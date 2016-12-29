Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Dec. 26)

EAST

1. Villanova

2. Louisville

3. Kentucky

4. Florida State

Nobody did much scoring for the Cardinals in their ACC-opening loss to Virginia, so take Quentin Snider’s dip from 22 points against Kentucky to eight Wednesday with a grain of salt. Still, never sure which Louisville offense will show up game to game.

SOUTH

1. Duke

2. Gonzaga

3. West Virginia

4. Butler

Like in discussing Virginia last week, the Mountaineers succeed largely because of the system Bob Huggins runs — especially when that system hounds teams into copious turnovers. No one guy who makes you say, “Whoa,” but collectively they’re a nightmare.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas

2. Creighton

3. Virginia

4. Purdue

Frank Mason III probably still has a leg up on Josh Jackson for most indispensable Jayhawk — he’s the glue who holds the team together — but the freshman forward has been continually impressive all season and is a top-five lottery pick lock.

WEST

1. Baylor

2. UCLA

3. North Carolina

4. Oregon

Dillon Brooks has been a little up and down since his return from offseason foot surgery, but he had his true “Welcome back” moment Wednesday in the Ducks’ upset of UCLA with 23 points — none bigger, of course, than his buzzer-beating game-winner.