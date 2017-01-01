Groce hoping for stronger mentality against Buckeyes

Video: Illini Preview: 'It's one loss' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and guards Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill reflect on Tuesday's loss at Maryland, while fellow guard Tracy Abrams looks ahead to Sunday's Big Ten home opener against Ohio State. The Illini and Buckeyes play at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center. Other Related Content Tate: Future can wait; Illini must worry about OSU

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois roster is more than just the “strength in numbers” coach John Groce espouses as often as he can. It’s a roster with veteran depth, too — two sixth-year players, three seniors and a sophomore/redshirt sophomore class with 81 among the five of them.

So Tuesday’s 25-point loss in the Big Ten opener at Maryland behind a porous defense and out-of-character offense came as something of a surprise. Groce expected his experienced team to be locked in tighter.

“Obviously we’ve got some mistakes to clean up execution-wise and all that,” Groce said. “We’ve had some of that and are working to get better in some areas, but the mindset, no question, I expect more. I have a higher standard for our group from a mindset perspective.”

Sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams shouldered the responsibility for his team not being in the proper frame of mind against Maryland. The loss to the Terrapins necessitated some team discussions between the players themselves and the players and coaches about preparedness heading into today’s game against Ohio State at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center.

“I’m not trying to take anything away from (Maryland), but, with us, we’ve got to be more mentally locked in, mentally focused and mentally ready to compete,” Abrams said. “I think (the margin of defeat) surprised us all, but at the end of the day if you’re not ready mentally in this league that’s what happens — no matter who you’re playing and where you’re playing at. It’s a nice reminder of how you’ve got to be ready to play in this league.”

Senior guard Malcolm Hill said the Illini “lost themselves” against Maryland and they didn’t have the composure to answer the Terrapins’ early run that opened up their league. It was out of character, Hill said, a notion sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands echoed.

“We dug ourself in a hole with things that we normally shouldn’t do because of an older team and the experience we have,” Coleman-Lands said. “I knew the reason why they slowly pulled away. The communication (on defense) was major. From watching the film we definitely knew exactly what we needed to play the best we should have, but we didn’t do that. What we can do from here on out is learn from our mistakes and go to the next game.”