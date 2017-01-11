LIVE! Michigan

Illinois vs. Michigan — 8 p.m, BTN

Still an hour to game time for the Illini and Wolverines, but there's already some news to share. Perhaps you've seen it on Twitter.

BREAKING: D.J. Williams will not be here tonight. Mutual decision with John Groce to take temporary leave from team. No timetable on return. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 12, 2017

More details will be added as they become available.

****

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center — the first of two this week with Illinois facing Michigan tonight (in approximately 90 minutes) and Maryland on Saturday in a rematch of the Big Ten opener on Dec. 27. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) has you covered on all things Illini hoops this evening, providing courtside updates before and during the game. Don't forget the increasingly popular (so I'm told) postgame videos around midnight, either.

Anyway, stop me if you've heard this before: Illinois (11-5, 1-2 Big Ten) is in "must win" territory once again tonight against Michigan (11-5, 1-2). As senior guard Malcolm Hill put it yesterday, every game is a must win for the Illini.

That rings more true with the Wolverines in town because of Saturday's loss at Indiana. The Hoosiers won by 16, and, save for a better second half by Illinois, it could have been much, much worse. It's a similar situation after that late December loss at Maryland. The Illini got trounced on the road then followed it up with a home win. Can they pull it off again? We'll see.

The LIVE! Report, of course, is your one-stop shop for everything Illinois basketball to get you prepped for tonight's game. Plenty of reading material ...

Love when my family spontaneously decides to go see an Illini basketball game — Tucker Denton™ (@t_denton84) January 11, 2017

Change likely in store for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce intimated that changes were coming for Illinois after Saturday’s 16-point loss to then-No. 25 Indiana.

The Illini coach doubled down on that Tuesday — particularly in the case of freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas and redshirt freshman forward Kipper Nichols — when it came to the lineups and rotation he might use today against Michigan.

Change is indeed coming.

“They’re playing,” Groce said about his freshmen, who have a combined six DNPs this season.

“They’re going to play.”

That was news to Nichols, who played a career-high 11 minutes against the Hoosiers.

“Did he say that?” Nichols asked, with a hint of surprise turning into a big smile. “We’ll see. I’m ready when my name is called. Whatever Groce tells me to do, I go out there and do. ... I think I provide a lot of versatility at both ends of the floor. I think I really do.”

To continue reading, click here.

— Beat writer's pick: Michigan 75, Illinois 71

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'There's going to be some changes'

— Four future Illini earn All-American nomination

— Ballot breakdown: New No. 1 on men's side

Tate: Let's talk about what athletic types won't

Nick Saban used the word “great” four times in his first sentence about Clemson at the college football national championship pregame press conference in Tampa.

But wouldn’t you rather have heard what the Alabama football coach confided with his staff as they began breaking down film in search of Clemson’s weaknesses in their staff meeting?

Truth is, the media never gets forthright comments in these interviews. The coaches, schooled in the “no-response response,” come in programmed to say what’s in their best interest. You’d do the same.

To continue reading, click here.

And make sure to keep checking out the LIVE! Report. More to come from State Farm Center as the Illini take on Michigan in Big Ten action.