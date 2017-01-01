UI MBB notes: Illini impressed with Black's board prowess

Other Related Content Plays of the game - tOSU

CHAMPAIGN — Leron Black returned from his six-game suspension as a brand new offensive weapon for Illinois basketball to put to work. The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore forward scored 10 points in his first game back against Winthrop and hit double figures in five of the next six games.

Black’s offensive impact culminated in a career-high 21-point performance against Central Michigan.

He shot 69.2 percent from the field and was almost impossible to stop when he put up mid-range jumpers.

Black has shot just 26 percent since, including a 2-of-9 mark for six points Sunday against Ohio State in the Illini’s Big Ten home opener. But the physical power forward found another way to contribute against the Buckeyes with a career-high 15 rebounds.

Black certainly got his teammates’ attention with the double-digit rebounding performance.

“He sure cleaned the glass up,” fellow redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “I was thinking to myself during the game, ‘Man, I haven’t gotten any boards,’ then I saw on the (videoboard) Leron had 15. I said, ‘Well, there you go.’ He did his job, and that was a big part of us getting this W.”

Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams were even more effusive in their praise of Black.

“One hundred percent the MVP,” said Hill, who led the Illini with 20 points. “(Ohio State) got lots of offensive rebounds. Just imagine if he had like eight less. That’s exceptional.”

“Two less changes the game, so it’s real big,” Abrams added.

✰ ✰ ✰

Edwardsville senior Mark Smith was in attendance Sunday for the Illini win, and the 6-4 guard headed home with a scholarship offer, as first reported by Scout.

Smith was named the MVP of the Collinsville Holiday Classic in the last week after leading Edwardsville to the tournament title in an 83-75 victory in the championship game against Jordan Goodwin and Belleville Althoff. Groce was in attendance for that win, and assistants Paris Parham and Jamall Walker also saw Smith play in Edwardsville.

Illinois currently has two open scholarships in the Class of 2017 after signing Jeremiah Tilmon, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Javon Pickett in November. If Smith picks Illinois, he’d make for three Illini out of the Metro East in one class.

Smith also holds a recent offer from Kansas State along with other offers from DePaul and Loyola Chicago. Northwestern and Pittsburgh are also interested. Smith is averaging 21.6 points, 9.5 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game so far this season for Edwardsville.

✰ ✰ ✰

Ohio State center Trevor Thompson blocked two straight shot attempts by Illinois center Mike Thorne Jr. early in the first half of Sunday’s game. Thorne was never able to get in an offensive rhythm after that and finished scoreless with three rebounds in just 8 minutes.

The Illini got production inside, however, from Finke, Black and senior center Maverick Morgan. Finke finished with 12 points, and Morgan had 11 points and six rebounds.

“We let the guys sort of have their favorite move,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta said. “Those are things you’ve got to take from the scouting side of things. … We chart everything that they do and know exactly what move they’re going to make, and we still gave them the move. That’s something we’ve got to do a better job with.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Groce noted the play of Finke and Morgan off the bench, but the Illinois coach was equally as impressed by Jaylon Tate, Aaron Jordan and D.J. Williams on the perimeter — especially their zero turnovers in 32 minutes combined. Williams’ and Jordan’s play in particular and the fact Illinois built on its lead late in the first half allowed Groce to leave Hill on the bench with two fouls.

“That gave us the luxury to sit Malcolm with two fouls,” said Groce, adding he contemplated if he’d be able to keep his leading scorer on the bench. “Because we were able to extend the lead and play well, we were able to do that.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Ohio State point guard JaQuan Lyle led all players with 26 points. The 6-5 sophomore was 10 of 18 from the field and also had five rebounds and three assists. At one point in the second half, Lyle scored 16 straight points for the Buckeyes to tie the game at 58.

“I thought JaQuan had a great pace about him,” Matta said. “Even in the first half he was getting in the paint, he was taking the contact and doing a great job of finishing. … He kept things simple, which was huge for him.”

✰ ✰ ✰

What Hill has accomplished this season hasn’t surprised BTN analyst Shon Morris. Still, the former Northwestern big man and 1,000-point scorer recently named Hill one of his most improved players in the Big Ten.

“It’s not just what he’s done tangibly,” Morris said. “He’s such a quiet kid, you can see him now at the end of games when they really need him kind of demanding the basketball. That’s not in his nature. That’s hard for him, I think.

“For them to have the kind of year that they want to have, he needs to do that, and he’s done that. The job he’s done during his time here is remarkable. It really is.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Morris has been equally as impressed with Abrams, who had 16 points Sunday.

“The fact he’s even playing at all is a testament to him, and as bad as the knee is, the Achilles is a lot worse,” Morris said. “To come back from that and play at any kind of respectable (level) — let alone the level he’s playing at — is remarkable.

“I have a lot of respect for the kid. You can tell he loves playing. A lot of guys would have said, ‘I’m not doing this. I’m done with school and have got my diploma. I’ll go figure something else out.’

✰ ✰ ✰

The missing piece for Illinois at times this season, Morris said, has been on the defensive end. What the Illini need more of, he said, is an understanding that getting stops is just as — if not more — important as trying to make up every deficit on the offensive end.

“It kind of goes back to last year,” Morris said. “When they were really struggling, it was at the defensive end of the floor, and last year they were just completely obliterated by injuries. That’s not the case this year.”

✰ ✰ ✰

A healthy Illinois team is one Morris said should be able to beat teams inside — offensively and in the rebounding battle, in which the Illini struggled last season but have won more often than not this season.

“I think they could go inside and have a legitimate inside presence,” Morris said. “Last year Finke was a freshman and really wasn’t in a position to physically do it, and Maverick Morgan, that’s not necessarily his strength. Now they can go inside and score if they need to, and they don’t have to settle exclusively for what Malcolm can give them individually. … I just think along the front line that’s been the biggest difference. They were getting pummeled on the glass last year.”

Dwindling numbers

Sunday’s announced crowd of 12,221 at State Farm Center was among the smallest for Illinois basketball Big Ten home openers in the last 40-plus years. A closer look:

SEASON ATTENDANCE OPPONENT

2016-17 12,221 Ohio State

2015-16 13,974 Michigan

2014-15 12,896 Maryland

1998-99 12,255 Northwestern

1991-92 12,674 Purdue

1979-80 10,839 Iowa

1977-78 10,300 Michigan State

1975-76 5,547 Northwestern