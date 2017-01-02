Ballot Breakdown: Plenty of shifting in conference play
A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. Kansas 2
3. Baylor 5
4. Gonzaga 8
5. UCLA 4
6. Creighton 9
7. Duke 3
8. West Virginia 10
9. Florida State 14
10. Virginia 11
11. Louisville 6
12. Kentucky 7
13. North Carolina 13
14. Oregon 20
15. Wisconsin 17
16. Saint Mary’s 18
17. Xavier 19
18. Arizona 22
19. USC 21
20. Virginia Tech —
21. Cincinnati 23
22. Clemson 25
23. Minnesota —
24. Purdue 15
25. Notre Dame —
Associated Press Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. Baylor 4
3. Kansas 3
4. UCLA 2
5. Gonzaga 7
6. Kentucky 8
7. West Virginia 11
8. Duke 5
9. Louisville 6
10. Creighton 10
11. Virginia 12
12. Florida State 20
13. Wisconsin 14
14. North Carolina 9
15. Oregon 21
16. Xavier 17
17. Arizona 18
18. Butler 13
19. Saint Mary’s 19
20. Purdue 15
21. Virginia Tech —
22. Cincinnati 23
23. Notre Dame 24
24. Florida 25
25. USC 22
25. Indiana 16
Richey’s Random Thoughts
The start of conference play lent itself to a slew of upsets heading into and in the new year, but the top two teams on our ballot remain unchanged throughout the minor upheaval down ballot. Villanova added a key win against Big East rival Creighton behind a monster game from Jalen Brunson (27 points, five assists, four rebounds), and Kansas began its trek toward a 13th Big 12 regular-season title with a victory against an improved TCU squad under first-year — but veteran — coach Jamie Dixon.
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 3
3. Mississippi State 5
4. Maryland 4
5. South Carolina 6
6. Florida State 7
7. Notre Dame 2
8. Louisville 8
9. Duke 10
10. UCLA 11
11. Stanford 12
12. Oregon State 18
13. Washington 9
14. Virginia Tech 15
15. Miami 13
16. West Virginia 14
17. Ohio State 16
18. Arizona State 19
19. California 17
20. South Florida 21
21. Kansas State 25
22. DePaul 23
23. Oklahoma —
24. Oklahoma State 24
25. Texas —
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 3
3. Maryland 4
4. Mississippi State 5
5. South Carolina 6
6. Florida State 7
7. Notre Dame 2
8. Louisville 8
9. UCLA 10
10. Stanford 13
11. Ohio State 14
12. Washington 9
13. Duke 15
14. Miami 11
15. Texas 16
16. Oregon State 22
17. West Virginia 12
18. Virginia Tech 19
19. Arizona State 18
20. California 21
20. Oklahoma —
22. South Florida 23
23. DePaul —
24. Kentucky 17
25. Kansas State —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Ten ranked teams and four more among the next five receiving votes lost last week, leading to numerous shifts, though relatively minor, on our ballot. What hasn’t changed, however, is three conferences dominating our Top 25. There might be some nice conference diversity with five conferences represented among the top six teams, but the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 have more than their fair share of ranked teams. Continued league play will only serve to shuffle the order.
