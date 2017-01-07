Tate: Illini not ready for the big boys

Here’s the good news: Indiana won’t bring its basketball bombers to Champaign this season.



Considering the last three spankings ­— 103-69 and 74-47 last season, and 96-80 there Saturday — the Illini are better off casting their rod into shallower water.



Others, perhaps, will view it differently after Illinois outscored the Hoosiers 51-48 in the second half. But the game was decided in the first six minutes when, with Malcolm Hill garnering three fouls before the first timeout, Indiana rocketed ahead 15-0.



For a while, it didn’t look like Illinois would ever score.



Running freely and shooting with abandon, the Hoosiers stretched the lead to 34-12 in a 12-minute stretch that saw the five Illini starters go 0 of 8 from the field.



It was 48-29 at the break with both coaches already making extensive use of their benches.



Other than four baskets by Indiana product Jalen Coleman-Lands, this was a sad 20 minutes resembling the UI’s road collapses against West Virginia and Maryland ... lopsided results that degrade an otherwise near-acceptable early-January record of 11-5.



Eye on the Hoosiers



So Illinois was the perfect antidote for the problems affecting Indiana in three consecutive losses. The Hoosiers scored as they pleased. But as the game wore on, with the teams essentially trading baskets, it became more apparent why they had their recent stumbles.



With everyone relaxed and the outcome in no serious doubt, neither side played defense worthy of the name.



Hill penetrated relentlessly, and the Illini wound up with 33 free-throw attempts while improving field goal accuracy from 29.2 percent in the first half to 56.7 in the last 20 minutes. Illinois had two turnovers after the break.



It was still a 22-point deficit at 77-55, but, with Hill scoring 18 of the UI’s first 20 points after halftime, the Illini chopped it all the way down to 81-72 on Coleman-Lands’ trey.



James Blackmon Jr. (25 points) and Thomas Bryant (20) led IU’s late counter-attack — the Hoosiers finished 13 of 25 from the arc — and the rabid Indiana fandom turned its attention to Tuesday’s showdown at Maryland.



Road worriers



As bad as it appeared in the first half, Groce didn’t “lose his team.” It battled back, with Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols receiving 15 and 11 minutes, respectively, while veterans Tracy Abrams, Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr. continued to struggle.



Those three, upon whom so many hopes were placed, combined for two field goals.



And we are left to wonder: Are we witnessing a form of stage fright when a team falls behind 27-10 at Maryland and 34-12 at Indiana? Are opposing crowds that impactful?



These are the only losses in the last nine UI games, and they were gone before the players worked up a sweat.



In contrast to Indiana’s free-wheeling, quick-passing penetrations at the outset, Illinois seemed frozen in its tracks. One contributing and continuing problem in the early minutes is the inability of Thorne to produce on post feeds. And the inability of Abrams to take charge. And a slump that now numbers five games for Black.



We’ll now see if the home court, which helped the Illini against Ohio State, will provide a similar pickup for the Illini on Wednesday (Michigan) and Saturday (Maryland).



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.