Three quick takes on Michigan win

Beat writer Scott Richey quickly breaks down the Illini's 85-69 home win against Michigan on Wednesday night.

What happened

The new-look Illini didn’t just bounce back from Saturday’s double-digit loss at Indiana. They did so by putting together one of their best offensive performances in a big win at home against Michigan.



What it means

“Big” didn’t just describe the margin of victory for Illinois against the Wolverines. It dealt with the big picture, too. Two road losses in two opportunities for the Illini simply makes every home game matter that much more.



What’s next

Illinois (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten) gets another shot at a home win and a chance for redemption with Maryland (15-2, 3-1) headed to Champaign. The Illini got run off the court in College Park, Md. Fewer Terrapins dribble drives will be key.

