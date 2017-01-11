Williams takes indefinite leave from Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will be without D.J. Williams for an indefinite period, with the sophomore guard taking a leave from the team for personal reasons.

The 6-foot-7 Simeon product was not with the team Wednesday for the game against Michigan.

Williams reportedly met with Illinois coach John Groce recently, and the two came to a mutual decision for Williams to take his leave of absence. There is no timetable for a possible return.

“There was a mutual understanding of why he needed to leave for a few days,” Groce said. “There are some things, and I’ve said this to you guys before, that are a lot more important than basketball. We’ll continue to have conversations with him moving forward and certainly keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

Williams has played in 14 games this season, and he is averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game.

That is a slight decrease in playing time from his freshman season, when he averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.



✰ ✰ ✰

Williams’ slight dip in playing time this season could be a product of Illinois’ deep roster.

Groce regularly has played at least a nine-man rotation, if not deeper.

Depth, though, is something the Illini coach likes to have.

“The alternative to that, I’ve lived that,” Groce said. “I think (depth is) a good thing. What I would say is I like consistency. I think certain guys have got to be more consistent. … We do need some guys to stand out more, I think, make it easier on the coaches to make those decisions and not be up and down. Consistency, I think, is a big thing with that.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Kipper Nichols understands exactly what his role is when he gets on the court.

It’s not that Illinois’ redshirt freshman forward can’t score.

He averaged better than 18 points per game in his final two seasons on a good St. Edwards team in Cleveland.

But scoring isn’t his top priority.

“I’m not out there trying to score 30 points every night,” Nichols said. “I know that’s not realistic right now. Most freshmen, I think, think their way on the court is by scoring. I’m kind of aware that’s not the case right now. I want to provide a lot of toughness, ability to guard multiple positions.”

That’s not to say Nichols won’t look to score given the chance.

“With this being my first year — I’ve said it before — I want to be an opportunistic scorer,” he said.



✰ ✰ ✰

Leron Black’s offensive production has slipped in the transition from nonconference to Big Ten play.

Groce said he’s spoken with the redshirt sophomore forward about other ways he can help the team if his shot is not falling, mentioning the Illini likely wouldn’t have beaten Ohio State on New Year’s Day had Black not hauled in 15 rebounds against the Buckeyes.

“The thing I’ve emphasized to Leron is he has such a gift to rebound that he can impact the game and add value at a really high level regardless of whether he makes a shot or not,” Groce said. “In terms of him scoring, I think as we play over the next however many games that will take care of itself.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Groce continued that Black doesn’t always have to score in bunches for Illinois to be successful.

The Illini boast multiple players who can score in double figures — from guards Malcolm Hill and Jalen Coleman-Lands to senior center Maverick Morgan.

If one player is off, there’s another option or two to take over on the offensive end.

“We have a different type of team we’ve had in past years,” Groce said. “That’s the great thing about having multiple guys. Are they all going to get double figures on the same night? I’d like for them to, but you’re probably not going to score 125 points very often.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Everything Nichols showed in the second half Saturday against then-No. 25 Indiana that led to playing time Wednesday against Michigan is what Hill said he’s seen in practice — dating back as far as last summer.

“It’s almost the same with me when I was a freshman,” Hill said. “I think people knew I was capable. It’s just getting comfortable and getting adjusted. I think he’s done a great job, honestly, of just getting adjusted to the game. He’s been improving each day in practice.”

Nichols’ strengths? “Really physical and can defend,“ Hill said. “He’s capable on offense, too. He has the talent.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Nichols has played — and practiced — primarily at the 4 so far this season, but he said the plan is for him to gradually work more at the 3.

The reverse is what he said he expected heading into the season.

“Yeah, but things don’t always go as planned,” Nichols said. “Things change considering the dynamic of the team and how well different guys are playing.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Te’Jon Lucas’ path to more playing time included a conversation with Groce.

“I asked Coach what I needed to do to be on the floor,” the freshman point guard said. “He said getting better on the offensive end and defensive end. That’s what I’ve been trying to do — making sure I get better every day in and take advantage of playing time.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Lucas also has been taking advantage of his ability to focus just on basketball during Illinois’ winter break.

He added he’s been practicing better because of it, which has allowed him to get more comfortable when he plays in actual games.

“It’s like a professional schedule,” Lucas said. “I’m able to play basketball, get extra work in and get extra shots. And I’m able to watch film and see what I can do better on the defensive end and offensive end. It’s helped.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Lucas said his uneven playing time this season — he has four DNPs — didn’t frustrate him.

“Of course, everybody wants to play every minute of every game,” the Milwaukee native said. “That’s not possible. I just learned to be patient and wait for my time and always be ready when my number is called.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Nichols said his time on the bench — at first necessitated because he didn’t receive a waiver to play right away after transferring at midyear last season, then because he was behind other players in the rotation — didn’t frustrate him, either.

He also was quick to credit guys including Hill and Black for helping him stay on an even keel.

“These guys help me with that every day,” Nichols said. “I’m a pretty positive person, so it hasn’t been hard at all.”