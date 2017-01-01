New year starts with home win for UI hoops

Other Related Content Plays of the game - tOSU

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois saw first hand what a team that aggressively attacked the basket could do in its Big Ten-opening loss at Maryland. The Illini also saw what could happen when they didn’t respond to the inevitable run every team makes.

None of it was good that Tuesday afternoon in College Park, Md.

Sunday’s Big Ten home opener saw Illinois not only be relentless in looking for opportunities at the rim, but also resilient when Ohio State proved it could do the same thing in the second half.

Senior guard Malcolm Hill re-engaged his aggressiveness from the first half in the closing minutes. He finished with 20 points as one of four Illini in double figures as Illinois evened its Big Ten record with a 75-70 victory against the Buckeyes in front of a State Farm Center crowd of 12,221.

“We were very composed,” said Illinois guard Tracy Abrams, who had 16 points. “We didn’t get rattled when plays weren’t going our way. We just stayed together and made sure (we had a) ‘next play’ mentality.”

That’s the discussion Illinois coach John Groce said he had with his team in the days after the 25-point loss to Maryland. The Illini (11-4, 1-1 Big Ten) considered their deficiencies in that game fell mostly on the mental-preparedness side of the equation.

Getting tested again by Ohio State (10-4, 0-1) but responding in a more positive way, Groce said, was a step in the right direction.

“For three day,s we talked about what we were going to learn from this past week where we didn’t play very well,” Groce said. “It was all mental. We felt like we needed to be more resilient and be able to handle another team’s run.

“Now that I know we’ve won, I’m glad that they popped us in the mouth and it went from an 11-point lead to a deficit where they took the lead and we had to respond to that. I thought our response to that, certainly, was a lot better than the other night, and it has been better than it was the other night before that.”

Ohio State coach Thad Matta saw Illinois’ aggressiveness and ability to score in transition as the difference in the game. Yes, his Buckeyes limited the Illini’s effectiveness in doing so in the second half as Ohio State rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit, but the Buckeyes couldn’t stop Illinois completely.

“We conserved (energy for a second-half rally) by getting down by 15,” Matta said. “We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be in the first half. The transition baskets just crushed us. … I thought the second half we played well, but we messed up a couple things at the end and they hit some big shots. I’ve said this all along: I think (Illinois) is a heck of a basketball team, and you saw why. They stepped up and made some big plays.”

For Hill, a more aggressive lean on the offensive end stemmed from his belief his jump shot wasn’t quite hitting.

“Coach is always preaching if my jump shot’s not falling try to take it to the basket and be aggressive,” Hill said “Not only do you get shots, but you can also make plays for other people.”

Abrams took the same approach. The sixth-year point guard admitted he’s not hitting from three-point range like he did earlier this season, so he looked for other avenues offensively.

“I’m not a one-dimensional three-point guy,” Abrams said. “I just tried to get in the lane and make plays for my teammates and if it was there for myself just kind of make it happen.”

Groce said he didn’t make a special emphasis with his team to attack the basket, but that’s something he always wants. The difference, he said, in Sunday’s win against Ohio State was what players like Hill and Abrams did with the ball once they got in the lane.

“It’s one thing to get in there, but once you get in there then you’ve got to make a decision,” Groce said. “Do I shoot? Do I finish? Do I drop it off to the big? Do I pass it to the other side to an open three-point shooter? I thought their decision-making was huge. I thought it was much, much better than (against Maryland).”