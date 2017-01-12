Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, January 12, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Hill climbing the charts
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Hill climbing the charts

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 8:48pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
Illini Recap: 'That was good for tonight'
Illini Recap: &#039;That was good for tonight&#039;
» more
Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's victory against Michigan that moved the Illini to 2-2 in the Big Ten with Maryland headed to Champaign on Saturday. Maverick Morgan shares what Te'Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols bring to the court, while the two Illini freshmen highlight what they feel their roles will be moving forward. Michigan coach John Beilein wraps things up with his thoughts on the game.
  • Video
    Richey: Lucas, Nichols what Illini needed

Other Related Content

Malcolm Hill moved into the top 10 on Illinois’ all-time career scoring list after putting up 21 against Indiana last weekend. Hill’s 15 points against Michigan on Wednesday put him at 23rd among the NCAA’s active career scorers. The list:

Name   School    Points

1. Damon Lynn    New Jersey Institute of Technology    2,097

2. Alec Peters Valparaiso    2,069

— Washington native soon will pass Bryce Drew (2,142 points) as the Crusaders’ all-time scoring leader.

3. Dallas Moore    North Florida    2,032

4. Jared Brownridge    Santa Clara    2,006

5. Zeek Woodley    Northwestern State    1,940

6. James Daniel    Howard    1,933

7. QJ Peterson    Virginia Military Institute    1,870

8. Tim Williams    New Mexico    1,835

9. Tim Kempton    Lehigh    1,736

10. Keon Johnson    Winthrop    1,680

— Illinois fans won’t soon forget the 38 points the “5-foot-7” guard dropped to beat the Illini earlier this season.

11. Garret Covington    Western Illinois    1,669

12. Martez Harrison    Missouri-Kansas City    1,652

13. Bryce Alford  UCLA    1,650

— Playing for his dad, Steve, the 6-3 guard is shooting 57 percent from the field this season.

14. Jack Gibbs    Davidson    1,645

15. Raven Lee    Eastern Michigan    1,636

16. Justin Robinson    Monmouth    1,627

17. Jeremy Senglin    Weber State    1,624

18. Elijah Wilson    Coastal Carolina    1,617

19. Khalid Hart    Marist    1,589

20. Josh Hart    Villanova    1,584

— Preseason All-American is averaging 19.8 ppg in his hunt for Player of the Year honors and a repeat national title.

21. Evan Bradds    Belmont    1,573

22. Michael Young    Pittsburgh    1,561

23. Malcolm Hill    Illinois    1,559

— Should Hill maintain his scoring average (18.6 ppg) he’ll pass Dee Brown for third on the Illini’s career scoring list.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments