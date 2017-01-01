Tate: Inconsistent Big Ten benefits Illini basketball

Other Related Content Plays of the game - tOSU

Ohio State in town! The joint’s jumping (12,221)! And a beleaguered host with its back to the wall!

What a way for John Groce’s gang to begin the new year as they carved out a 75-70 triumph over Thad Matta’s Buckeyes.

Erasing the embarrassment of Tuesday’s 85-59 loss at Maryland, the Illini rocketed ahead 36-21. After Ohio State regained the lead against a porous UI zone, Malcolm Hill and his partners counterattacked in the closing minutes.

“We didn’t get rattled,” said senior Tracy Abrams, an obvious reference to Tuesday’s collapse.

With the big lead slipping into a deficit, the Illini overcame a stretch of 16 straight Buckeye points by powerhouse guard JaQuan Lyle.

Lyle’s scoring binge saw a 47-42 Illini margin become a 58-57 Buckeyes lead.

After a series of late exchanges, Illinois nursed a 69-67 lead into the final minute. Then, with just 5 seconds on the shot clock, Hill inbounded the ball, took a return pass and dove to the rim for a dazzling left-handed layup. They closed it out with four free throws.



Complete team effort

What does it mean? Like every game, as we’re seeing across the Big Ten, there seems to be little carryover one way or the other. As Groce said: “It’s a fistfight every night ... and every night is different.”

Abrams (16 points) persevered despite a rough 1-of-6 night from the arc. And Hill notched 20 points despite foul troubles that limited him to 29 minutes.

“It was another strength-in-numbers win,” said Groce, praising an extraordinary 15-rebound effort by Leron Black, 23 combined points off the bench from Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan and 32 minutes without a turnover by three sub guards.

Hill’s layup gave Illinois an early 27-21 lead. But, with 6-plus minutes remaining in the half, the Illini leader went to the bench with two fouls.

At that time, Groce switched to a zone defense and, despite Hill’s absence, the Illini completed a 17-2 run that increased the lead to 36-21. But after encountering problems with the UI zone in the first half, the Buckeyes went deep to the baseline and converted five straight layups while Illinois missed makeable opportunities on the other end.

Illinois changed defenses on several occasions and had more success with its man-to-man, finally taking the lead for good on Jalen Coleman-Lands’ three-pointer at 66-64.

Confusing conference

The streaky nature of the game, coupled with the toss-up finish, mirrored three earlier Big Ten Network contests that featured two overtimes and Nebraska’s game-ending 14-0 run to nip Maryland, 67-65.

This is the same Maryland team that demolished Illinois with dribble penetration, but built Sunday’s lead on Nebraska via freshman Kevin Huerter’s seven treys and Melo Trimble’s second-half sniping.

However, Trimble, who previously saved the Terps repeatedly in close games, misfired badly on two late attempts.

Stunning give-and-take streaks marked the overtime wins by Iowa (over Michigan) and Minnesota (at No. 15 Purdue), the latter seeing the Gophers jump out to a 17-4 edge.

And we’re left to wonder how voters in today’s polls will handle Purdue and Indiana (losses to Nebraska and Louisville) in the wake of their setbacks.

With the exception of Wisconsin, does any Big Ten team belong in the top 20? And how does the Big Ten stack up alongside other major conferences?



Loren Tate writes for the News-by Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.