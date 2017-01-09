Ballot Breakdown: New No. 1 on men's side

Video: Richey: Some moral victories, but not a win » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a rundown of Illinois' 96-80 loss at No. 25 Indiana — the second straight road loss in Big Ten play for the Illini.

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Kansas 14-1 2

2. Baylor 15-0 3

3. UCLA 16-1 5

4. Villanova 15-1 1

5. Gonzaga 15-0 4

6. Creighton 15-1 6

7. Duke 14-2 7

8. Florida State 15-1 9

9. Kentucky 13-2 12

10. North Carolina 14-3 13

11. Oregon 15-2 14

12. West Virginia 13-2 8

13. Louisville 13-3 11

14. Virginia 12-3 10

15. Saint Mary’s 14-1 16

16. Butler 14-2 —

17. Xavier 13-2 17

18. Arizona 15-2 18

19. Notre Dame 14-2 25

20. Minnesota 15-2 —

21. Purdue 14-3 24

22. Wisconsin 13-3 15

23. Cincinnati 13-2 21

24. USC 15-2 19

25. Florida 12-3 —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.

1. Baylor 2 1,608

2. Kansas 3 1,517

3. Villanova 1 1,499

4. UCLA 4 1,433

5. Gonzaga 5 1,366

6. Kentucky 6 1,327

7. Duke 7 1,173

8. Creighton 10 1,111

9. Florida State 12 1,071

10. West Virginia 7 972

11. North Carolina 14 902

12. Butler 18 880

13. Oregon 15 869

14. Louisville 9 744

15. Xavier 16 651

16. Arizona 17 634

17. Purdue 20 584

18. Wisconsin 13 581

19. Virginia 11 580

20. Notre Dame 23 468

21. Saint Mary’s 19 377

22. Cincinnati 22 256

23. Florida 24 252

24. Minnesota — 167

25. USC 25 20

25. Kansas State — 20

Richey’s Random Thoughts

A new No. 1 team in the country was crowned for the third time this season. Nationally, that meant Baylor claimed the top spot for the first time in program history. Not on our ballot, though, where Kansas has been ranked ahead of its Big 12 rival all season. Sure, the Jayhawks staved off their second defeat of the year last week when Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk took, oh, maybe a couple extra steps on the way to the basket for his game-winner against Kansas State. Bruce Weber’s Wildcats still made their Top 25 debut this week, though, and Kansas — behind Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson — remains too talented to ignore.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Connecticut 14-0 1

2. Baylor 15-1 2

3. Mississippi State 17-0 3

4. Maryland 15-1 4

5. South Carolina 13-1 5

6. Notre Dame 15-2 7

7. Florida State 15-2 6

8. Oregon State 15-1 12

9. Washington 16-2 13

10. Duke 14-2 9

11. Louisville 15-3 8

12. Virginia Tech 15-0 14

13. West Virginia 14-2 16

14. Stanford 13-3 11

15. Miami 13-3 15

16. Ohio State 14-4 17

17. Arizona State 12-3 18

18. South Florida 13-1 20

19. UCLA 11-4 10

20. Oklahoma 12-4 23

21. North Carolina State 13-4 —

22. DePaul 13-4 22

23. California 13-3 19

24. Kansas State 12-4 21

25. Texas 10-4 25

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.

1. Connecticut 1 825

2. Baylor 3 783

3. Maryland 4 745

4. Mississippi State 5 726

5. South Carolina 6 699

6. Notre Dame 7 670

7. Florida State 6 595

8. Washington 12 544

9. Louisville 8 540

10. Oregon State 16 509

11. Ohio State 11 488

12. Duke 13 436

13. Stanford 10 429

14. Miami 14 388

15. Virginia Tech 18 347

16. Texas 15 346

17. UCLA 9 326

18. West Virginia 17 269

19. Arizona State 19 263

20. South Florida 22 181

21. DePaul 23 142

22. Oklahoma 20 139

23. North Carolina State — 104

24. California 20 50

25. Kansas State — 46

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Oregon State had holes to fill, some question marks if you will, following last year’s 32-win season and Final Four appearance. Namely, how would the Beavers move forward after Ruth Hamblin and Jamie Weisner were selected with consecutive picks in the second round of the WNBA draft? Sydney Wiese returning at point guard — and sliding into the leading scorer role as well — paired with 6-foot-5 Marie Gülich making a serious leap as a junior to replace Hamblin down low has kept Oregon State rolling, and the Beavers won their second and third straight games against ranked teams last week in a loaded Pac-12.

NOTE: All records are prior to Monday’s games