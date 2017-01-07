LIVE! Indiana

Indiana 29, Illinois 10 — 9:35 left in 1st

Not much has changed since the last update. Yes, Illinois has scored. Even made it all the way to 10 points. And, yes, Indiana has already fouled enough to put the Illini in the bonus. But after a brief lull in the growing out, it's back on. Indiana is shooting 63 percent from the field, and turning offensive rebounds into successful second chances. Not what Illinois wanted to see happen.

Indiana 13, Illinois 0 — 15:47 left in 1st

This game couldn't have started worse for Illinois. The Illini have missed all five of their shots (the bulk of them not great shots either) and have already turned it over three times. That's the same number of fouls that Malcolm Hill has. Meanwhile, Indiana is shooting 80 percent from the field. So I guess it could be worse. The Hoosiers could have made all five of their shots. Yikes.

Mental toughness is something Illinois coach John Groce has discussed several times in the last couple weeks. Groce felt like the Illini didn't have it in their Big Ten-opening loss at Maryland but showed it to beat Ohio State at home just less than a week ago. Like many aspects of the Illinois season, consistency in resiliency and toughness is a priority for the Illini.

"It’s just an ability to have the resiliency mentally to do what you’re supposed to do all the time — or the majority of the time or most of the time — regardless of circumstance," Groce said. "We’ve had that a lot throughout the course of the season. We’ve got a competitive bunch. ...

"I think the biggest thing is just focusing in on doing your job one possession at a time — trusting each other, trusting the system, executing the game plan, not allowing outside influences or distractions to deter you from doing that. To me, that’s mental toughness. As coaches, we’re all aspiring for our teams and individual players to have that. The more consistently you have that, the better you’ll play and the better your team will be."

The one, glaring difference in this year's Indiana team and last year's is no Yogi Ferrell. But Illini coach John Groce said the Hoosiers, while a little different, are still dangerous.

"Yeah, there a little bit different without him, but there’s also a lot of similarities as well in terms of pace, rebounding, what they run and what they’re trying to do philosophically," Groce said.

Redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said the Hoosiers strike him as a little more post-oriented, but admitted the Indiana guards are still dangerous.

"They’re playing big ball a little bit more than they have in the past with (Thomas) Bryant, (Juwan) Morgan and another freshman big (De’Ron Davis) who has been playing pretty well," Finke said. "They’re doing that, throwing it in the post a little more, but they still like to spread the ball out and dribble-weave and get going how they do. They’re a great offensive rebounding team like they always have been — top five in the country. It’s going to be a battle for us, but we’re really prepared."

I'm not exactly afraid of heights, but I think if I was sitting in the next level up at Assembly Hall I'd be just a wee bit uncomfortable and probably fairly certain one mistep would send me tumbling. Those fans are real troopers. Just how high do you think I'd have to be to not be considered in the state of Indiana anymore?

New press seating at Assembly Hall. Might want to consider that Sherpa we were discussing @MarkTupper. #Illini #Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/BrkSoqtvj1 — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 7, 2017

But back to basketball, Illinois has returned to Hoosier country for the first time since losing by 34 points just about a year ago. Indiana couldn't miss from three-point range (19 makes from deep), and the Illini simply couldn't keep up. It was, objectively, one of the worst losses of last season's 15-19 season.

"I know they killed us when we played there," Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. "It’s a new year, new team, though, so we’ll see what happens."

Hill said he hadn't thought much about any of last year's games. Redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said he's tried not to remember much about the loss at Indiana either.

"Really all we can do about that is take that hurt, that anger, that we had from that game and translate it onto this game," Finke said. "I can promise you it won’t be that type of result."

Good afternoon and welcome back to another LIVE! Report on the road. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is all set up at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., for the renewal of a "border war" rivalry that might still actually matter. Braggin' Rights is one thing. Illinois-Indiana is another — especially this year when literally anything could happen.

So what could happen when two teams in "must win" situations square off? Indiana (10-5, 0-2 Big Ten) has dropped three straight, including two at home in Big Ten action to Nebraska and Wisconsin. It's probably safe to estimate 95 percent of the Indiana fan base wants Tom Crean fired anyway. A third straight loss at Assembly Hall probably ratchets those feelings up to 100 percent coverage of the Hoosiers faithful.

Illinois, meanwhile, got back on track with a win at home against Ohio State after being blown out at Maryland to open conference play, but this is a season where every game sort of has a "must win" feel for the Illini (11-4, 1-1). It's year five under John Groce, and first-year athletic director Josh Whitman's "We Will Win" mantra has set the tone. Or, as Al Davis made famous, "Just win, baby."

Doing so at Indiana, though, isn't exactly an easy task — even though the Cornhuskers and Badgers have made it seem to be the case the last couple weeks. Before the LIVE! Report continues, take a gander at our Illini hoops coverage from this week that, in part, tackles the idea of beating the Hooisers at home ...

Illini try to solve Assembly Hall woes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Winning at Indiana isn’t an easy proposition.

Not with what’s considered one of the better game-day atmospheres in college basketball.

Striped pants everywhere. Fans literally stacked to the rafters in the steeply pitched Assembly Hall seats.

Basketball being the sport for the Hoosiers — the end all, be all for Indiana fans.

“Just walking in, you can just feel the tradition, seeing the banners hanging up,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “It’s a really cool place, how the top of the fan section is literally looking straight down. It’s something different — an older place you’re not used to seeing.”

Difficult to win at Indiana, but not impossible.

Illinois hasn’t had much fortune in knocking off the Hoosiers on their home floor, sporting a 29-54 record in Bloomington, Ind., but wins have come.

Nick Anderson’s buzzer-beater in 1989 is perhaps the most memorable and part of a three-game streak at Indiana for the Illini, but Illinois won two in a row under Lon Kruger (1997 and 1998) and under Bruce Weber (2009 and 2010).

Shootaround this morning in Bloomington, getting ready for today's #Illini game at Indiana, 4 p.m. CT on @ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/uDaZGf1gDX — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 7, 2017

Tate: Fan bases frustrated at UI, IU

Call Saturday’s UI-IU contest a showdown of the “unhappies.”

Indiana basketball fans, grudgingly hanging onto the Bob Knight era, just watched their candy stripers fall to Wisconsin for the 16th time in 18 meetings, marking the team’s third consecutive loss on Hoosiers soil.

Even when they win, it’s “in spite of Tom Crean,” as they point to turnovers, defensive shortcomings and, “For goodness sakes, how can we lose to Fort Wayne, and can’t we get more out of Thomas Bryant?”

So you can imagine who gets the blame when they fall out of the Top 25.

One IU customer, overlooking their Big Ten championship last season — when Crean was named Big Ten Coach of the Year — maintains a website displaying a countdown to July 2017 when Crean’s buyout decreases from $4 million to $1 million. July marks the beginning of the 10th year of his lucrative 12-year deal.

And then there’s Illini Nation. It is tilting from unhappy toward apathetic. A decent 11-4 record is marred by disruptive collapses against West Virginia (89-57) and Maryland (84-59), and concerns about Saturday’s return to the scene of a 103-69 debacle last season.

Illinois hasn’t won in Bloomington since 2010, when Crean was trying to haul the Hoosiers out of Kelvin Sampson’s mess.

