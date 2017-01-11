UI grade vs. Michigan: A

Player of the game

Illinois’ Kipper Nichols

You know what happens when Nichols sets career highs in points (13) and rebounds (eight) while providing major energy off the bench? Wednesday night against Michigan it meant a major Illinois win.



Backcourt

Michigan: C

Illinois: A

Te’Jon Lucas and Jalen Coleman-Lands combined for 12 assists, and Illinois finished the game with 21 assists on 34 made shots. Coleman-Lands also made 4 of 5 three-pointers, showing more consistency.



Frontcourt

Michigan: C-

Illinois: A

The Illini crushed the Wolverines on the boards 30-17, holding Michigan without an offensive rebound well into the second half. Maverick Morgan scoring 16 points on 89 percent shooting didn’t hurt Illinois either.



Bench

Michigan: F

Illinois: A

The Wolverines didn’t have any bench points for most of the game, so Illinois holding a serious scoring edge at 28-9 behind Nichols, Michael Finke and Lucas meant a serious disparity in grade earned.



Overall

Michigan: D+

Illinois: A

Malcolm Hill said the Illini knew they had the talent to compete — and win — in the Big Ten. They just hadn’t done it consistently. Illinois took care of the former against Michigan. Saturday’s game against Maryland provides the opportunity to do the latter.