Asmussen's Hoop it up: Mountaineers climb to top

Team of the Week



WEST VIRGINIA



Not only did the Mountaineers defeat No. 1 Baylor, they dominated the Bears. West Virginia forced 29 turnovers and never allowed Baylor to take the lead. Fans stormed the court in Morgantown after the final buzzer. It is a scene that has become familiar for Bob Huggins’ team. A year ago, West Virginia knocked off top-ranked Kansas at home. Huggins appreciated the enthusiasm but wants his program to reach a point when wins against top-ranked teams are expected. The Mountaineers figure to make a big jump in the rankings as long as they can avoid an upset on Saturday at Texas.



Team of the Weak



NORTH CAROLINA STATE



We have seen the Wolfpack in person this season and the team wasn’t very good then, losing 88-74 to Illinois at State Farm Center. But that game doesn’t come close to the egg laid by North Carolina State on Sunday at North Carolina. The matchup was delayed a day because of the threat of bad weather. Unfortunately, the Wolfpack made the short trip from Raleigh to Chapel Hill, losing by 51 to the Tar Heels. North Carolina took an early 26-4 lead and had a 56-23 advantage at the break. North Carolina State star freshman Dennis Smith Jr., who was coming off a triple-double in the previous game against Virginia Tech, got in early foul trouble and scored 11 points. He had six turnovers. N.C. State followed the blowout with a loss Wednesday at Boston College. The Wolfpack has dropped three of its last four.



Final Four



If the tournament started today, these would be the best bets to play during the final weekend:



1. Kansas



With Baylor’s loss to West Virginia, Bill Self and the Jayhawks figure to move to No. 1 this week in the national polls. That’s assuming they don’t slip up Saturday against struggling Oklahoma State. Don’t expect Self to take it easy on his alma mater and first-year coach Brad Underwood. Kansas has won 15 games in a row since opening the season with a loss to Indiana. That victory will be big for Tom Crean and the Hoosiers when the NCAA tournament selection committee works on seedings. The Jayhawks rank among the nation’s top 20 in scoring. Frank Mason III leads the team in scoring and assists. And Roman numerals.



2. Villanova



An unnamed editor at the N-G (Jim Rossow) isn’t excited about the Big East. H.I.U. reminded the editor that the defending national champions are from the Big East. Villanova spent time at the top of the polls this season before losing to Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Never easy to win at the home of Jimmy Chitwood. Jay Wright’s team has wins against Purdue, Creighton and Xavier. The Wildcats have a chance for revenge against Butler late in the season when they host the Bulldogs. There is also a nonconference game against Virginia. Keep playing like they have in a 16-1 start and the Wildcats are a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.



3. UCLA



It pains H.I.U. to praise Steve Alford. During his time at Iowa, Alford was once rude to H.I.U. in a postgame news conference. H.I.U. has a long memory. Time to put the grudge away and acknowledge Alford is doing a great job this season in Westwood. Of course, it helps to have freshmen TJ Leaf and Lonzo Ball on the team. And it helps to have steady Bryce Alford pulling it all together. Only two teams in the country score more points than the Bruins, who have six players averaging in double figures. UCLA had a game late Thursday at Colorado. If it lost, ignore all the earlier nice stuff about Alford. If the NCAA tournament started today (it doesn’t), the Bruins would be a No. 1 seed.



4. Gonzaga



The lone undefeated team remaining in the country played a game late Thursday against Loyola Marymount. Put the Google away. H.I.U. promises the Bulldogs won. Mark Few’s team picked up solid wins earlier in the season, beating ranked Iowa State and Arizona. If Gonzaga finishes the regular season undefeated, it will have earned a No. 1 seed. In the West Coast Conference, there is only one team that can compete with Gonzaga: Saint Mary’s. The teams meet Saturday night in Spokane. Gonzaga is winning games by an average of 20 points. Washington transfer Nigel Williams-Goss leads Gonzaga in scoring, rebounding and assists. Good move.



Flunking Four



If Santa has a naughty list for college basketball, these teams are certainly on it:



1. Alabama A&M



The SWAC team takes the “honor” thanks to a 1-14 overall record and 0-3 conference start. The lone win came at Mississippi Valley State, another contender for the F.F. The Bulldogs are 347th in the nation in scoring and 336th in points allowed. They can’t pass or rebound very well, either. A&M has a winnable game Saturday night against Alabama State.



2. Chicago State



The list wouldn’t seem complete without the Cougars. Going into Thursday’s late game at Utah Valley, Chicago State lost five in a row. Three of its four wins came in the first seven games of the season. The Cougars rank among the nation’s worst in scoring and points allowed. They are getting outscored by an average of 13 points.



3. Saint Louis



News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jordan Goodwin can’t get there soon enough. First-year coach Travis Ford and the Billikens are 4-12 overall and have lost five in a row. They are among the lowest-scoring teams in the country, with a leading scorer barely averaging in double figures. A trip to George Mason on Saturday figures to add another game to the skid.



4. Oklahoma



A year ago, the Sooners spent most of the season on the good list. But Lon Kruger lost a lot of talent from that team, and Oklahoma (6-9) has lost seven in a row. The schedule hasn’t helped. Wisconsin, Baylor and Kansas have scored lopsided wins against the Sooners. Kruger’s guys haven’t given up, but five losses by six points or less can’t be good for their confidence.



Conference call



Ranking the best leagues in the land:



LEAGUE PREV. (FEB. 12, 2016)



1. ACC 4



2. Big Ten 3



3. Big East 2



4. Big 12 1



5. Pac-12 5



6. SEC 6



7. Atlantic 10 7



8. American 9



9. West Coast —



10. Missouri Valley 8



Wooden watch



1. Josh Hart, Villanova — How important is he to the team? The lone loss this season came in a game in which he hit 3 of 11 shots from the field and scored 13 points. He bounced back well, scoring 19 and 20 points in a pair of Wildcats wins. He should feast on struggling St. John’s on Saturday.



2. Marcus Keene, Central Michigan — Illinois played well against the smallish guard. But he has burned almost everybody else. He leads the nation in scoring with a five-point edge on the No. 2 player.



3. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue — You didn’t think I would ignore the Big Ten, did you? The nation’s leading rebounder (12.9) also is scoring 18 points per game and piling up double-doubles.



Random thoughts



Familiar look



The top three teams in the Pac-12 — Arizona, Oregon and UCLA — were a combined 46-5 going into Thursday. All three schools have the big trophy in their case. UCLA has 11 championships, and Arizona won once (1997). Oregon got the NCAA title ball rolling, winning in 1939. H.I.U. will go out on a sturdy branch and predict one of three will play for the national title this year.



Keeping track



The folks at Indiana freaked out a bit when their favorite team lost to Fort Wayne earlier in the season. First, don’t play there again. And, second, don’t be ashamed. The Mastodons (greatest nickname ever) are 14-4 overall and 3-1 in the Summit. The lone loss in the conference came against improving Western Illinois. Fort Wayne will battle North Dakota State for the conference title and will play in somebody’s postseason tournament.



Relatively speaking



H.I.U. is from a basketball family. I have two cousins playing in Division I this season. Jalen Bradley is a senior point guard at Oral Roberts. He is second on the team in scoring (13.9 ppg) and leads in assists. He had 28 points in an earlier game at Fort Wayne. His sister, Jaycee, is a sophomore guard at South Dakota. She is second on a 15-3 team in scoring at 14.3 ppg. She scored 23 against Illinois, hitting 6 of 8 threes.

