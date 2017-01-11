Williams taking 'temporary leave' from Illini
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard D.J. Williams will take a temporary leave from the team for personal reasons, team spokesman Derrick Burson said Wednesday night. The 6-foot-7 sophomore was not in attendance at State Farm Center for the game against Michigan.
According to Burson, Williams recently met with Illinois coach John Groce, and the two came to a "mutual decision" that the Simeon product would take a leave from the team.
Williams has played in 14 of 16 games this season, and is averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game. That is a slight decrease in playing time from his freshman season when he averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.
