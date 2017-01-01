LIVE! Ohio State

Illinois vs. Ohio State — 6 p.m., BTN

Illinois didn't do a whole lot on the offensive end against Maryland other than Malcolm Hill's game-high 21 points. But defense was still the Illini's biggest issue — particularly when it came to stopping Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan. The Terrapins backcourt duo shot better than 50 percent Tuesday. Conversely, Trimble and Cowan shot just 30 percent today in Maryland's loss to Nebraska, with the Cornhuskers 1-3-1 zone giving the Terps trouble.

Illinois sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands pinpointed what he thought the Illini's main defensive issue was when meeting with members of the media on Thursday.

"I felt like communication was major for us," the Indianapolis native said. "They got a lot of points in the paint, and that was from just a lot of pick-and-rolls. There were a lot of communication errors."

Illinois vs. Ohio State — 6 p.m., BTN

Illinois coach John Groce characterized his teams practices leading up to today's game as good ones. Productive. Of course, that's the way the Illini felt leading into Tuesday's game at Maryland.

Something clearly didn't translate to gameday against the Terrapins.

"You build those habits for the game," sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. "We did practice well. I thought we were pretty prepared. It was a matter of us players going out there and each player doing their job at a high level. If we don’t get that, it won’t be any type of night for us.

" For me being a leader and being the guy responsible for leading the team in terms of the player aspect, we’ve got to do a better job of making sure we have the right mindset and right mental approach."

Illinois vs. Ohio State — 6 p.m., BTN

Former Northwestern big man and 1,000-point scorer Shon Morris is on the call today for BTN. He's expecting more from Illinois than the Illini showed in Tuesday's 25-point loss at Maryland.

"They didn't play well in any facet," Morris said of the Illini. "I expect them, tonight, to really come out and compete because they didn't do that for long periods of time. That was probably the most surprising thing for me since I hadn't seen that from them this year."

As for Illinois' matchup with the Buckeyes?

"I think this is going to be an interesting game," Morris continued. "Ohio State is kind of an enigmatic team. Sometimes their decision making is kind of questionable at the end of games. I think this is a game where Mike Thorne and Maverick Morgan could give them trouble because they're pretty thin along the front line. (Illinois) may just want to come out and punch them in the mouth a little bit."

Ohio State will be a little bit deeper up front than it has been the past two games, though. Freshman center Micah Potter is suited up and going through warmups after missing the last two games. Potter started against Youngstown State on Dec. 20, but injured his ankle on the opening tip — easily the earliest injury I've seen — and was immediately pulled. He missed the next game two days later. We'll see if he's back in the starting lineup or if 7-footer Trevor Thompson keeps that role.

Illinois vs. Ohio State — 6 p.m., BTN

From the response on Twitter, Illinois fans see this as good news ...

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to the LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. Illinois (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten) and Ohio State (10-3) are the finale of today's hoops marathon on BTN. Nebraska has already picked up win No. 2 on the road in the Big Ten, winning at Maryland. Who woulda thunk it? And Iowa claimed a home win in overtime against Michigan, with Peter Jok — of course — leading the way. Purdue and Minnesota are currently underway.

But back to the Illini. Is the second game of an 18-game Big Ten slate too soon to be thinking "must win?" Well, probably. But after a veteran Illinois team got rocked by 25 points by a Maryland team that started three freshmen, the Illini are in that territory. Today is a winnable game for Illinois. Ohio State is talented, but not without its warts. Namely, the Buckeyes, which lost all but JaQuan Lyle from its once five-strong 2015 class, don't have a ton of depth. That could be more of an issue if freshman center Micah Potter doesn't play again after injuring his ankle against Youngstown State on Dec. 20.

The Illini and Buckeyes are set to tip in about 90 minutes. In the meantime, follow along here for more pregame updates. After, of course, you check out our Illinois basketball coverage from this week:

