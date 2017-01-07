Second trip, second rout for men

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois had nearly a full week to prepare.



No midweek Big Ten game after beating Ohio State at home on New Year’s Day. The Illini’s focus was entirely on shoring up their own deficiencies and getting ready to face No. 25 Indiana on Saturday.



Illinois knew it would get Indiana’s best shot after the Hoosiers dropped three consecutive games, including two at Assembly Hall. Knew Indiana would be playing with a sense of urgency that the Illini would have to match.



The Hoosiers did just that, scoring 15 straight points Saturday afternoon before Illinois got on the board. The Illini’s deficit seesawed in the second half — from as many as 22 to as few as nine with just less than six minutes to play — but the start of the game proved to be the difference with Indiana posting a 96-80 victory.



“When you’re on the road and dig yourself that type of hole, it’s tough,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “You can play really well after that, but if you dig yourself that type of hole against this type of offensive team — we all know what they’re capable of — that made it difficult for us.”



It’s not the first time Illinois has been dealt an early blow on the road this season. Maryland did the same Dec. 27 and used it to pull away for a 25-point victory.



The Illini (11-5, 1-2 Big Ten) had no answer against the Terrapins, but they took solace in fighting back in the second half against Indiana (11-5, 1-2).



“I think we did a better job of not letting it explode on us like it did against Maryland,” Illinois guard Malcolm Hill said. “We had our chances. The last five minutes when we cut it to nine and had them on the ropes, we’ve just got to learn how to attack. When they go on 15-0 runs like that, we’ve got to be able to do that to them.”



Groce said the difference between the loss at Maryland and Saturday’s loss at Indiana was in the way his team responded. He said the Illini showed more poise and more composure, had better possessions and played together at both ends of the court.



“I’m not into moral victories, but I thought we did a pretty good job in some areas,” Groce said. “We’ve got to build on that. We’ve just got to do that more consistently.”



Illinois center Maverick Morgan said any competitor wouldn’t be a fan of moral victories. And while the 6-foot-10 senior also was pleased with his team’s fight in the second half, the fact Illinois had to respond to a big Indiana run wasn’t ideal.



“That is two games in a row that we didn’t come out and start the fight,” said Morgan, who finished with 18 points — three behind Hill and Jalen Coleman-Lands’ 21 apiece. “Honestly, (Indiana) came out swinging. I wouldn’t say we didn’t come out ready, but we blew a few things we did correct later in the game. They just jumped on us early.”



Defense was Illinois’ biggest issue. The Illini shot 44.4 percent from the field and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line and hit the 80-point mark for the eighth time this season.



But, like in the overtime loss to Winthrop, it was the defense, not offense, that held Illinois back.



“Defensively, I thought we weren’t great,” Groce said. “We’ve got to look at how much of that’s on us and how much of that’s them making shots. If I told you they were going to shoot 59 percent (from the field) and 52 (percent) from three and make 13 threes, you’re probably not going to like our chances. Our defense has to be better. They made shots, and they made plays.”



Indiana made enough plays early in the game that it never trailed against the Illini. An offense that struggled in losses to Louisville and Wisconsin exploded against Illinois, with James Blackmon Jr. scoring a game-high 25 points and Thomas Bryant adding 20.



“At the beginning of the game, everything was clicking in the sense the ball was moving, we were connected defensively, we were getting out on the break and we were figuring it out,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said. “Whether it was man or zone, we were figuring it out with our cutting, we were figuring it out with the post-up and we were getting good shots.”