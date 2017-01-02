Big Ten officially up for grabs after one week of hoops

Video: Richey: A little resiliency for Illini in win » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Illinois' 75-70 win against Ohio State in the Illini's Big Ten home opener. Other Related Content Tate: Inconsistent Big Ten benefits Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Have any preconceived notions about Big Ten basketball this season? Might as well scrap them after very little of what was perhaps supposed to happen in the first week of conference play actually did.

Upsets were certainly en vogue. Nebraska, after losing six of eight to end its nonconference slate — including a home loss to Gardner-Webb — won on the road at both then-No. 16 Indiana and Maryland. Minnesota went to overtime twice, losing at home to Michigan State before beating a ranked Purdue team on the road.

And the Spartans? Tom Izzo’s young, injury-ravaged squad opened Big Ten play 2-0 after dropping four games to ranked teams and a fifth to Northeastern — in East Lansing, Mich., no less — in nonconference action.

“The league, I don’t remember a first week like this and your eyes just kind of went up,” said Shon Morris, a BTN analyst and former Northwestern standout. “I still think Wisconsin is probably the team — because they’ve got experience — that I would go with, but it’s pretty wide open.”

Illinois evened its conference record at 1-1 with a 75-70 home win against Ohio State on Sunday night in a game Illini coach John Groce said could have gone either way. Those 50-50, toss-up type games might become the norm this season in the Big Ten.

“It certainly looks that way early, that there’s going to be a lot of parity,” Groce said. “If you think how it looked three or four days ago, well that must mean blank, (because) it could go a total 180 on you.”

Groce is a strong proponent of a “one game at a time” approach. Cliché or not, that might actually be for the best this season in the Big Ten. No need to look too far ahead when the next game could be the next loss.

Eight of Illinois’ 16 remaining conference games fall between a 40 and 60 percent chance of a win or loss, according to KenPom statistics. The Illini’s home date with Minnesota on Feb. 4 is currently a 50-50 coin flip.

“You better play the game that’s in front of you,” Groce said. “You better be ready to play. You better honor the process every day because I think it’s a league where ... obviously the early games are showing that anyone can win and anyone can beat if you don’t play. It certainly makes it challenging, but at the same time fun.”

Morris doesn’t see parity in the Big Ten hampering the conference come NCAA tournament time. Good enough RPIs, he said, should make the Big Ten, at minimum, a six-bid league, if not seven.

“It’s all going to depend if someone gets hot at the end,” Morris said. “I would certainly put Illinois in the mix of the teams looking to play their way in. Their RPI coming into the conference was pretty good. The biggest loss that they had was probably Winthrop, who’s going to be an NCAA tournament team, but that’s probably a game you should win at home.”

Illinois will get a chance to boost its postseason résumé Saturday at Indiana. The Hoosiers have a pair of elite-level victories in beating Kansas and North Carolina. They’ve also lost at Fort Wayne, twice in Indianapolis to Butler and Louisville and dropped their Big Ten opener at Assembly Hall to the Cornhuskers.

“They’ve struggled taking care of the ball,” Morris said about the Hoosiers. “You can live with some of those because of how fast they play, but then they’ve had others that have been live ball and that’s one thing that’s stood out.

“The other is I’m not going to be surprised at all if in the next game they play against Wisconsin (today) the first three times down the floor they set up Thomas Bryant on the block and say, ‘We’re going inside and we’re going to establish this first and try and get some easier baskets.’”

Big surprises

The first week of Big Ten play featured some jaw-dropping upsets from some unlikely teams (Hello, Nebraska). A look at three that stood out:

Dec. 28: Nebraska 87, Indiana 83

What happened: The Hoosiers’ defensive struggles were exposed for all to see at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Illinois natives Glynn Watson Jr. (St. Joseph’s), Ed Morrow (Chicago Simeon) and Isaiah Roby (Dixon) combined for 46 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and six steals to lead the Nebraska upset.

What it means: Land of Lincoln products treated the Cornhuskers, so keep an eye on Nebraska trying to poach players from Illinois in the future, while the stunning win kept their fans happy — briefly — before Mike Riley’s football team lost to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

What was said: “I think it’s probably one of the more unexpected ones for our guys, and I hope it just gives them so much confidence.” — Nebraska coach Tim Miles

Jan. 1: Nebraska 67, Maryland 65

What happened: The host Terrapins faltered late, the Cornhuskers capitalized by scoring the game’s final 14 points as Nebraska has won its first two Big Ten games to start league play since joining the conference in 2011.

What it means: Nebraska isn’t just a football state (sorry, Creighton fans). Don’t know if an NCAA tournament bid will happen given Nebraska’s sluggish nonconference play, but the two-game win streak will have fans hopping inside Pinnacle Bank Arena when Iowa visits on Thursday night.

What was said: “We wanted to play better in moments like this, obviously, after not having the start of the season we wanted. So to be in this position now is big, to have our guys come through and step up and make plays.” — Nebraska guard Tai Webster

Jan. 1: Minnesota 91, Purdue 82 (OT)

What happened: The Boilermakers had no solution for Minnesota guard Nate Mason, who channeled his inner Russell Westbrook to drop 31 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on the towering Purdue front line — which features 20-20 man Caleb Swanigan (28 points, 22 rebounds).

What it means: The Gophers proved they might have enough to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013, but can’t afford to slip up on Thursday night at Northwestern, while the verdict is still out on Purdue as the Boilermakers visit Ohio State on Thursday night.

What was said: “This is a great win. We deserved it, but we had to go out there and take it.” — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino