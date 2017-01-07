UI MBB notes: Hill's foul trouble hurts cause

Video: Illini Recap: 'They jumped on us early' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce shares some thoughts his team's 16-point loss at Indiana, with senior center Maverick Morgan touching on the Hoosiers' early lead and Malcolm Hill discussing his early foul trouble. Video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Malcolm Hill committed his first foul 46 seconds into Saturday’s game at Indiana. His second came at the 17:25 mark, and No. 3 followed about a minute later.

That sent Illinois’ scoring leader to the bench with 16:29 to play in the first half and the Illini already trailing 11-0.

“I wasn’t heading into the game expecting to get three quick fouls,” Hill said. “It’s not in my control. I’m not a ref. Me, personally, I guess I’ve got to do a better job of protecting myself a little bit because I feel like I hurt the team with that. The time I was on the floor, I feel like I was pretty productive for us.”

Hill’s third quick foul in the first half, however, was the last one he committed. Illinois coach John Groce subbed him in and out in the final 61/2 minutes of the first half — getting him out for defensive possessions when possible — and the 6-foot-6 senior guard played the entire second half without fouling.

“I just felt like with the deficit that we had that we needed him,” Groce said. “If it was nip-and-tuck, would I have played him with three? I can’t look you in the eyes and tell you for sure I would have. That would have been just a feel thing, but, obviously, with the deficit we had I had more instincts to say, ‘Let’s roll the dice here a little bit.’ We did that, and fortunately he was smart enough not to get a fourth one.”

Hill was aggressive attacking the basket in the second half despite the fouls and finished tied for the team lead with 21 points. He was 5 of 12 from the field, including a 5-of-9 mark in the second half, and also made 11 of 13 free throws.

“I’m wired to stay aggressive. I didn’t want to play fearful at all — just more careful,” Hill said. “It was kind of a weird game for me because I really wasn’t hitting as many of my jump shots, but I was still being physical in the paint. I’ve just got to learn from that, so next game try not to get three fouls in three minutes."

✰ ✰ ✰

Jalen Coleman-Lands tied Hill for the Illinois scoring lead, which also tied his season high. The sophomore guard was about the lone consistent performer on the offensive end in the first half and got most of his 21 points by shooting 5 of 8 from three-point range.

“Honestly, I feel like the shots I shoot, I feel good about a lot of them,” Coleman-Lands said. “It’s really a mindset and repetition.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Saturday’s game was the second in a row that featured less Mike Thorne Jr. in the second half. The sixth-year center played three of his 13 minutes after halftime, and his single first-half shot attempt was the lone one he tried in the game.

Illinois’ smaller lineup — playing Michael Finke and Leron Black at center at times in the second half — was a response to Indiana doing the same, Groce said. The Hoosiers occasionally lined up sophomore forward OG Anunoby at center.

“Kipper (Nichols), obviously, when he plays the 4, that shrinks the frontcourt rotation a little bit,” Groce said. “I feel like we needed to do that because they were playing really small. … We felt like we needed to counter, and that was our best chance to try to step up our defense at the end. But we’re going to need Big Mike. We’re going to need everybody.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Tracy Abrams opened the season on a tear shooting from three-point range, knocking down better than 60 percent of his shots from deep.

The sixth-year Illini point guard has struggled since making 7 of 8 three-pointers in Illinois’ win against Central Michigan on Dec. 10, making just five of his last 25 shots from beyond the arc.

Abrams was 1 of 7 from the field overall against Indiana, committing twice as many fouls (four) as he scored points (two).

“I’m confident as long as he takes good ones, he’ll snap out of it with the shooting percentage,” Groce said. “Obviously, the foul trouble didn’t help him. He got a little bit out of rhythm with that. We’ll take a look at it. He does more than just, obviously, score the basketball.

“He just needs to continue to be vocal, have us ready to practice like he did last week, quarterback our team and be that guy. That’s as important as shotmaking."

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois also has seen a similar decline on the offensive end from Black. The redshirt sophomore forward was held to three points against the Hoosiers — his fifth consecutive game in single digits after scoring in double figures in six of his first seven games.

“I think he’s just got to take what’s there,” Groce said. “I thought he did that (Saturday). We have so many guys that are capable of scoring double figures.

“Our go-to guy needs to be the guy that’s most open. I thought we did that (Saturday). It’s indicative of the fact that we got to the line and only turned it (over) nine times.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Indiana committed a dozen turnovers against Illinois, extending its streak to 16 games — all of them — with double digits in that statistical category.

“They play very free, loose, aggressive,” Groce said. “They’re always in attack mode, so some of that’s going to happen when you play that style. They offset that very, very well by beating you up on the backboard.”

Indiana won the rebounding battle 31-28 on Saturday, but Illinois actually had three more offensive rebounds than the Hoosiers — an area the latter typically dominates. Indiana sits fourth in the country in offensive rebounding percentage per the KenPom rankings.

“They’ve done that consistently against everybody,” Groce said. “(Coach Tom Crean’s) teams have always been great at offensive rebounding if you look at his career there, and this team is no different. That allows them to offset (turnovers) a little bit.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Hill used the extra downtime from having just one game this week to catch plenty of basketball — college and NBA — on TV.

The self-described basketball fan said he was especially impressed with the Big Ten action on Thursday, including Nebraska’s double-overtime win against Iowa.

“It’s very, very unpredictable,” Hill said of the Big Ten through the first two weeks. “Usually, the past years I’ve been here, there’s always been the one or two teams that kind of stand out. I think it’s just unpredictable this year. I think Minnesota and Nebraska have been playing really well. They kind of stand out the most to me.”