Hill climbing the charts
Malcolm Hill moved into the top 10 on Illinois’ all-time career scoring list after putting up 21 against Indiana last weekend. Hill’s 15 points against Michigan on Wednesday put him at 23rd among the NCAA’s active career scorers. The list:
Name School Points
1. Damon Lynn New Jersey Institute of Technology 2,097
2. Alec Peters Valparaiso 2,069
— Washington native soon will pass Bryce Drew (2,142 points) as the Crusaders’ all-time scoring leader.
3. Dallas Moore North Florida 2,032
4. Jared Brownridge Santa Clara 2,006
5. Zeek Woodley Northwestern State 1,940
6. James Daniel Howard 1,933
7. QJ Peterson Virginia Military Institute 1,870
8. Tim Williams New Mexico 1,835
9. Tim Kempton Lehigh 1,736
10. Keon Johnson Winthrop 1,680
— Illinois fans won’t soon forget the 38 points the “5-foot-7” guard dropped to beat the Illini earlier this season.
11. Garret Covington Western Illinois 1,669
12. Martez Harrison Missouri-Kansas City 1,652
13. Bryce Alford UCLA 1,650
— Playing for his dad, Steve, the 6-3 guard is shooting 57 percent from the field this season.
14. Jack Gibbs Davidson 1,645
15. Raven Lee Eastern Michigan 1,636
16. Justin Robinson Monmouth 1,627
17. Jeremy Senglin Weber State 1,624
18. Elijah Wilson Coastal Carolina 1,617
19. Khalid Hart Marist 1,589
20. Josh Hart Villanova 1,584
— Preseason All-American is averaging 19.8 ppg in his hunt for Player of the Year honors and a repeat national title.
21. Evan Bradds Belmont 1,573
22. Michael Young Pittsburgh 1,561
23. Malcolm Hill Illinois 1,559
— Should Hill maintain his scoring average (18.6 ppg) he’ll pass Dee Brown for third on the Illini’s career scoring list.
