gone our way, but it doesn't mean we're not a good team," Lancers coach Abel Schrader said. "We've got to clean some things up. We've got to fix some things. We've got to make sure we're minimizing mistakes — especially in crucial moments of the games.

"We'll see if we can't get on a run. It's kind of what jumpstarted our season last year where we ran about seven or eight in a row. This team is capable of doing that even with our schedule."

****

Second game in Collinsville — but first of interest to Illinois fans — is in the books.

FINAL: Eisenhower 58, Belleville East 51 ... Javon Pickett finishes with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. #FutureIllini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 28, 2016

****

Belleville East 43, Decatur Eisenhower 40 — Start 4th quarter

Malachi Smith hit the buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter, putting his game-high total at 19 points, but it was Javon Pickett that got Belleville East back in the game. The Illinois signee scored seven straight points to tie the game at 40-40, providing a spark when the Lancers really needed it the most.

Big 3 from Javon Pickett. He — and Belleville East — needed that. Lancers trail Eisenhower 40-36 with 2:09 left in 3rd. #FutureIllini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 28, 2016

Another bucket from Javon Pickett on pull-up jumper. Heating up? We'll see. Definitely looking for own shot more (good thing). #FutureIllini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 28, 2016

Fast break layup for Javon Pickett. Seven straight points for the #FutureIllini. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 28, 2016

****

Decatur Eisenhower 28, Belleville East 26 — Halftime

Not sure what to think about the first half of my first game here in Collinsville because I'm not sure what my expectations were in seeing Illinois signee Javon Pickett play for the first time. The East senior made an early three-pointer, but those were his lone points of the half (in addition to three rebounds and an assist).

Javon Pickett called for a travel he'll probably get next year ... because who knows what traveling is anymore. #FutureIllini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 28, 2016

The thing that stood out the most in the first 16 minutes, though, was East playing a bit passively against Eisenhower's 1-3-1 zone. The Panthers are lightly pressing three-quarter court and then dropping back into their zone while taking advantage of any trapping opportunities.

Pickett spent the first quarter and half the second mainly spotting up from the three-point line. But that started to change in the latter stages of the second quarter, as he had the ball in his hands a little more and attacked the basket. Pickett didn't make any of his other three shot attempts, but his more aggressive tact led to the Ike zone collapsing on him for a chance to kick it out to open teammates. He had a nice drive and dish for a Malachi Smith three-pointer — probably his best play of the game so far.

Will be interesting to see what adjustments, if any, East makes in the second half.

****

Three high school boys' basketball games during a seven-hour stretch today at the Collinsville Holiday Tournament will have a significant Illinois feel to them.

Beat writer Scott Richey is on hand throughout the day, with Pickett and his Belleville East teammates taking the court right now against Decatur Eisenhower in a first-round game at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

One 3-point attempt for Javon Pickett. One 3-point make for Javon Pickett. #FutureIllini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 28, 2016

Another product from the Metro East that has Illinois fans paying attention is Edwardsville guard Mark Smith. The Class of 2017 prospect doesn't have an Illinois offer yet, but Illinois is showing interest in him. Smith and the Tigers, the top seed in Collinsville, start their tournament at 1 p.m. today against McCluer North.

And at 4 p.m., East St. Louis tips off its stay in Collinsville, where Illinois signee and five-star big man Jeremiah Tilmon will tangle with Riverview Gardens.

Got a question for our beat writer?

Feel free to ask away during his weekly chat, which commences at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday