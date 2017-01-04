Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Jan. 5)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will

project the top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? The Badgers might be the Big Ten’s best hope:

EAST

1. Villanova

2. Louisville

3. West Virginia

4. North Carolina

Welcome back Joel Berry. After shooting 23 percent and scoring just eight points in a loss to Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels point guard hit seven threes, shot 63 percent overall from the field and had 31 points as UNC held off Clemson for an overtime win on Tuesday. As Berry goes, so too might the Tar Heels this season.

SOUTH

1. Baylor

2. Creighton

3. Virginia

4. Saint Mary’s

The Gaels basically have no margin for error now. Their nonconference strength of schedule — even with a win against Dayton — is weaker than it was a year ago, and they were left out of the NCAA tournament field despite 27 wins, including two against Gonzaga. Any WCC loss other than Gonzaga, and it’s conference-tournament title or bust.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas

2. Duke

3. Kentucky

4. Oregon

Is it possible to extoll just how exciting Malik Monk is on the basketball court? Perhaps not. In a 2017 NBA Draft where this year’s college freshmen will dominate, Monk is continually making his case that maybe he should be the No. 1 pick. Like in Tuesday’s win against Texas A&M, when he hit five threes and dropped 26 points on the Aggies.

WEST

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Florida State

4. Wisconsin

The Badgers didn’t exactly set the world on fire in a nonconference slate in which their best win was against Tennessee and they lost to both their ranked opponents by double figures. But in the Big Ten, the steadiness that is Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig, Ethan Happ and Co. might mean another conference championship in Madison.