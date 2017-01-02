Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: Plenty of shifting in conference play
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 9:21pm | Scott Richey
Video:
Illini Recap: 'Showed some toughness'
Illini Recap: &#039;Showed some toughness&#039;
Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's change in mindset in its win against Ohio State, while Buckeyes coach Thad Matta points out what went wrong for his squad. Then, Illini guard Tracy Abrams shares his thoughts on his team's resiliency, Michael Finke highlights Leron Black's big game on the board and Malcolm Hill hits on the importance of the win.
  • Video
    Richey: A little resiliency for Illini in win

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. Kansas    2
3. Baylor    5
4. Gonzaga    8
5. UCLA    4
6. Creighton    9
7. Duke    3
8. West Virginia    10
9. Florida State     14
10. Virginia    11
11. Louisville    6
12. Kentucky    7
13. North Carolina    13
14. Oregon    20
15. Wisconsin    17
16. Saint Mary’s    18
17. Xavier    19
18. Arizona    22
19. USC    21
20. Virginia Tech    —
21. Cincinnati    23
22. Clemson    25
23. Minnesota    —
24. Purdue    15
25. Notre Dame    —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. Baylor    4
3. Kansas    3
4. UCLA    2
5. Gonzaga    7
6. Kentucky    8
7. West Virginia    11
8. Duke    5
9. Louisville    6
10. Creighton    10
11. Virginia    12
12. Florida State    20
13. Wisconsin    14
14. North Carolina    9
15. Oregon    21
16. Xavier    17
17. Arizona    18
18. Butler    13
19. Saint Mary’s    19
20. Purdue    15
21. Virginia Tech    —
22. Cincinnati    23
23. Notre Dame    24
24. Florida    25
25. USC    22
25. Indiana    16

Richey’s Random Thoughts
The start of conference play lent itself to a slew of upsets heading into and in the new year, but the top two teams on our ballot remain unchanged throughout the minor upheaval down ballot. Villanova added a key win against Big East rival Creighton behind a monster game from Jalen Brunson (27 points, five assists, four rebounds), and Kansas began its trek toward a 13th Big 12 regular-season title with a victory against an improved TCU squad under first-year — but veteran — coach Jamie Dixon.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    3
3. Mississippi State    5
4. Maryland    4
5. South Carolina    6
6. Florida State    7
7. Notre Dame    2
8. Louisville    8
9. Duke    10
10. UCLA    11
11. Stanford    12
12. Oregon State    18
13. Washington    9
14. Virginia Tech    15
15. Miami    13
16. West Virginia    14
17. Ohio State    16
18. Arizona State    19
19. California    17
20. South Florida    21
21. Kansas State    25
22. DePaul    23
23. Oklahoma    —
24. Oklahoma State    24
25. Texas    —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    3
3. Maryland    4
4. Mississippi State    5
5. South Carolina    6
6. Florida State    7
7. Notre Dame    2
8. Louisville    8
9. UCLA    10
10. Stanford    13
11. Ohio State    14
12. Washington    9
13. Duke    15
14. Miami    11
15. Texas    16
16. Oregon State    22
17. West Virginia    12
18. Virginia Tech    19
19. Arizona State    18
20. California    21
20. Oklahoma    —
22. South Florida    23
23. DePaul    —
24. Kentucky    17
25. Kansas State    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Ten ranked teams and four more among the next five receiving votes lost last week, leading to numerous shifts, though relatively minor, on our ballot. What hasn’t changed, however, is three conferences dominating our Top 25. There might be some nice conference diversity with five conferences represented among the top six teams, but the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 have more than their fair share of ranked teams. Continued league play will only serve to shuffle the order.

