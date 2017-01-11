Welcome change for the Illini

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce promised changes in his lineup and rotation heading into Wednesday night’s game against Michigan.

Changes he felt his team needed to be more successful on the court.

Groce delivered on those changes.

Then so did the Illini.

A new-look Illinois was able to maintain its strong start on the offensive end for 40 minutes, turning in a crucial 85-69 home win against the Wolverines in front of an 11,404-strong State Farm Center crowd that was more than pleased with the changes it saw.

“We took a step in the right direction (Wednesday night),” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Obviously, we rotated a little bit different with some guys, and that was good for (Wednesday). ... Moving forward we’ve got to continue to have everybody else ready. I did think we played with some synchronization, for sure, especially on the offensive end.”

Maverick Morgan started at center for Illinois for the first time in 10 games. The 6-foot-10 senior not only provided early scoring on the block the Illini had been missing but also kept it up for another double-digit scoring night with 16 points.

Then there were the Illini freshmen.

Te’Jon Lucas didn’t score much — just five points — but the offense flowed better with the 6-foot point guard on the court thanks in part to his game-high eight assists.

And Kipper Nichols owned the offensive boards, turning multiple second-chance opportunities into 13 points.

“He’s going to be a really good point guard in the Big Ten,” Michigan coach John Beilein said of Lucas, whom he recruited out of Milwaukee Washington and knew what to expect.

“I had nothing on (Nichols),” Beilein continued. “He was just absolutely sensational.”

Beyond their production, Lucas and Nichols provided a different energy — for their teammates and for the State Farm Center crowd.

The negative feelings following Saturday’s 16-point loss at then-No. 25 Indiana were washed away by the 16-point win at home.

“It’s hard to explain,” Morgan said about Lucas and Nichols’ impact on the court. “It’s kind of an aura — that might sound lame — but it’s energy, something that not everyone can bring. It picks everybody up, the crowd included.”

Lucas and Nichols connected for the play that might have gotten the biggest pop from the crowd. Lucas drove the right side of the lane before throwing a pass over his head to an open Nichols at the three-point line.

Nichols obliged by making the shot.

“That happens in practice often,” Nichols said. “He has great vision on the court and sees a lot. That’s just a regular pass for him. It might have seemed cool, but he does that.”

Lucas was quick to thank all his teammates who hit shots leading to his career-high assists total.

“It’s my job making the right read,” he said. “I saw Kipper open, and I’m just thankful he made the shot.”