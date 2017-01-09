Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: New No. 1 on men's side
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 7:44pm | Scott Richey
Video:
Richey: Some moral victories, but not a win
Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Beat writer Scott Richey gives a rundown of Illinois' 96-80 loss at No. 25 Indiana — the second straight road loss in Big Ten play for the Illini.

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Kansas    14-1    2
2. Baylor    15-0    3
3. UCLA    16-1    5
4. Villanova    15-1    1
5. Gonzaga    15-0    4
6. Creighton    15-1    6
7. Duke    14-2    7
8. Florida State    15-1    9
9. Kentucky    13-2    12
10. North Carolina    14-3    13
11. Oregon    15-2    14
12. West Virginia    13-2    8
13. Louisville    13-3    11
14. Virginia    12-3    10
15. Saint Mary’s    14-1    16
16. Butler    14-2    —
17. Xavier    13-2    17
18. Arizona    15-2    18
19. Notre Dame    14-2    25
20. Minnesota    15-2    —
21. Purdue    14-3    24
22. Wisconsin    13-3    15
23. Cincinnati    13-2    21
24. USC    15-2    19
25. Florida    12-3    —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.    PTS.
1. Baylor    2    1,608
2. Kansas    3    1,517
3. Villanova    1    1,499
4. UCLA    4    1,433
5. Gonzaga    5    1,366
6. Kentucky    6    1,327
7. Duke    7    1,173
8. Creighton    10    1,111
9. Florida State    12    1,071
10. West Virginia    7    972
11. North Carolina    14    902
12. Butler    18    880
13. Oregon    15    869
14. Louisville    9    744
15. Xavier    16    651
16. Arizona    17    634
17. Purdue    20    584
18. Wisconsin    13    581
19. Virginia    11    580
20. Notre Dame    23    468
21. Saint Mary’s    19    377
22. Cincinnati    22    256
23. Florida    24    252
24. Minnesota    —    167
25. USC    25    20
25. Kansas State    —    20

Richey’s Random Thoughts
A new No. 1 team in the country was crowned for the third time this season. Nationally, that meant Baylor claimed the top spot for the first time in program history. Not on our ballot, though, where Kansas has been ranked ahead of its Big 12 rival all season. Sure, the Jayhawks staved off their second defeat of the year last week when Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk took, oh, maybe a couple extra steps on the way to the basket for his game-winner against Kansas State. Bruce Weber’s Wildcats still made their Top 25 debut this week, though, and Kansas — behind Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson — remains too talented to ignore.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Connecticut    14-0    1
2. Baylor    15-1    2
3. Mississippi State    17-0    3
4. Maryland    15-1    4
5. South Carolina    13-1    5
6. Notre Dame    15-2    7
7. Florida State    15-2    6
8. Oregon State    15-1    12
9. Washington    16-2    13
10. Duke    14-2    9
11. Louisville    15-3    8
12. Virginia Tech    15-0    14
13. West Virginia    14-2    16
14. Stanford    13-3    11
15. Miami    13-3    15
16. Ohio State    14-4    17
17. Arizona State    12-3    18
18. South Florida    13-1    20
19. UCLA    11-4    10
20. Oklahoma    12-4    23
21. North Carolina State    13-4    —
22. DePaul    13-4    22
23. California    13-3    19
24. Kansas State    12-4    21
25. Texas    10-4    25

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.    PTS.
1. Connecticut    1    825
2. Baylor    3    783
3. Maryland    4    745
4. Mississippi State    5    726
5. South Carolina    6    699
6. Notre Dame    7    670
7. Florida State    6    595
8. Washington    12    544
9. Louisville    8    540
10. Oregon State    16    509
11. Ohio State    11    488
12. Duke    13    436
13. Stanford    10    429
14. Miami    14    388
15. Virginia Tech    18    347
16. Texas    15    346
17. UCLA    9    326
18. West Virginia    17    269
19. Arizona State    19    263
20. South Florida    22    181
21. DePaul    23    142
22. Oklahoma    20    139
23. North Carolina State    —    104
24. California    20    50
25. Kansas State    —    46

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Oregon State had holes to fill, some question marks if you will, following last year’s 32-win season and Final Four appearance. Namely, how would the Beavers move forward after Ruth Hamblin and Jamie Weisner were selected with consecutive picks in the second round of the WNBA draft? Sydney Wiese returning at point guard — and sliding into the leading scorer role as well — paired with 6-foot-5 Marie Gülich making a serious leap as a junior to replace Hamblin down low has kept Oregon State rolling, and the Beavers won their second and third straight games against ranked teams last week in a loaded Pac-12.

NOTE: All records are prior to Monday’s games

