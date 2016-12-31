UI MBB preview: vs. Ohio State

Video: Illini Preview: 'It's one loss' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and guards Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill reflect on Tuesday's loss at Maryland, while fellow guard Tracy Abrams looks ahead to Sunday's Big Ten home opener against Ohio State. The Illini and Buckeyes play at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center.

Ohio State at Illinois, 6 p.m. Sunday



Lineups

Illinois (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 11.2

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.1

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.6

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 11.0

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.4



Off the bench

G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 3.4

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.3

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 8.7

FYI: After scoring in double figures in six of his first seven games after returning from his suspension, Black has scored just nine points total in the last three games. He had five points in 23 minutes against Maryland on Tuesday.



Ohio State (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G JaQuan Lyle So. 6-5 10.8

G Kam Williams R-Jr. 6-2 10.8

F Jae’Sean Tate Jr. 6-4 14.3

F Marc Loving Sr. 6-8 11.7

C Trevor Thompson Jr. 7-0 10.7



Off the bench

F Keita Bates-Diop Jr. 6-7 10.1

G C.J. Jackson So. 6-1 3.6

F Andre Wesson Fr. 6-6 1.9

FYI: Freshman center Micah Potter started the first 11 games of the season for the Buckeyes but injured his ankle during the opening tip of Ohio State’s 77-40 victory against Youngstown State on Dec. 20. He didn’t play two days later against UNC-Asheville.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 104-76.

Last meeting: Ohio State won 68-63 in overtime on Jan. 28, 2016, in Champaign to complete the season sweep.

FYI: After four Illinois players put up 14 points in an earlier January loss in Columbus, Ohio, it was more the Kendrick Nunn show in the overtime home loss. The former Illini guard, who is sitting out this season at Oakland after being dismissed from Illinois and transferring, hit five three-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points.



Scott Richey’s storylines

SHOT IN THE DARK

Tracy Abrams almost couldn’t be stopped when he spotted up from behind the three-point line in nonconference play. The sixth-year point guard was 29 of 49 from deep through 13 games, but went 0 of 6 against Maryland as part of a 1-of-10 shooting day. Abrams is just 2 of 14 (14.3 percent) in the last two games as his season average has dropped almost a point-and-a-half. “It happens to the best,” Abrams said. “You’ve just got to have a good attitude (and) focus on the little things that you were doing when you played good. I’m not really focused on my personal game right now. My role’s a little bit bigger than what my personal responsibilities are. As a leader, I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready and the team’s ready.”



GETTING ESTABLISHED

Te’Jon Lucas’ playing time has see-sawed the past four games he’s seen the floor — taking DNPs against both Central Michigan and BYU. The Illini freshman point guard played five minutes against VCU, then 11 against IUPUI, three against Missouri and 10 on Tuesday at Maryland. The “starting point” Illinois coach John Groce said for all freshmen is understanding and implementing the defensive system and taking care of the ball. Lucas currently has 16 assists to 13 turnovers in 11 appearances. “We expect a higher standard there for point guards, and he knows that and I think he’s more than capable and ready even now to be more than a 1-to-1 (assist-to-turnover ratio) guy,” Groce said.



TWO FACES OF LYLE

Ohio State point guard JaQuan Lyle put up 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Providence and had 10 points and 11 assists against Jackson State. The 6-foot-5 sophomore has also had games where his production hasn’t hit those levels — like his five points and two assists in a six-point win against North Carolina Central. When he’s on, though, Lyle’s a tough matchup. “He’s got a great body, and he really knows how to finish in and around the basket,” Groce said. “He sees things instinctively as a passer. He’s a terrific, terrific passer. He sees things a step or two ahead and has a real gift with that.”



Prediction: Ohio State 67, Illinois 63

The Buckeyes have almost played better in their losses — except the overtime home loss to Florida Atlantic — than they’ve played in some of their wins. Losing by two to Virginia and hanging with UCLA, for a while, at least, aren’t so bad. But with just one quality win, against Providence (maybe two with beating UConn), and some near misses at home to North Carolina Central and UNC-Asheville, Ohio State isn’t unbeatable. Still talented, though, particularly with its starting five. Lyle could be the litmus test. If he’s on, Illinois might be in trouble. (N-G prediction record: 11-3)