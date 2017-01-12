Hill climbing the charts

Video: Illini Recap: 'That was good for tonight' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's victory against Michigan that moved the Illini to 2-2 in the Big Ten with Maryland headed to Champaign on Saturday. Maverick Morgan shares what Te'Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols bring to the court, while the two Illini freshmen highlight what they feel their roles will be moving forward. Michigan coach John Beilein wraps things up with his thoughts on the game. Video Other Related Content UI grade vs. Michigan: A

Malcolm Hill moved into the top 10 on Illinois’ all-time career scoring list after putting up 21 against Indiana last weekend. Hill’s 15 points against Michigan on Wednesday put him at 23rd among the NCAA’s active career scorers. The list:



Name School Points



1. Damon Lynn New Jersey Institute of Technology 2,097



2. Alec Peters Valparaiso 2,069



— Washington native soon will pass Bryce Drew (2,142 points) as the Crusaders’ all-time scoring leader.



3. Dallas Moore North Florida 2,032



4. Jared Brownridge Santa Clara 2,006



5. Zeek Woodley Northwestern State 1,940



6. James Daniel Howard 1,933



7. QJ Peterson Virginia Military Institute 1,870



8. Tim Williams New Mexico 1,835



9. Tim Kempton Lehigh 1,736



10. Keon Johnson Winthrop 1,680



— Illinois fans won’t soon forget the 38 points the “5-foot-7” guard dropped to beat the Illini earlier this season.



11. Garret Covington Western Illinois 1,669



12. Martez Harrison Missouri-Kansas City 1,652



13. Bryce Alford UCLA 1,650



— Playing for his dad, Steve, the 6-3 guard is shooting 57 percent from the field this season.



14. Jack Gibbs Davidson 1,645



15. Raven Lee Eastern Michigan 1,636



16. Justin Robinson Monmouth 1,627



17. Jeremy Senglin Weber State 1,624



18. Elijah Wilson Coastal Carolina 1,617



19. Khalid Hart Marist 1,589



20. Josh Hart Villanova 1,584



— Preseason All-American is averaging 19.8 ppg in his hunt for Player of the Year honors and a repeat national title.



21. Evan Bradds Belmont 1,573



22. Michael Young Pittsburgh 1,561



23. Malcolm Hill Illinois 1,559



— Should Hill maintain his scoring average (18.6 ppg) he’ll pass Dee Brown for third on the Illini’s career scoring list.