After scoring binge, UI seeks defense

CHAMPAIGN — Offensive success rarely has been an issue for Illinois this season. The Illini boast a top-three offense in the Big Ten, have multiple capable scorers and — in the right combinations — can play inside-out the way coach John Groce wants.



Wednesday’s 85-69 win against Michigan was the picture-perfect representation of all the Illini (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten) can do well on the offensive end. Maverick Morgan scored on the block and from his favorite baseline short corner to the tune of 16 points — one of six Illinois players in double figures.



Jalen Coleman-Lands and Michael Finke were a combined 6 of 7 from three-point range. And the Illini assisted on 21 of their 34 made shots.



That didn’t stop Groce from pointing out Illinois’ defense still has to improve. In fact, it was the second thing he said — within five seconds of taking the podium — in his postgame news conference after the Illini dropped the Wolverines by 16.



Michigan shot 64 percent in the first half and 53 percent for the game — trouble if Illinois hadn’t shot 64 percent for the entire game.



“There’s some things we’re going to have to clean up a little bit,” a muted Groce said. “Sixty-four percent in the first half, defense has got to be better. I thought the second half we were better defensively. We’ll have to look at it. They missed some shots as well.”



Execution on the defensive end still has some holes. Late in the second half, the Illinois coaches repeatedly yelled out for the defense to provide less help on Michigan dribble drives.



When Derrick Walton Jr. hit a three-pointer after a series of drive-and-kicks that left the Illini defense out of position, Groce called a timeout.



Illinois moved up one spot to 13th in the Big Ten in terms of defensive efficiency after the win, but the Illini still rank 14th in opponents’ two-point field goal percentage and 12th in opponents’ three-point percentage. Michigan’s D.J. Wilson was 7 of 10 inside the arc for most of his game-high 19 points, and the Wolverines shot 50 percent from three-point range.



Still, Groce said he saw improvement in his team’s defense compared to the loss at Indiana, where the Hoosiers started hot offensively and stayed that way.



On-ball defense was better. Defensive rebounding certainly was, with Michigan not pulling down an offensive rebound until about the midway point of the second half.



“We’ve got to (be) 80-20 is what I’m always telling them,” Groce said. “We’ve got to get to where 80 percent of the time we’re nailing. I thought (Wednesday) we were closer.



“Obviously, we’ll grade out the film like we always do — grade out each individual, grade every possession — and we’ll see what that percentage looks like once we grade it out and see if we can build on it.”



Morgan said Illinois wants to pride itself on its defense — making improvement in that area a primary focus.



“We’re not trying to outscore people,” the senior center said. “We’re trying to get stops. I think we did make some strides (Wednesday) through certain parts of the game. Certain stretches we played well.”



That end of the court is where one of the newest full-time members of the Illini rotation said his focus is firmly tuned.



“The main thing is defend,” freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said. “We’ve been struggling defending lately, and my main goal when I get in the game is stop the person in front of me — not let them score.”