UI MBB grades: A vs. Ohio State

Beat writer Scott Richey offers his position-by-position grades for the Illini and Buckeyes after a win for John Groce's squad:

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Malcolm Hill

Consider the numbers the Illini senior would have put up had he not spent the end of the first half on the bench with two fouls. As it was, the 6-foot-6 guard finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists with key points late.

BACKCOURT: Illini A-, Buckeyes B+

Hill and Tracy Abrams were relentless in attacking the basket in the first half — something Hill reprised late to seal the win. JaQuan Lyle did the same for OSU.

FRONTCOURT: Illini A, Buckeyes D

The Illini checked off all the key categories, winning the rebounding battle behind 15 from Leron Black and getting consistent scoring from both Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke.

BENCH: Illini A-, Buckeyes C-

Morgan and Finke did all the providing on the offensive end, but there were no major dings on the Illini reserves. Limited turnovers. Few bad shots. OSU only went three deep to its bench and didn’t get much.

OVERALL: Illini A-, Buckeyes C

Better than the 11-point halftime lead, Illinois gave it all away and still managed to knock off the Buckeyes. Of course, the Illini blew a double-digit lead. Not exactly ideal, but they do know they can answer when tested.