Freshmen provide spark in limited action

Video: Illini Recap: 'They jumped on us early' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce shares some thoughts his team's 16-point loss at Indiana, with senior center Maverick Morgan touching on the Hoosiers' early lead and Malcolm Hill discussing his early foul trouble.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Te’Jon Lucas seeing the floor in the first half this season has typically been predicated by one thing — foul trouble for sixth-year Illinois guard Tracy Abrams.

Lucas took three DNPs since Dec. 10 before Saturday’s game at Indiana.

His 3 minutes on the court against Missouri all came in the first half after Abrams picked up two fouls, and his 10 in the Illini’s Big Ten opener against Maryland came when the game was well out of hand. He didn’t play at all in the Illini’s win against Ohio State.

Lucas checked in with 7:51 remaining in the first half against the Hoosiers. Again, his opportunity came because Abrams picked up a second foul before halftime.

But Lucas ultimately played his most minutes since Illinois’ Nov. 29 win against North Carolina State and redshirt freshman Kipper Nichols the most of his short career by far because they gave the Illini something they were missing — energy and a boost in athleticism — even if it didn’t lead to a win in a 96-80 defeat at Assembly Hall.

Lucas finished with six points and a team-high four assists. Nichols had four points, four rebounds and guarded multiple positions. And their contributions were so well received, Illini senior Malcolm Hill praised them unprompted.

“They haven’t been getting consistent playing time, and they’ve never had a bad attitude,” Hill said. “I know what it’s like being them. My freshman year, I wasn’t playing like that.”

“They practice hard. There’s never a guarantee which games they play in, so when they got in I think they were just real positive, real productive,” Hill added. “I’m proud of them for that. It’s real inspirational.”

Sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who tied Hill with a team-high 21 points against Indiana, felt the same.

“To be able to come off the bench and give us those great minutes that they did definitely shows a lot about their character,” the Indianapolis native said.

The opportunity to see Lucas and Nichols more in practice in the week leading up to Saturday’s game, Illinois coach John Groce said, was part of the reason the duo earned more playing time against the Hoosiers.

No mid-week game meant the Illini could practice and scrimmage more.

The defensive matchup with Indiana was Nichols’ path to more playing time. OG Anunoby playing at the 4 for the Hoosiers led to Groce sending out a comparable piece in Nichols.

“Obviously, when we got off to the slow start in particular on the defensive end it made that decision a little bit easier,” Groce said. “I thought he gave us good defense. I thought he competed. I thought he made some good plays for us. I thought he was really good in the minutes that he played.”

Defense has also been one of the determining factors in exactly how much playing time Lucas has received this season.

The 6-footer out of Milwaukee, Wis., mistakenly helped on one of the five three-pointers James Blackmon Jr. hit for the Hoosiers and had the ball in his hands when Illinois was hit with a critical 5-second violation on an inbounds play after the Illini had rallied to get their deficit to single digits in the second half, but his “freshman mistakes” have lessened.

Groce said the biggest difference in Lucas’ game is he simply knows Illinois’ defense better. That, coupled with taking care of the ball, is how Groce said Lucas can help the Illini the most.

“He’s always been a guy that can dribble, pass, make good decisions (and) make guys better,” Groce said. “I’d like to tell you I taught him that. I didn’t. He had that before he got here, but defensively he knows where he’s supposed to be.

“He knows the names of actions. He’s better in scouting. He appreciates those things more. He’s absorbed them better. He knows our defense a lot better than he did a month ago — certainly than what he did starting preseason practice having missed the entire summer and fall.”