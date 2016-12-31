Tate: Future can wait; Illini must worry about OSU

Video: Illini Preview: 'It's one loss' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and guards Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill reflect on Tuesday's loss at Maryland, while fellow guard Tracy Abrams looks ahead to Sunday's Big Ten home opener against Ohio State. The Illini and Buckeyes play at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center.

Here’s my recommendation for a New Year’s resolution: Let’s wait and see.

Beginning with Ohio State on Sunday (6 p.m.), this veteran Illini basketball team is assured of 18 more games, of which nine are home.

At the conclusion in March, we can all besiege Josh Whitman on what steps, if any, he should take for the future.

By that point, we’ll have a clearer picture which way the arrow is pointing ... whether there’s been clear improvement over last season’s 3-6 Big Ten home record ... whether we can overlook a calendar year with seven losses by 25 points or more.



Beating the local guy

Critics had more than enough to gnaw on without Tuesday’s 84-59 debacle at Maryland. Social media sites were already blowing up, high school tournaments were rife with doubts about Illini performances, and barrooms were buzzing with opinionated scuttlebutt.

It’s just that Sunday, at least, the emphasis should be on the confrontation with Hoopeston’s Thad Matta. He’s been a pain in the Illini backside.

Matta brings a six-game win streak against the Illini, and a 17-4 edge since his Buckeyes broke the Illini’s 29-game win streak (65-64) in 2005.

The question at this point is how badly the Illini psyche was damaged at Maryland. How does John Groce rally the troops after they’ve been scattered into the hills in full retreat? Will the home atmosphere relax a stressed squad, and will home hoops be more friendly to UI three-point efforts?

Can Tracy Abrams and Leron Black regain their poise?



Coach speak

With the media pressing him on what happened at Maryland, Groce responded Friday:

“We played out of character. We had a couple things early that didn’t go our way, and we need to respond better. We allowed possessions that had happened before to affect us too much. That’s what I mean by mindset.

“We had made some progress previously and then we took a step backward. I was surprised, absolutely. Now we have to focus on what is in front of us. We are excited to get back out on the home court.”

Matta arrives with six double-figure scorers in a veteran lineup featuring rangy playmaker JaQuan Lyle (5.9 assists). The Buckeyes have been unpredictable, alternately hot and cold. In the last seven games, they lost to Virginia 63-61, defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 70-62, fell to Florida Atlantic 79-77, beat UConn 64-60, lost to UCLA 86-73, pounded Youngstown State 77-40 and barely edged UNC-Asheville 79-77.

Clearly, the Buckeyes are vulnerable. There seems to be a wide range between their good and bad performances.



Tougher than advertised

There were moments after the Brooklyn failures against West Virginia and Florida State when the Illini met or at least approached expectations. Based on Maryland results through Christmas, UI victims North Carolina State, VCU and BYU were considered comparable to the Terrapins.

That is no longer the case. Whereas the basketball world knew about junior Melo Trimble, we are only now beginning to appreciate the talents of two Maryland freshmen, 6-foot-7 Canadian Justin Jackson and 6-foot playmaker Anthony Cowan.

Jackson has the wingspan and hops to attract NBA scouts. Cowan is an ideal long-term guard, exquisitely skilled and yet too short to leave early. Illinois could not match their skills. So even if Trimble goes pro as expected, Maryland will remain highly competitive for years. And the Terrapins will come to the Farm Jan. 14 to show whether they can repeat Tuesday’s romp.

Ultimately, the Illini schedule breaks out among the softest in the conference. They play just once against five of the most respected teams: Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State. You can’t ask for anything better.

But if the Illini can’t handle Matta’s Buckeyes at home, they risk falling too far behind in the seven difficult games at the outset.



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.