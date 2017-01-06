Illini try to solve Assembly Hall woes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Winning at Indiana isn’t an easy proposition.

Not with what’s considered one of the better game-day atmospheres in college basketball.

Striped pants everywhere. Fans literally stacked to the rafters in the steeply pitched Assembly Hall seats.

Basketball being the sport for the Hoosiers — the end all, be all for Indiana fans.

“Just walking in, you can just feel the tradition, seeing the banners hanging up,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “It’s a really cool place, how the top of the fan section is literally looking straight down. It’s something different — an older place you’re not used to seeing.”

Difficult to win at Indiana, but not impossible.

Illinois hasn’t had much fortune in knocking off the Hoosiers on their home floor, sporting a 29-54 record in Bloomington, Ind., but wins have come.

Nick Anderson’s buzzer-beater in 1989 is perhaps the most memorable and part of a three-game streak at Indiana for the Illini, but Illinois won two in a row under Lon Kruger (1997 and 1998) and under Bruce Weber (2009 and 2010).

“I think it’s kind of small and compact, so when a lot of people fill that arena it feels like the crowd is hovering over you, and it gets really, really loud,” Illini senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “That’s one of the fun things about playing there. It’s basically playing against 15,000 people.”

Difficult to win at Indiana but accomplished twice already in the Big Ten this season.

The Hoosiers opened conference play with a home loss to upstart Nebraska, sandwiched in a neutral-site loss to Louisville in Indianapolis, and then returned home Tuesday to get beat by Wisconsin.

Illinois has yet to snare a road win against the Hoosiers in the John Groce era, but it could exploit a reeling Indiana team at 4 p.m. today for Groce’s first.

“I’m excited for us to head on the road,” the fifth-year Illinois coach said. “Obviously, the last time we were out on the road we didn’t quite play with the resilience and poise that we need. I thought we did that here at home (in Sunday’s win against Ohio State) and played with a lot of mental and physical toughness and resiliency and composure. We’re certainly going to need a lot of that (today) in Bloomington.”

The consensus from Groce and his players is Illinois will receive Indiana’s best shot. More than three consecutive losses hasn’t happened for the Crimson and Cream in a half-dozen years.

“They’re definitely going to come out and play with a sense of urgency, losing three straight,” Finke said. “Obviously, that’s not accustomed for IU, so they’re going to give us their best shot, and we love that. We want competition and want their best fight out there. We’re going to give them our best fight, too.”

Illinois has shown its own sense of urgency a few times this season.

After losing three consecutive games in November, the Illini picked up a key win against North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, sparking a six-game winning streak to end their nonconference slate.

A 25-point loss at Maryland to open Big Ten play was followed by a 75-70 win at home against Ohio State.

But that sense of urgency is something Finke said Illinois should show all the time.

“We’re nowhere near where we need to be,” Finke said. “We need to keep moving forward. ... (Indiana’s) going to play with a sense of urgency and they should after losing three straight, but why shouldn’t we? Why can’t we play like that? Why shouldn’t we play like that all the time even if we’ve won three straight or five straight or whatever?”

Hill added the Illini have gotten better at treating every game with the same level of urgency, but said there’s still work to be done.

“I think you have to play with a must-win urgency if you want to stand out as one of the better teams in the league,” Hill said. “We shouldn’t have a reason to come out and need a win.”

If the Illini need a reason, it could be the fact Indiana is still a talented team even with its current losing streak.

The Hoosiers have one of the top 15 offenses in the country, ranking in the top 10 in effective field goal percentage, two-point field goal percentage and offensive rebounding percentage, according to the KenPom rankings.

“I don’t think they really have any issues,” Hill said of the Hoosiers despite the recent losses. “I think they’ve been playing some really good teams. You could say Nebraska was a bad loss, but I think they’ve been playing some of their best basketball of the year. They seem to have figured it out. They lost to Louisville — I think they’re a really good team — and Wisconsin is always a really sound team. They just happened to be on the wrong side of it and took a loss in those games. I think they’ve been playing well.”