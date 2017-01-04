Illinois basketball chat today
The Illinois men's basketball team enjoys a relatively quiet week this week, although that changes this Saturday afternoon when the Illini and Indiana tip off at 4 p.m. from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
Beat writer Scott Richey will be in attendance this Saturday to see if Illinois can win its second straight Big Ten game after the Illini edged Ohio State 75-70 on Sunday night in Champaign.
Got a question for Richey?
Like ...
-How is new Illinois recruiting target Mark Smith from Edwardsville faring?
-When will Te'Jon Lucas start playing ahead of Jaylon Tate?
-Is this Illinois team bound for the NCAA tournament, the NIT or no postseason basketball?
You're in luck. He's chatting at 12:30 p.m. today.
Comments
