Beat writer's pick: Indiana 81, Illinois 76

Illinois at No. 25 Indiana

4 p.m. Saturday



Lineups

Illinois (11-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 11.5

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.1

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.7

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 10.5

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.2



Off the bench

G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 3.2

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.6

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 8.9

FYI: Hill ranks in the top 10 in the Big Ten in three-pointers made, free throw percentage, defensive rebounds per game, minutes played and scoring — where he still comes in second behind Iowa’s Peter Jok (18.7 ppg).



No. 25 Indiana (10-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Josh Newkirk R-Jr. 6-1 7.7

G James Blackmon Jr. Jr. 6-4 16.8

F Juwan Morgan So. 6-8 7.8

F OG Anunoby So. 6-8 11.9

C Thomas Bryant So. 6-10 11.7



Off the bench

G Robert Johnson Jr. 6-3 13.7

F De’ron Davis Fr. 6-10 6.6

G Curtis Jones Fr. 6-4 4.9

FYI: The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in scoring and rank 16th nationally, averaging 85.3 ppg. They’ve hit the century mark four times in wins against Kansas (103-99), UMass-Lowell (100-78), Houston Baptist (103-61) and Delaware State (103-56).



Details

Site: Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Ind.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Sean Harrington (expert analysis) have the call on ESPNU.

Series history: Indiana leads 89-86.

Last meeting: Indiana won 74-47 on Feb. 25, 2016, in Champaign, to complete the season sweep.

FYI: Both losses to the Hoosiers last season were of the blowout variety. Indiana posted a 34-point victory at home (103-69) before beating the Illini by 27 at State Farm Center a month later. The Hoosiers rode 19 made three-pointers in their home win and a 27-point performance by Yogi Ferrell on the road.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Stemming the tide

Illinois’ inability to answer Maryland’s early run — when the home Terrapins crowd got worked into a frenzy — is what senior guard Malcolm Hill said was one of the Illini’s biggest issues in their Big Ten opening loss that also doubled as their first true road game of the season. Today’s game at Indiana could well provide the same type of challenge for Illinois at the Hoosiers’ Assembly Hall. “I think they probably get louder than Maryland, honestly,” Hill said of the Indiana fans. “They’re into the game the whole game. It’s all about how we respond and being able to handle a 6-0 run and not expand it to a 15-0 run.”



Schedule revving up

The start of Illinois’ Big Ten slate has been fairly sedate, with the game at Indiana just the third since Dec. 27. That’s in stark contrast to how the Illini started the season in their nonconference slate with eight games from Nov. 11 to 29. The Illini have three games in a seven-day stretch coming up, although two will be at home against Michigan and Maryland. “This week’s been nice for us to be able to have more time to ourselves, get a lot of shots up and work more on our game,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “We started preparing for Indiana, too, but just working on us, focusing on that and being ready for Indiana has been a big part of (the week).”



Prediction

No. 25 Indiana 81, Illinois 76

The Hoosiers last lost three consecutive home games in the 2014-15 season, falling to Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State at Assembly Hall. Of course, if the Hoosiers can’t curtail their turnover troubles — double digits in every game this season, win or loss — the Illini might prolong the suffering of Indiana fans. (N-G prediction record: 11-4)