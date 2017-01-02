Ballot Breakdown: Plenty of shifting in conference play

Video: Illini Recap: 'Showed some toughness' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's change in mindset in its win against Ohio State, while Buckeyes coach Thad Matta points out what went wrong for his squad. Then, Illini guard Tracy Abrams shares his thoughts on his team's resiliency, Michael Finke highlights Leron Black's big game on the board and Malcolm Hill hits on the importance of the win. Video

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. Kansas 2

3. Baylor 5

4. Gonzaga 8

5. UCLA 4

6. Creighton 9

7. Duke 3

8. West Virginia 10

9. Florida State 14

10. Virginia 11

11. Louisville 6

12. Kentucky 7

13. North Carolina 13

14. Oregon 20

15. Wisconsin 17

16. Saint Mary’s 18

17. Xavier 19

18. Arizona 22

19. USC 21

20. Virginia Tech —

21. Cincinnati 23

22. Clemson 25

23. Minnesota —

24. Purdue 15

25. Notre Dame —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. Baylor 4

3. Kansas 3

4. UCLA 2

5. Gonzaga 7

6. Kentucky 8

7. West Virginia 11

8. Duke 5

9. Louisville 6

10. Creighton 10

11. Virginia 12

12. Florida State 20

13. Wisconsin 14

14. North Carolina 9

15. Oregon 21

16. Xavier 17

17. Arizona 18

18. Butler 13

19. Saint Mary’s 19

20. Purdue 15

21. Virginia Tech —

22. Cincinnati 23

23. Notre Dame 24

24. Florida 25

25. USC 22

25. Indiana 16

Richey’s Random Thoughts

The start of conference play lent itself to a slew of upsets heading into and in the new year, but the top two teams on our ballot remain unchanged throughout the minor upheaval down ballot. Villanova added a key win against Big East rival Creighton behind a monster game from Jalen Brunson (27 points, five assists, four rebounds), and Kansas began its trek toward a 13th Big 12 regular-season title with a victory against an improved TCU squad under first-year — but veteran — coach Jamie Dixon.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 3

3. Mississippi State 5

4. Maryland 4

5. South Carolina 6

6. Florida State 7

7. Notre Dame 2

8. Louisville 8

9. Duke 10

10. UCLA 11

11. Stanford 12

12. Oregon State 18

13. Washington 9

14. Virginia Tech 15

15. Miami 13

16. West Virginia 14

17. Ohio State 16

18. Arizona State 19

19. California 17

20. South Florida 21

21. Kansas State 25

22. DePaul 23

23. Oklahoma —

24. Oklahoma State 24

25. Texas —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 3

3. Maryland 4

4. Mississippi State 5

5. South Carolina 6

6. Florida State 7

7. Notre Dame 2

8. Louisville 8

9. UCLA 10

10. Stanford 13

11. Ohio State 14

12. Washington 9

13. Duke 15

14. Miami 11

15. Texas 16

16. Oregon State 22

17. West Virginia 12

18. Virginia Tech 19

19. Arizona State 18

20. California 21

20. Oklahoma —

22. South Florida 23

23. DePaul —

24. Kentucky 17

25. Kansas State —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Ten ranked teams and four more among the next five receiving votes lost last week, leading to numerous shifts, though relatively minor, on our ballot. What hasn’t changed, however, is three conferences dominating our Top 25. There might be some nice conference diversity with five conferences represented among the top six teams, but the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 have more than their fair share of ranked teams. Continued league play will only serve to shuffle the order.