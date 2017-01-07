UI MBB grades: D vs. Indiana

Player of the Game: Thomas Bryant

James Blackmon Jr. certainly can make a strong case considering he put up a game-high 25 points, but it was Bryant who scored 20 and knocked down some clutch shots late after Illinois cut the Hoosiers’ lead to single digits.

Backcourt: Indiana A-, Illinois D

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill scored 21 points apiece to lead the Illini, but offense wasn’t exactly an issue for any position group. Defense was.

Frontcourt: Indiana B-, Illinois D

A case could be made for Maverick Morgan to replace Mike Thorne Jr. in the starting lineup, with Morgan outplaying Thorne the past few games and putting up 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting against IU.

Bench: Indiana C+, Illinois D

Te’Jon Lucas got his most run since late November, and Kipper Nichols played the most of his Illini career. Both saw the floor more because they provided a spark missing from the regulars they replaced.

Overall: Indiana B+, Illinois D

There was just enough good for the Illini to warrant a reprieve from straight “F’s” across the board. Not a lot, but enough. That Illinois is still inconsistent game-to-game at this point in the season and with the roster it boasts, however, can’t be overlooked.