Groce hoping for stronger mentality against Buckeyes
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois roster is more than just the “strength in numbers” coach John Groce espouses as often as he can. It’s a roster with veteran depth, too — two sixth-year players, three seniors and a sophomore/redshirt sophomore class with 81 among the five of them.
So Tuesday’s 25-point loss in the Big Ten opener at Maryland behind a porous defense and out-of-character offense came as something of a surprise. Groce expected his experienced team to be locked in tighter.
“Obviously we’ve got some mistakes to clean up execution-wise and all that,” Groce said. “We’ve had some of that and are working to get better in some areas, but the mindset, no question, I expect more. I have a higher standard for our group from a mindset perspective.”
Sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams shouldered the responsibility for his team not being in the proper frame of mind against Maryland. The loss to the Terrapins necessitated some team discussions between the players themselves and the players and coaches about preparedness heading into today’s game against Ohio State at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center.
“I’m not trying to take anything away from (Maryland), but, with us, we’ve got to be more mentally locked in, mentally focused and mentally ready to compete,” Abrams said. “I think (the margin of defeat) surprised us all, but at the end of the day if you’re not ready mentally in this league that’s what happens — no matter who you’re playing and where you’re playing at. It’s a nice reminder of how you’ve got to be ready to play in this league.”
Senior guard Malcolm Hill said the Illini “lost themselves” against Maryland and they didn’t have the composure to answer the Terrapins’ early run that opened up their league. It was out of character, Hill said, a notion sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands echoed.
“We dug ourself in a hole with things that we normally shouldn’t do because of an older team and the experience we have,” Coleman-Lands said. “I knew the reason why they slowly pulled away. The communication (on defense) was major. From watching the film we definitely knew exactly what we needed to play the best we should have, but we didn’t do that. What we can do from here on out is learn from our mistakes and go to the next game.”
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.